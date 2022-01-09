The month name “January” comes from the Roman god of passage and new beginnings.
Oddly, this Roman god, Janus, represents the launch of a new beginning, which falls smack dab in the middle of winter when most signs of new life (spring) are still months away. But, January is also the first page in the Julian and Gregorian calendars, therefore the new beginning to which it refers.
Dissecting or debating the behavior of January, literal or figurative, gets us nowhere, really, except holding the ice scraper/snow shovel/warm mug of cocoa, longing for these new signs of life that the word “January” so eagerly suggests.
The next Oral History Programming is set for noon Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Community Room at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries.
The event is hosted by Mesa County Historical Society and happens the third Thursday of each month.
Upcoming topics are:
Jan. 20: “A Fair Story — The Moyers of Grand Junction,” presented by Dave Fishell
Feb. 17: “Collapse, Cattle and Copper Geology and History of Sinbad Valley,” presented by Zebulon Miracle
March 17: “Dreamers, Revolutionaries and Humanitarians: Progressive Social Movement of the Grand Valley, 1881 to Today,” presented by Jacob Richards.
Call 970-242-0971, ext. 210, for information.
The Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum happens Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21–22 at the Montrose Pavilion in Montrose.
The 2022 conference marks the 10th annual event and will be a return to the in-person forum.
“The forum has a rich history of bringing together farmers, ranchers and agriculture advocates to benefit from networking and agri-business workshops focusing on drought resiliency, innovations in crop, soils, livestock and financial management practices,” a news release said.
Keynote speaker is Oregon State University professor, Hannah Gosnell, Ph.D, whose research focuses on agricultural landscape changes, rural sustainability, and land and water conservation for a social-ecological systems perspective.
Go to foodfarmforum.org for a list of topics, events, and registration.
Get involved in the community by serving on one of the Mesa County Commissioner-appointed advisory boards, panels or commissions.
Needing volunteers are the Board of Adjustment, Emergency Medical Services, Noxious Weed Advisory Board and Tri River Advisory Committee (CSU Extension).
Go to mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer for information.
Farm and ranch women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country.
A discussion-based workshop that brings agriculture women together will be offered beginning Jan. 27 in Montrose. Annie’s Project is a six-week course, in which women can learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. There will be time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants.
“It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet others in agriculture,” a news release said.
The cost is $65 a person and includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. A light supper will be served before each class at 5:45 p.m. Class size is limited. Call Katie Alexander, CSU Extension Small Acreage and Marketing, at 970-249-3935, email Kathryn.alexander@colostate.edu, or go to AnniesProject.org for information.
The Palisade Historical Society will continue its series of half-hour talks with a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave. in Palisade.
Gary Hines will talk about “The History of Irrigation in Palisade: Waters for the Valley,” providing the historical perspective about irrigation which is vital to agriculture and life in the Grand Valley, a news release said.
“The discussion will highlight successes and failures of early irrigation attempts, all of which led to today’s efficient and essential irrigation systems. Gary has a special connection to irrigation history as his grandfather Carver was caretaker of the 106-year-old Grand River Diversion Dam in De Beque Canyon for 33 years. He will share his knowledge of the construction and operation of this iconic ‘Roller Dam,’” the release said.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
Mark your calendars for a Night At the Races on Friday, March 4, to benefit Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center.
The night of fun, dinner and prizes starts at 5 p.m. at the Colorado Mesa University Bballroom. Come with your bags packed for the chance to win a weekend getaway at Redcliffs Lodge or a Stay Vacation. Along with the silent auction, there will be six horse races.
Stable tables seat 10 people and get naming rights for a jockey and horse. Grand Stand tables, couples and single tickets are also available. Proceeds go to the 501c3 that uses horses to heal mind and body, specifically, toward building an indoor arena for therapies and other Moon Farm improvements.
Go to gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org for information.
Grand Junction Rotary Club is selling tickets to its upcoming Rotary Snowball Sweepstakes, happening Saturday, March 5, at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
The Snowball Sweepstakes benefits more than 30 local charities with thousands of dollars in proceeds. The fundraiser is a one-of-a-kind event featuring two unique concepts. Any nonprofit or community group can benefit.
There is no need to apply for grants for proceeds. All an organization has to do is sell the $5 Snowball Sweepstakes tickets online and the group or organization retains $4 from each $5 ticket sold.
On March 5, giant numbered rubber balls will be released from the top of Powderhorn’s racing run, Wonder Bump, into a chute at the bottom that captures the winning sweepstakes numbers.
Ticket holders with matching numbers are awarded cash prizes: $5,000 grand prize, $3,000 second prize, a $2,000 third prize and a $1,000 fourth prize.
In the past several years, the event has raised more than $100,000 that is collectively distributed to local nonprofit and community groups such as area high schools, Colorado Mesa University sports teams, Young Life, COPMOBA, Junior Service League, Absolute Dance and St. Mary’s NICU.
Go to rotarysnowball.com for information.
Submit community news items and homemade hot cocoa recipes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.