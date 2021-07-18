You know you’re from western Colorado when, after hearing the pitter patter of raindrops on the roof, you will spend the next several minutes marveling out the window at the splendid — and rare — phenomenon falling from the sky.
It’s like the famous quote from Oliver Twist who, after living too long without, asks the cook for more porridge in his bowl. We got a taste of rain and it was very good.
“Please, sir, I want some more!”
Christmas in July?
The Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club has put out a call for vendors to be a part of its Christmas Craft Show, that will take place Saturday, Oct. 2.
Call 250-9128 for information.
Tickets are on sale for the 53rd annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Funfest, happening from 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice along with live entertainment, games for kids, and a silent auction. Tickets cost $6. Children younger than 12 are free. Tickets are available at Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., and corporate sponsorships are also available (includes tickets and advertising at the event).
Proceeds from Pancake Day go to local nonprofit organizations that help children. Previous organizations have included the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Catholic Outreach, Western Slope Center for Children, the Special Olympics, and Strive.
Call 260-6822 for information.
Special Olympics Colorado will benefit from a Unified Raffle that offers chances to win a brand new Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew and $15,000 cash.
The deadline to purchase raffle tickets is Friday, July 30. Tickets cost $30 for one; $60 for three; and $120 for eight. You can also purchase 50/50 Add-on Tickets that cost $10 for one ticket; $25 for five tickets and $50 for 15 tickets.
The 50/50 jackpot is at more than $103,500 and growing. Each Add-On Ticket enters you into the 50/50 Add-On drawing to win half the jackpot.
More than 150 prizes are available including cash prizes, a vacation to Brazil and a cruise in the Caribbean. Go to UnifiedRaffle.com for information and a list of prizes.
Delta Health has announced the return of its blood draw days taking place Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 13–16, at Delta Middle School, 401 E. 10th St. in Delta.
“Last year’s health fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year’s blood draw dates are in full swing,” a news release said.
Formerly known as the Delta County Memorial Hospital Health Fair, it has been renamed “Delta Health: Rebound to Resilience.”
“Delta County is a resilient community that has rallied together throughout the entire pandemic to keep each other safe and healthy and that is what the name Rebound to Resilience represents,” said Jacque Davis, Delta Health’s director of marketing, communications and public relations, in a news release.
Follow Delta Health on social media @DeltaHealthCo or go to deltahealthco.org for information.
Grand Junction High School classes of 1980 and 1981 will have a combined reunion Friday through Sunday, Aug. 6–8, and is searching for classmates.
Email your name, class, year, email address and phone number to gjhsreunion@gmail.com or call Kellie Clark at 243-1036 for information.
Grand Junction Lions Club presented one of its monetary pledges made to community organizations this year during its weekly meeting on Tuesday at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five.
A check for $5,000 was presented to Camp Hope, which will use the funds for building renovations.
Through its Community Betterment Committee, the club has granted more than $91,000 to 12 organizations this year, using funds from the 92nd annual raffle that took place in February.
“Despite the fact that for the first time in almost a century we were unable to hold our carnival and had to rely completely on our raffle, we successfully raised the money necessary to fulfill our proposed grant awards for this year,” said Grand Junction Lion President Dan Sites in a news release.
The Good Samaritan Clinic of Western Colorado extened a hearty “thank you” to Paul Watson and Les McPherson for their dedicated service on the board of directors for the past four years.
“We could not have done it without them,” a news release said.
The clinic provides free medical care for uninsured/underinsured people in the community.
Email executive director Elaine Taylor at GoodSamaritangj@gmail.com or call 712-6518 for information.
Mesa County Partners will benefit from an upcoming concert at Las Colonias Amphitheater, featuring Hazel Miller & The Collective.
No stranger to the Grand Valley, the Denver-based music icon, Miller, has performed her jazz, blues and R&B concerts in support of Mesa County Partners for a number of years. Proceeds from the show will help Partners continue to serve the youth of Mesa County.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 7. General admission tickets cost $20–$25 or VIP tickets cost $40–$45. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Go to mesapartners.org for information about the concert or hazelmiller.biz for information about Miller and her band.
Second Chance Humane Society, serving Ouray, Montrose and San Miguel counties, has partnered with the Bow Wow Film Festival again to bring humorous and heart-warming dog-inspired short films to the public.
The film festival will be online again this year as will the organization’s auction that features a variety of artwork, gift certificates, jewelry, self-care packages, clothing, pet gear and more.
Tickets cost $16 per household and the access pass can be used any time from July 23–Aug. 6. The online auction will run concurrent with the festival with bidding opening at 8 a.m. Friday. Auction details are at adoptmountainpets.org/events. Purchase tickets and view the film festival trailer at bowwowfilmfest.com or call 970-626-2273 for information.
