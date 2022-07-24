I can now say I have seen a bear in Colorado.
It’s not that I haven’t been trying. I just needed to be in the right place at the right time and, thankfully at a far-enough distance that our lack of bear spray didn’t become an issue.
We saw a number of bears and cubs last summer during a week-long vacation at The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, and I came home more eager that ever to see a bear in Colorado. It’s rare that a bear just strolls through a local neighborhood — although it has happened — so, you pretty much have to emerge yourself in bear country if you want to see one.
Gulp.
We were supposed to go to Yosemite National Park this month but, hearing that gas prices were near the $9 mark in some places out West, we opted for a closer-to-home mini vacation at a cabin on the Grand Mesa, relaxing and hiking various trails. It was on the first day’s hike, at 11:03 a.m. Saturday, July 16 (thanks to the timestamp on the photos and video I took), at least 100 yards away in a meadow along the Scotland Trail, that I can bear witness to seeing a bear.
Thank goodness for distance — bears are huge.
On our second day of hiking, on the Granby Reservoir trail, a very nice gentleman riding an ATV warned us of another bear up ahead. A mama bear and her cub had climbed a tree, down by the water.
Double gulp.
Back at the cabin, later that evening, I ordered a supply of bear spray. We’ll do it right next time.
Meanwhile, I’d love to see a moose on the Grand Mesa. They’re there. I just need to be in the right place at the right time.
(P.S. Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will co-host Grand Mesa Moose Days, happening from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center, 20090 Baron Lake Drive, off of Colorado Highway 65).
n
The Trutta Fund to Support Veterans is accepting applications for grant funding. Eligible organizations must be a qualified 501 © (3), public school, or tax-exempt public service agency based in and providing services within Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties.
Managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, the fund supports organizations that serve veterans and their families. It is named in honor of the USS Trutta SS 421 to support and give back to those who served. The Trutta Fund distributed more than $83,000 in 2021 to organizations to help veterans access resources for themselves and their families to heal and thrive.
Submit grant requests online at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking by Aug. 13.
Colorado Discover Ability received proceeds from a golf tournament that took place on June 4.
Western Colorado Contractors Association raised $1,700 from its 2022 WCCA Golf Tournament “to support the regional organization that provides adaptive recreation for the Grand Valley’s disabled population,” a news release said.
“Colorado Discover Ability started as the Powderhorn Handicapped Ski Program that grew into other winter and summer recreational opportunities, Camp Freedom, Veterans programs and a matrix of volunteers partnered with individuals with special needs,” the release said.
Colorado Canyons Association has put out a call for photo entries for its 2023 Calendar: Dogs of the NCAs.
The submission information page, at coloradocanyonsassociation.org/latest-news, notes that “each year, with the community’s support, we make a dog-focused calendar full of pictures of your dogs to celebrate the unique dog-friendly landscapes of our NCAs.”
A portion of the proceeds from the 2023 calendar will help to support CCA’s land and river stewardship work in the National Conservation Areas.
Why a dog calendar?
“Aside from the fact that dogs are super cute, did you know that our regional National Conservation Areas represent the only permanently protected public landscapes where dogs are allowed?” the website says.
Photos will be judged on the depiction of place and the portrayed character of the pup. Photos must be taken from within one of the NCAs — McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area or Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. High-resolution photos (ideally 300 dpi) should be emailed to info@canyonsassociation.org by Aug. 14. Use the subject line “My NCA Pup” and include your name and phone number, your dog’s name, and the location of the image. No more than five submissions per pooch.
Mesa County RSVP actively recruits volunteers ages 55 and older with a mission to strengthen the community.
“Our volunteers help local nonprofits provide food security for the hungry; tutor children, maintain safety on local trails; build and repair homes for elderly, disabled and low-income individuals; and so much more.
With a number of volunteer opportunities available, “becoming an RSVP volunteer couldn’t be easier — and you can fit volunteering into your life in ways that suit you. You’ll change lives, including your own,” according to rsvpgrandjunction.org.
Go to the website to learn about current opportunities and to fill out a volunteer application or email volunteer@rsvpgrandjunction.org for information.
HomewardBound of the Grand Valley provided shelter in June for 281 men, women and children, a news release said.
“Through the generous support of our community, 281 individuals struggling with homelessness in Mesa County had access to warm beds, filling meals and clean showers in the month of June. Here at HomewardBound, they found the safety, privacy, and dignity they deserve while working to build their path to self-sufficiency and home.”
HomewardBound accepts donations of men’s and women’s deodorant, adult and child toothbrushes, disposable razors, sunscreen and aloe vera, Chapstick, shampoos and conditions, size 5 and 6 diapers, 3T and 4T pull-ups, baby wipes and foot/or baby powder. Take donations from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, to 2853 North Ave.
Donated items should be clean, gently used/unused or unopened as applicable, the release said.
Go to homewardboundgv.org for information.
