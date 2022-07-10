Have you ever tinkered with time?
No, not like we do in the spring and fall when we adjust the clock hands, springing forward and falling back, but more like trying to contort 24 hours of projects into an eight-hour time slot.
I suppose, analogy-wise, it’s like cramming a week’s worth of travel clothes, accessories and makeup into an overnight bag.
You got all that in there?!
Yes I did, she says smugly.
I’m not sure how, but I managed to cram tons of projects into the Fourth of July three-day weekend, and that was such a great accomplishment. Getting the things-to-do list crossed off with lightning speed was rewarding. Doing it with time to spare was even sweeter.
Oh, there’s still plenty to do — there always is, it seems. If it’s not the usual domestic chores, it’s rearranging furniture or purging closets. But, I’m going into the second half of 2022 with a sense of satisfaction, knowing that everything I wanted to get done in February is finally done!
The Mesa County RSVP Medicare SHIP program routinely offers New-to-Medicare 101 classes on the first Wednesday of each month. Trained and unbiased SHIP counselors present the “Introduction to Medicare” seminars with information about “if, when, how and what to enroll in Medicare,” a news release said.
Seminars will take place from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesdays Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7 at the RSVP office, 422 White Ave., Suite 090. Space is limited and registration is required. Donations are appreciated.
Call 970-243-9839, option 1, to register and for information.
The Chinle Cactus and Succulent Society will have its monthly meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. July 21, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
The program will feature “The Rock Gardens of Kew,” a presentation by Tom Freeth, who is deeply involved in the rock, alpine and aquatic gardens at the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew in Richmond, United Kingdom, a news release said.
This is a change from the society’s normal second Thursday of the month meeting.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for more information.
Two AARP Driver Safety Classes will be offered this month.
n The Grand Junction class will be from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Call 970-243-2531 to register.
n The Fruita class will be from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Call 970-314-9843 to register.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. After completion of the class, you many be eligible for a discount on your car insurance.
Do you enjoy night hikes? Do you want to help make a positive impact in the community?
Grab your hiking shoes and plan to join the weekly Grand Valley Hike Nights, organized by Palisade High School senior Anna Respet, to benefit MarillacHealth’s School-Based Health Center at Central High School.
Respet is an incoming senior in Palisade High School’s International Baccalaureate program. IB students are required to complete a community activity and service project to graduate.
“Anna feels passionate about helping her fellow students and has had many friends benefit from the access and care received at the school-based health center — Warrior Wellness Center, at Central HS,” a news release said.
Respet notes that the wellness center has even saved some students’ lives. She wants to contribute to this unique program and “help the youth of the Grand Valley, while at the same time bringing community members together to appreciate the world-renowned outdoor recreation opportunities we have here on the Western Slope,” the release said.
Hikes are at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 4. Cost is $5 per person. Larger donations are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Warrior Wellness Center.
Participants should bring water, flashlights/headlamps, and hiking gear. Hikers will meet at the Lunch Loops main Tabeguache Trail Head. The hikes are organized and are an easy 2–3 miles.
Email Respet at annarespet@gmail.com for information about the night hikes or, to learn more about Marillac’s School-Based Health Center, go to marillachealth.org/sbhc.
Marcella Tarantino, senior wildlife biologist with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, will host a Rangeland Resilience Workshop this month on the Western Slope, offering information on how to build long-term resilience into the landscape through various restoration techniques.
Workshops are July 19 in Hotchkiss, July 27 in Gunnison and July 29 at the Glade Park Community Center in Glade Park.
“With continued drought conditions, these techniques are designed to help keep water on the landscape for longer, improving forage production even in dry years,” a news release said.
“Additionally, a meet and greet will allow landowners to meet agency personnel who can provide advice or financial assistance to implement projects, and a field tour will show some of the work on the ground. Workshops are free and lunch is included. For information and pre-registration, email Marcella Tarantino at marcella.tarantino@usda.gov or call 970-707-3049.
The Cesar Chavez Celebration of Mesa County was awarded a $2,000 grant from Colorado Equity Compass and will use the funds “to uplift the voices of the people” served by the organization.
The Cesar Chavez Celebration of Mesa County is an organization “whose goal is to assist farm workers and the overall community, diminishing the negative factors that can affect the social determinants of health, which determine an individual’s capacity for health, well-being and longevity,” a news release said.
Dedicated in name and efforts to the work of civil rights leader and labor activist Cesar Chavez, the organization is using a videographer to collect an oral history of the Grand Junction and Clifton areas. A variety of individuals will discuss the issues they have faced, the release said.
The celebration group has submitted five story products that will debut this month on the CEC website at coequitycompass.org.
