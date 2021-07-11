Allen and I visited Death Valley National Park in mid-March, when it was a comfortable 80 degrees at Badwater Basin (elevation 282 feet below sea level).
We walked a half-mile into the basin then returned to the car to continue our adventures in the vast park.
I kept Death Valley on my weather app, just so I could look at on days like this. Today’s high there is expected to be 126. It will “cool down” overnight to 99 degrees. That makes temperatures here in the Grand Valley — 106ish in the day, 70ish overnight — a bit more tolerable, right?
So, how do you like your eggs cooked on the sidewalk? Fried or scrambled?
Colorado Canyons Association continues its year-long 10-year birthday celebration and, according to its July newsletter, the birthday wish this month is: Give back to your community.
“It’s better to give than receive,” the newsletter said and “this month we are giving back to our community and public lands. Want to join us in our efforts? CCA is hosting several river clean-ups and we are looking for volunteers to join.”
CCA has also put out a call to dog owners to submit photos of their furry friends to be considered for the 2022 Calendar: Dogs of the NCAs. The annual photo contest deadline is Aug. 6.
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org for information on these events.
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts a free monthly food distribution in Delta from 4–6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
The next distribution will take place July 21, in the parking lot, across from Delta Health Family Medicine and St. Michael’s Church, 120 E. Sixth St.
Go to FoodBankRockies.org/gethelp information and more resources.
The Clifton Fire Department was treated to a “steak fry” last month, compliments of the Clifton Lion’s Club.
“The Lions were privileged to honor the quality emergency service the Fire Department delivers to the citizens of the east valley and looks forward to continuing a close relationship with Chief Charles Balke and his dedicated firefighting and rescue teams,” a news release said.
“The Lions are always on the lookout for new opportunities to make a difference in the community.”
Want to join? Call 712-9886 for information.
Cribbage players are welcome to join the Two Rivers Cribbage Club meetings at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
Results of the July 1 meeting are Connie Lepper, first place; Sylvia Morrison, second place; and Teresa MarQuardt, third place.
July 8 results are: Bill Richardson, first place; Morrison, second place; and Dan Vogel, third place.
Call 261-1670 for information.
The Veterans Art Center, 307 S. 12th St., has reopened on a casual basis.
“If the door is open, c’mon in,” a recent newsletter said.
The center will host a mini wellness expo, from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, that will offer information on programs and classes currently offered.
“The main studio is not yet open pending volunteers for sorting the plethora of donations that arrived while we have been closed. Classes, for now, will be held in the gallery. Volunteers are also needed to have a yard sale to eradicate the multitude of non-art related items we unearthed while cleaning last year, along with an excess of some art related items. Open studio will be restricted to hours we have a volunteer or volunteers on site to monitor and assist,” the newsletter said.
Recent grant awards have made funds available for crisis and emergency, bus passes or transportation, and food and gas cards. Funding is also available to individual veterans for specialty art supplies and tools and complementary alternative healing.
And lastly, the annual benefit art show and silent auction, “Beneath The Camo,” continues through July 31, at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., featuring art donated by Veterans Art Center members and Uncanny Valley artists.
Go to operationrevamp.org, email info@operationrevamp.org, or call 462-3126 for information.
The Native American Cultural Programs will have a booth and tipi set up at the Mesa County Fair, happening July 13–17 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
There will be vendors, fun activities for the kids and the opportunity to become a member and help grow the organization.
NACP does a variety of events around the Grand Valley annually including the Mesa County Fair, Cross Orchard Days and the Native American Market Days in November, as well as various festivals and pow wow’s in Colorado.
Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center has purchased the historic Moon Farm, 1860 18 1/2 Road in Fruita, and will keep the farm open during its usual hours through of July.
“This year will be the 10th anniversary of the pumpkin patch, so we look forward to seeing you then and before,” a news release said.
“We have added horse therapy and nine beautiful horses to the farm. GVEALC heals mind and body through the use of horses and Moon Farm creates a great sanctuary. We have several wonderful therapists that work with clients and the horses.”
Moon Farm’s VRBO properties will continue as vacation rentals and are available at vrbo.com/954542 and vrbo.com/954212.
Go to GVequineassistedlearningcenter.org for information.
Western Colorado Contractors Association presented a $1,500 check to Harmony Acres Equestrian Center on Thursday, during the Grand Junction Rockies baseball game at Suplizio Field.
Proceeds were raised during the 2021 WCCA Golf Tournament that took place June 5, at Adobe Creek.
“Area commercial construction-related businesses spent the day on the course, having fun and spending money from their pockets to help go to a great cause,” a news release said.
The nonprofit Harmony Acres Equestrian Center “actively seeks to serve those members of our community who have experienced discrimination, victimization, disability, or hardship, and create a facility that is accessible to all,” the release said.
