Since 1976, a Michigan university has released an annual list of words that deserve to be “banished” from our vocabularies because of “misuse, overuse and uselessness.”
Lake Superior State University in Sault Saint Marie has received “tens of thousands of nominations for the list, which now totals more than 1,000 entries,” according to lssu.edu/traditions/banishedwords.
This year’s list has the acronym “GOAT” at No. 1, noting that the “greatest of all time” changes through time.
Others on the list are:
Inflection point: a showy way to say “turning point.”
Quiet quitting: burnout, boredom or disengagement with one’s work.
Gaslighting: overuse has disconnected the word from its true meaning — dangerous psychological manipulation.
Moving forward: Where else would we go — we can’t travel backward in time.
Amazing: A worn-out adjective.
Does that make sense?: Don’t think aloud or play games — always make sense!
Irregardless: Not even a word, in spite of its attempt.
Absolutely: Just say “yes.”
It is what it is: Only Yogi Berra should be allowed to utter such a circumlocution.
I’m inclined to present these banned words in a closing paragraph:
I find it amazing that these words are gaslighting us into wondering if we are moving forward or at an inflection point. There is no indication of quiet quitting in my writings, but irregardless, it is what it is (whatever that is). In my eyes, the absolutely GOAT circulmlocutioner is and always will be Yogi Berra — does that make sense?
The Chinle Cactus & Succulent Society will have its monthly meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Geologist Ken Weissenburger will present “Updates and New Developments from Corral Bluffs, El Paso County, Colorado, Rise of the Mammals site,” giving an overview of the project, a status report, and insights into some of the methods being used to unravel this fascinating geologic story,” a news release said.
Fossils from Colorado’s Corral Bluffs paleontological area show how ecosystems recovered after a mass asteroid impact and non-avian dinosaur extinction and, suggest that plants and animals evolved together, the release said.
The meeting includes a social hour, a plant raffle and a very short business meeting. Guests are welcome.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
Do you work on the front lines of trauma and stress?
Counseling Education Center (CEC) encourages professionals to sign up for the “Resilience for Professions” bi-weekly sessions that will be offered from Feb. 1–May 24, at CEC, 2708 Patterson Road.
Professionals can learn effective ways to protect themselves from vicarious trauma, compassion fatigue and burnout, a news release said. CEU certificates will be offered. Nine sessions (every other Wednesday) are facilitated by Licensed Professional Counselor Sydney Elks and assisted by Karin Lee Hughes, MD.
Go to RESILIENCE23.eventbrite.com for registration and details.
AARP Driver Safety classes will be offered this month:
Jan. 10 in Fruita; call 970-243-2531 to register
Jan. 20 in Grand Junction; call 970-319-0137 to register.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. You may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance after completion of the course.
The District 51 Foundation distributed the eighth round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants, providing more than over $3,100 in funding for 42 students.
Approximately $20,300 has been granted to 241 children for extracurricular activities. The fund was created by the family of Karl Bloom who died in February, 2020.
“Karl’s life was an example to so many people about how to give back to your community. He was a dedicated local volunteer in Scouting, HOSA, and a band parent. This grant provides K-12 students with financial need the support to allow them to pursue extracurricular activities,” a news release said.
“Extracurricular activities continue to be a primary way for kids to build teamwork, self-reliance, passion, and leadership skills by being part of something bigger than they are,” said Theresa Bloom, wife of the late Karl Bloom, in the release.
D51 Foundation is also seeking donors interesting in keeping this fund going into the future. Go to d51foundation.org for information.
The Guitar Club of Grand Junction will celebrate one year of strumming later this month.
The club’s first meeting, on Jan. 31, 2021, expected anywhere from 6–12 guitar and ukulele players, but welcomed more than 65 and had to reorganize quickly, a news release said.
“Since that time, a number of beginners have become pretty good musicians and a bunch of longer-term players have learned new techniques and polished up their music, and even performance, skills,” the release said.
The club is preparing for a new beginners group and possibly several other small groups (finger-picking, blues, leads and scales, etc.). There are no dues. Donations toward supplies and utilities are welcome.
Meetings are at 6 p.m. Mondays, at First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St. Musicians of all levels should bring their guitar or ukulele (or other instrument).
Call Pastor Arensman at 970-778-5473 or email, revkevgj@gmail.com for information.
Geek Parties of the Grand Valley will host a formal wear event on Saturday that includes an opportunity to donate formal wear to the organization’s annual prom wear giveaway event.
The 11th annual Prom Dress & Menswear Giveaway event takes place in March and seeks donations of dresses, suits, shirts, shoes, socks, ties, and jewelry. Bring these items to donate when you attend Saturday’s Fandom Formal, from 5:30–10 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Barn.
A catered dinner by Colorado Q starts at 5:30 p.m. Dinner tickets cost $20. Dancing starts at 7 p.m. Dancing tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for teens. You can get a $5 discount on the dance ticket if you bring items to donate. Proceeds benefit Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, a local nonprofit that hosts free fandom events and annually sponsors the Summer Shakespeare Series and The Poe Project.
Go to facebook.com/GeekPartiesGV for a ticket link and information.
