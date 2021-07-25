Tomatoes and peppers and (lots of) zucchini — oh my!
National Sneak Some Zucchini Into Your Neighbor’s Porch Day is just around the corner.
If you can hold out just a bit longer, plan to commemorate the day, Sunday, Aug. 8, by “donating” your extra produce to unsuspecting neighbors. The day even has its own hashtag: #SneakSomeZucchiniOntoYourNeighborsPorchDay.
I didn’t realize that zucchini was considered a fruit but, according to nationaldaycalendar.com, “zucchini is also incredibly helpful with weight loss.”
“The produce is low in calories, high in fiber, and full of water. As such, when you eat it, your tummy doesn’t feel empty. Hopefully, you are less likely to overeat.”
So, what do you do with all that zucchini on your front porch?
Grill, flavoring with garlic and Parmesan
Shred and freeze it in freezer bags
Bake into quick breads
Add slices to tomato sauces or pasta dishes
And finally, no matter how you slice it, shred it or grill it, now’s the time to make a note on next year’s planting calendar, that it’s only necessary to plant one zucchini plant, not four.
Mesa County Libraries will host canning presentations next month at three of its area branches.
“The Joys of Canning and Preserving” will feature Ann Duncan of the Colorado State University Cooperative Extension, covering the basics of food preservation and how to get started.
Presentations will be Tuesday, Aug. 17:
1 p.m. at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
3 p.m. at the Orchard Mesa Branch, 230 E. Lynwood St.
5 p.m. at the Clifton Branch, 590 32 Road
Space is limited and reservations are required. Go to the event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org or call 243-4442 for information and reservations.
The Grand Junction High School class of 1951 will have its 70-year reunion Aug. 27–28.
Classmates “are warmly invited to two days of reminiscing, renewing of old friendships and revisiting those high school days of 70 years ago,” the registration flyer said.
The reunion mixer, dinner and program will be from 4:30–9 p.m. Friday Aug. 27, in the first floor ballroom at the Grand Vista Hotel. There will be displays, a memorial and “plenty of conversation.” Classes of 1950 and 1952 are also invited to the mixer.
A catered picnic is planned for 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Oak Picnic Pavilion in Lincoln Park, across from the tennis courts. Children, spouses, friends and others are invited.
“This will probably be the last gathering of the GJHS class of ’51 — we hope you can attend,” the flyer said.
Registration is due by Saturday. Call Dennis Lowery at 242-6278 or Marj Silzell, 242-0888 for information.
Royce-Hurst Humane Society will celebrate all things “cat” from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, in the Cabela’s wing at the Mesa Mall.
“Caturday” will feature a cat costume contest (open to all cats with judging at 1 p.m.), feline and humane education, cat-themed booths and vendors, and adoptable cats and kittens.
Go to rhhumanesociety.org/available-pets to see the adoptable cats and kittens or call 434-7337 or email rhhumanesociety.org for information.
The Redlands Rotary Club presented a $15,000 check to the Western Colorado Conservation Corps to be used toward the purchase of a new vehicle.
WCCC is a program of Mesa Youth Services, Inc. Partners and Redlands Rotary has been a supporter of Partners’ programs for many years, playing a role in developing the area’s youth, a news release said.
“WCCC was established in 1999 as a program of Mesa Youth Services. Since its inception, the WCCC has partnered with public lands management agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide world-class public land improvement projects for WCCC members,” the release said.
About 100 young people each year “work on public lands, earn a paycheck and give back to western Colorado a valuable piece of this community’s identity,” the release said. Crews work on projects such as trail building and maintenance, invasive species removal, fence building, wildfire mitigation and more.
The donation will enable the Corps to retire an older vehicle used in this work and ensure the crews can be transported safely.
Journey of Hope Adult Children of Alcoholics meeting takes place from 4–5:15 p.m. Sundays and from 10:15–11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, at New Life Church, 1350 N. Seventh St.
Call 314-0857 or 201-2446 for information.
Nonprofits are invited to apply for Community Impact Council of Mesa County scholarships to attend upcoming the Fundraisers Boot Camp.
The five-session Boot Camp is presented by Third Sector Innovations and Strategic by Nature, bringing together numerous seasoned fundraising professionals providing technical skills training in:
Fundraising activities such as annual giving, memberships and monthly giving, grants and contracts, major gifts and bequests, events, campaigns, and fees for services, merchandising and entrepreneurial endeavors
Asking for money
Fundraising law and ethics
Building donor loyalty and commitment
Fundraising confidence, leadership and career development
Boot Camp comprises full-day sessions, taking place from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 2, 16 and 30, and Oct. 14, in Grand Junction.
Registration includes materials, lunch and snacks. Four scholarships are available in the amount of $375 each, that will go toward the registration cost, for anyone employed by or volunteering for a nonprofit organization serving Mesa County that is a CIC member. To become a CIC member go to communityimpactcouncil.org.
Go to communityimpactcouncil.org/cicresources to complete the scholarship application, no later than noon Friday, Aug. 6. Scholarships will be awarded by Monday, Aug. 16.
To learn more about the Fundraisers Boot Camp or to register, go to thirdsectoronline.com or call 314-3970.
