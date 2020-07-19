The festivals may have been erased from the calendar because of COVID-19 but, thankfully, the harvests are still happening.
Make plans to visit local produce stands, farmers markets and, like the item below, organization fundraisers.
Pass the butter please.
Lend me your ears and mark you calendars for this corny fundraiser happening on two weekends in August.
The Knights of Columbus, Chapter 1062 will sell Olathe Sweet corn Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 1– 2 and Aug. 15–16, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot, at Fourth Street and Grand Avenue. Saturday sales hours are noon–6 p.m. and Sundays are 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Suggested donation is $4 per dozen.
Proceeds will help pay for Christmas food baskets for families in need and other Knights of Columbus charitable projects.
Call 234-7796 for information.
n
Colorado Canyons Association has put out a call for photo submissions for its annual Dogs of the National Conservation Area Calendar.
Each year, NCA makes a dog-focused calendar with submitted photos to celebrate the unique puppy-friendly public lands, according to a recent newsletter. The regional National Conservation Areas represent the only permanently protected public landscapes where dogs are allowed, the newsletter said.
While adventurers are encouraged to take their dogs on hikes, rides or floats in the areas, “we also ask that you be responsible for doing so.” That includes bringing plenty of water for your pup, following any leash requirements and cleaning up after your pup.
Calendar photo submissions will be judged on the depiction of place and the portrayed character of the pup and must be taken from within either McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area or the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
The deadline to submit photos is Aug. 9. A portion of the proceeds from calendar sales will help to support land and river stewardship work in the conservation areas. Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org/news/2020dogsofthencasphotocontest-ghkp2-h8mmc-96sdb for information.
n
Grand Junction Girl Scout Scarlett Montgomery-Anderson built a dozen garden beds for nonprofit organizations, earning her the highest honor for a Girl Scout Cadette.
The Silver Award honor was bestowed after she used 16 wooden pallets to build the garden beds for nonprofits Karis Inc. at The House, First Congregational Church and Grand Valley Unitarian Universalist.
“Scarlett hopes those who receive the beds (and benefit from them) will discover low-cost methods to grow their own food. Scarlett also did a planting demonstration with Grand Valley Unitarian Universalist youth, showing them how to plant and care for their new garden,” a news release said.
The idea for the project came about at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Scarlett, along with help from her mom, made her own garden beds out of pallets. After learning how her family could benefit from growing their own food, Scarlett wanted to make more garden beds to help those in her community, especially during these challenging times,” the release said.
Montgomery-Anderson also created a “how to” video that is posted at youtu.be/tDcsodKvBbU
n
Girl Scouts of Colorado has unveiled ways “for everyone, not just girls or Girl Scouts, to develop an appreciation for the rich diversity of various cultures in their community and around the world,” a news release said.
The programming is designed to help participants start the conversation about race and racism by learning to appreciate diversity and honor and celebrate differences. Two “Conversation Starters: Let’s Talk Differences” virtual round- tables will give families the tools they need to begin talking about issues related to race and racism.
The first Conversation Starter, for parents and caregivers, will take place July 30, focusing on how to talk with children about differences, race, and racism. The second roundtable, on Aug. 13, answers questions on these topics directly from children. Questions from children can be submitted in advance at girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
The program is designed for everyone, including families, communities, schools, and religious groups. Anyone who completes the activities as part of Girl Scout’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programming will earn the “Diverse. Inclusive. Together” patch. The website has details.
n
The Grand Junction Lions Club hit a home run Tuesday with a $15,000 presentation to Grand Mesa Little League for backstop and facility upgrades.
It was the second of its monetary pledges made to community organizations this year, thanks to the success of the 91st annual Carnival and Parade in February. The club has granted more than $118,000 this year to 15 organizations through its Community Betterment Committee.
In the effort to help solve face mask shortages that nonprofits are experiencing, Habitat for Humanity Mesa County has distributed Federal Emergency Management Agency face masks to local nonprofits in need, and has plans to distribute more.
“Many nonprofits are being negatively impacted by COVID-19, while also trying to endure the crisis themselves. Organizations are seeing an increase in costs on their budget as they manage the coronavirus and a decline in contributions while they continue serving the public,” a news release said.
These impacts are why FEMA granted nonprofit organizations like Habitat Mesa in-kind facial masks to distribute to community nonprofit organizations. Habitat Mesa has already distributed more than 31,000 masks in Mesa County and is preparing to provide another 13,000 masks to nonprofits in Delta and Montrose counties.
If you are a nonprofit organization, not of the health care/medical, first responder, and law enforcement sectors, in need of FEMA reusable cloth face coverings for your staff and volunteers, call Marie Mitchell, Communications/Development Officer at 216-1277 or email mmitchell@hfhmesa.org.
n
To continue serving former uranium workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lori Shanks, a local benefits specialist with Nuclear Care Partners, will provide free benefits reviews to workers in addition to a complimentary breakfast or lunch of their choice.
Appointments are available in one-hour time slots from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Tuesday–Thursday, July 21–23. The appointments will take place at the Nuclear Care Partners office, 631 24½ Road, Suite C.
Former workers can call 970-361-3405 to schedule an appointment.
n
