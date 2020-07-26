I am a lot like our 7-pound Yorkie whose false confidence makes her think she can take on our neighbor’s 70-pound Great Danes. Grrrrr.
In that same vein of confidence — be it true or false — I own a sewing machine, so that means I can sew something as simple as a face mask. Right? (delayed grrrrr).
The need for face coverings isn’t going away any time soon, and I have some frog-print material that would make the cutest mask. But, it’s been so long since I used the aging sewing machine. Does it still work? Do I have the faintest idea what I’m doing? I’ve seen mask patterns and they look easy enough, in my head.
I took sewing classes in middle and high school. I learned how to operate the machine and tackle the basic sewing skills. I remember laying out and cutting the patterns, pinning and stitching, basting, ironing, and I was well-trained in tearing out stitches and starting over. I vaguely recall a few of the garments I made and still have one hanging in my closet.
Sadly, the most graphic memory of my high school sewing class is the day I ran my finger over with the sewing machine needle and it broke off, embedded deep in my fingernail. I approached the teacher, showing her my impaled digit and sighed,
“Now what do I do?” I asked.
Her horrified gasp validated my assumption that she never had seen anything like that in all her years of teaching and — short of fainting — she shooed me off to the school nurse. The nurse called my mom, and Mom took me to the family doctor for needle removal and a tetanus shot.
Years removed from high school, I found a little pink sewing machine on sale in a mail-order catalog. I sent off the order form and $129 plus shipping and handling, and excitedly waited for its processing and arrival.
That was in the late ’80s, before free shipping and/or package tracking was invented, so you never knew when your shipment would arrive.
I’ve used that sewing machine on and off for years, mostly repairing unraveled seams, tears or holes, but it’s been at least five years since its last stitch.
Does it even work anymore? Do I remember how to wind the thread through the guides and bobbin? Why is it called a bobbin?
This weekend will be a test of my fortitude. Will I succeed in transforming the whimsical frog material into a working face covering or will I end up kicking the sewing machine to the curb? My old high school seam ripper is at the ready as is a generous supply of bandages.
And, yes I checked the date on my last tetanus.
Downtown Vineyard Church has partnered with The Center, a nonprofit group that advocates for area children and is seeking donations for its Backpacks for Kids project that provides backpacks filled with school supplies for children ages 8–12.
Items needed for each of the projects are backpacks (large enough for a file folder), a package of pre-sharpened No. 2 yellow pencils, pink erasers (no pencil tops), one box of Crayola crayons, one box of Crayola skinny markers; one pair of blunt point scissors (Fiskars), one glue stick, one package of notebook paper (wide lined) 1-inch, three-ring binder, four plain pocket folders, and two wide-lined composition notebooks.
Donations should be delivered to the church, 402 Grand Ave. by noon Aug. 2.
The Rifle Animal Shelter will host an adoption event from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, at the shelter, 569 County Road 265 in Rifle.
According to the GJSentinel.com calendar post, the public can look through the adoptable animals online leading up to the drive-thru style adopt-a-thon and, if interested in adopting you can fill out an application.
“You will see some fun pet portfolios the days before the event with all of our adoptable animals. All applications are first-come, first-serve, so if you see an animal that you are interested in, send in your application to make sure you are able to meet them,” the calendar post says.
Go to rifleanimalshelter.com/animals-adoption/adoption-info or call 970-625-8808 for information.
Colorado Day will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 3, with free entry to all Colorado State Parks on that day.
Locations include the various stops in the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park. According to cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/JamesMRobbColoradoRiver, previously known as The Colorado River State Park, its five-park system was renamed James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park in 2005 to honor its visionary.
“Mr. Robb was instrumental in creating this “string of pearls,” or five distinct sections, that are this park,” the website says.
From Fruita on the west end to Island Acres on the east end and three stops in-between, this is one park split into five sections. Other parks are Corn Lake, Colorado River Wildlife Area and Connected Lakes.
Visit the website for more information.
According to the Grand Junction Police Department’s Facebook page, the National Night Out event, which takes place annually in early August, has been postponed to early October.
“Right now, we’re hoping to move the festivities to Oct. 6, and we’ll look forward to sending out a call for registrations when the time comes. So, stay tuned and stay safe,” the post says.
