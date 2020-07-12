Thumbing through my 1970s Webster’s New World Dictionary, I was transported back to simpler times in life. Thumbing then actually meant I was using my thumb and forefinger to turn the thin pages as I read from the print.
Thumbing now is the act of typing on a small keyboard, primarily using the thumbs — also known as texting. In the digital age, “thumb” refers to more than the short, thick digit of the human hand nearest the wrist. There’s thumb drive — I guess you could drive with just your thumb, but that’s kind of hard. A thumbnail is a small image representing a larger image, but for me, it’s always the thing that gets in the way when I try to use a hammer.
It’s fascinating to look up current words to see what they meant 40-some-odd years ago.
n Facebook was two words back in the ’70s: Face is the front of the head from the top of the forehead to the bottom of the chin and from ear to ear. Book is a number of sheets of paper, parchment, etc., with writing or printing on them, fastened together along one edge. Face-book is when you fall asleep reading and your face hits the pages.
n Instagram: “Insta” is likely short for “instant” — meaning immediate and without delay— and “gram” can be something written down, drawn or recorded together. Some of those immediate recordings should never be posted on Instagram.
n Streaming: A current or flow of water or other liquid. Also streaming with tears.
n Web: Any woven fabric; the woven or spun network of a spider.
n Streaming on the web: Crying into a handkerchief?
n Twitter: Is to make a series of light, sharp, intermittent vocal sounds (like a chirp); or to tremble with excitement. It’s also a person who twits (a twit is British slang for “fool”). Blimey!
n Zoom: In the 1970s Webster’s, the definition was to make or move with a loud, low-pitched buzzing or humming sound or to focus a camera by using a zoom lens. Zoom teleconference meetings took off when work-from-home measures were put in place earlier this year. Do you call people who use Zoom “Zoomies?”
n Zoomies — not a word 40 years ago — is what takes over the family dog after it gets a bath: wild crazy eyes, charging from one end of the house to the other, room to room, nonstop, chasing, playing, jumping. I suppose humans could get the zoomies when their long, drawn- out Zoom meeting is finally over. Zoom, zoom, zooooom!
n “Water is the lifeblood of the arid West, but where does it come from?”
Make plans to join the online seminar, “Water with your Lunch, Rising Temperatures, Rising Challenges” from noon–1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“In short, (water) comes from snow, spring rains and summer monsoons, and all three are being impacted by a warming climate and increased variability in the arid Southwest,” according to seminar information posted by the Colorado River District.
The public can learn more about weather, water and climate at the Colorado River District’s free “Water With Your Lunch” Zoom webinar. If you’re unable to watch during the live presentation, those registered at https://bit.ly/WWLclimate will receive a recording that can be viewed at their leisure.
State climatologist Russ Schumacher and River District deputy engineer Dave Kanzer will discuss the interrelationships between climate and hydrology — and the cycles of snow, rains and monsoons, according to the registration website.
Previous webinars in the River District’s “Water With Your Lunch” series can be viewed at coloradoriverdistrict.org/webinars.
n
The Western Colorado Astronomy Club will host its second Virtual Star Party from 8:30–10:30 p.m. Friday utilizing a Zoom meeting.
Anyone interested can find the Zoom details (I.D., password, etc.) at the club’s website, wcacastronomy.org.
n
Mesa County Libraries will host the St. Mary’s Blood Center Bloodmobile for a blood drive from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. July 23 in the parking lot of the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
Blood donations are by appointment only. Donor temperatures will be taken prior to registration, and masks will be required of all donors and staff. Hand sanitizer will be used before entering the bloodmobile and before leaving, and all surfaces will be wiped down between donors. Adults and teens ages 17 (with parental consent) and older, weighing more than 110 pounds, are encouraged to donate blood.
Schedule an appointment to donate blood at the event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org or call St. Mary’s Blood Center at 298-2555.
n
The new Mesa Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation will host an event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
The inaugural Beers 4 Deer pint night will feature bidding on silent auction items while visitors meet others who are passionate about mule deer, black tail deer and their conservation, according to the Facebook event page.
“Come, hear what MDF has been up to in Colorado and wherein we are putting well over $400,000 on the ground in habitat restoration and improvement projects around the state,”
Call Jesse at 970-712-3319 for information.
n
Kannah Creek Brewing Co. will host a fundraiser on Aug. 3 to benefit the Community Hospital Foundation.
According to a Facebook event page, a portion of the proceeds of beer sold from one of its taps will go to the foundation. The fundraiser will bego from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. at Kannah Creek, 1960 N. 12th St.
Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
n
