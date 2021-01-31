2020 was unique in numbers as a whole. Not only did February have 29 days, but there were 300 days in March and five years in April (or so it seemed).
I’m not sure what other unique numbers 2021 will have, but looking ahead, Feb. 22, 2022 is — you guessed it — a Tuesday. I can already hear marketing directors buzzing over sales promos for their Tuesday “two ‘fers” on 2/22/22.
Too good to be two.
An editing boo boo in last Sunday’s Your Town accidentally left out the website for Grand Junction Senior Theatre and its effort to promote a virtual variety show.
Go to gjseniortheatre.com to donate, view the variety show and to learn more about the organization.
Registration for the winter/spring term of New Dimensions online classes is underway and will go through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Classes will be offered on Zoom and the term fee has been reduced to $50. Classes are open to adults ages 50 and older and you can register for as many classes as you would like. Classroom maximum numbers have been increased to allow members to participate in more classes.
Because all classes are using Zoom, New Dimensions will offer a beginner Zoom class and also encourages those who participated in the classes last term to sign up for a refresher class. The list of classes is online at newdimensionsgj.org.
The winter/spring 2021 term will go from Feb. 15–March 26. Visit the website for information and to register.
Cara Helmick of Orchard City and Lu Anne Tyrell of Montrose were among the 23 Colorado artists chosen to have their works included on “anti-ageism” birthday cards produced by Changing the Narrative.
Frustrated by the racks of birthday card options that mock older adults, the organization is making birthday card shopping fun again, a news release said. These ”age-positive” cards, designed by Colorado artists, reflect the true joys of growing older, the release said.
“Changing the Narrative challenges the notion perpetuated in many birthday cards that with each year, older adults become weak, deaf, forgetful, and crabby.
According to traditional cards, we should feel bad about aging and acknowledge that getting older means going downhill. In an effort to be humorous, some of the cards portray older adults as bench-sitting curmudgeons, boozy women in wheel-chairs, flatulent grandparents, or lecherous old men. But ageism isn’t funny, it’s harmful.”
“It’s time to celebrate age,” said Delta County resident and the organization’s director, Janine Vandenberg.
Go to changingthenarrativeco.org for information, to view the artwork and to purchase cards.
Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers will place American flags out for its customers on the morning of Monday, Feb. 15, to celebrate Presidents’ Day. Weather permitting, flags will be placed in the Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, and Redlands Village and will be taken down later in the afternoon. Flags will also be displayed at Community Hospital and some Redlands-area businesses.
The Redlands Lion’s Club flag service honors nine patriotic holidays annually. Cost for residents is a donation of $35.
“We would love to have some extra help with this project,” a news release said.
If you would like to subscribe to the service or are able to help, call Lion’s Club member Lance Wade at 270-4658 (leave message) or Dave McIlnay at 433-7961.
The 14th annual Sweet Heart Run is a virtual 5k and 10k run this year, hosted by the city of Fruita.
Registration is open through Feb. 7 at the Fruita Community Center or online. Entry fee is $20 and includes a race bag. A $10 late fee will be added after Feb. 7. The first 200 adults to register will receive a long-sleeve shirt and the first 50 kids to register get a beanie.
Participants will submit their run time and course on the Strava fitness app or online at strava.com. Race results should be submitted anytime from Feb. 14–21 to qualify for a prize. Along with prizes for top finishers, there will be contests: best dressed couple, best dressed pupper, and best dressed family, according to race information at fruita.org/parksrec/page/sweet-heart-virtual-run.
Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser for MarillacHealth is now in its 11th year of offering unique and tasty themed cupcakes.
The four-pack of gourmet cupcakes, crafted by The Baker’s Boutique, are “packaged in a bright and beautiful box, all ready to surprise and bring a smile to your colleague, client, friend or honey,” a news release said.
This year’s theme is “Peace, Love, and Cupcakes” and each of the four cupcakes is a different flavor cake and frosting with a unique topping.
Lovin’ Chocolate: rich chocolate cake with decadent chocolate frosting and a butterfly decoration on top
Peacecake: red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting topped with a peace sign
Feelin’ Groovy: tie-dye wedding cake with swirl buttercream frosting decorated with a beautiful butterfly
Tangerine Dream: orange cake with orange buttercream frosting
Proceeds will help MarillacHealth continue to provide a wide scope of primary health care services to all Mesa County residents regardless of income or insurance status.
Cost is $20 per box and a limited number of cupcakes will be baked. Pre-order at MarillacHealth.org/gifts-from-the-heart or call The Baker’s Boutique at 241-0033. Curbside pickup is Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.
Grand Junction’s Fraternal Order of Eagles presented a check for nearly $5,000 on Friday to Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology.
The generous donation will help support the Community Hospital Foundation Capital Campaign to build a new regional cancer center on the main hospital campus at 2351 G Road, a news release said.
