According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, (agmrc.org), the U.S. annual per capita consumption of watermelon in 2019 was 15.5 pounds per person.
This Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time to get going on your 15-plus pounds worth if you haven’t already.
Here are some fun watermelon facts as you celebrate America’s 246th birthday:
Watermelons are 92% water and packed with nutrients.
The first recorded watermelon harvest happened nearly 5,000 years ago and is depicted in Egyptian hieroglyphics. Watermelons were often placed in the burial tombs of kings to nourish them in the afterlife.
According to Guinness, the heaviest watermelon was grown in 2013 in Sevierville, Tennessee, and weighed 350.5 pounds.
Patience, please — watermelon takes about 90 days to grow, from planting to harvesting.
I like to put salt on mine, while I know others who sprinkle on sugar. Happy grilling, fire-working and watermelon-consuming!
Western Slope Blue Star Mothers will have a monthly meeting Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St.
Members are invited to come at 6 p.m. for social time with other military mothers. The main meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.
“WSBSMA’s mission is to strengthen our community by connecting with other Blue Star Mothers, serving our military, honoring our Gold Star Families, and promoting patriotism,” a news release said.
Go to www.wsbluestarmoms.org for information.
The Western Colorado Shrine Club and the Mason bodies of the Grand Valley will offer free Child ID Kits at the Mesa County Fair, July 12–16, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Booth hours are 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.
“These Child ID Kits record key biographical information about the child, including height, weight, hair and eye color. The kits also include a digital photo and fingerprints. This kit can be given to law enforcement in the event a child goes missing,” a news release said.
The process takes five to 10 minutes and no information is kept by the Western Colorado Shrine Club or the other Masonic bodies.
Go to MasonicFamilyGJ.org or call 970-245-2277 for information.
Center for Children will benefit from an upcoming women’s personal safety class from 4–6 p.m. July 16 at Martial Arts Research Systems, 2460 Patterson Road.
Mothers, daughters and best friends of all ages are welcome, a news release said.
Women will be empowered with a variety of personal safety options, techniques and tools including awareness and prevention mindset, psychological ploys that can change the focus of an attack, simple effective physical maneuvers not based on strength, and proper use of OC pepper spray and other stun tools.
The class is free (a $45 value) with any tax-deductible donation to the Center for Children.
Call 970-245-3788 or go to centerforchildrencac.org for information.
Food Bank of the Rockies provided free school lunch meals to six District 51 summer school locations in June.
Because of school district staffing shortages, Food Bank of the Rockies was granted an exemption waiver to directly serve lunches at Dual Immersion Academy, Mount Garfield Middle School and Lincoln Orchard Mesa, Chatfield, Nisley and Pomona elementary schools. Food Bank officials estimate they will have served 500 children daily during summer school.
Go to foodbankrockies.org or facebook.com/WSFoodBankRockies for information.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver classes continue online for veterans who serve as caregivers, caregivers of veterans and those who serve veterans in the community.
July 7: Effective Communication Strategies, VHA Caregiver Support Programs
July 14: Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors, Long-Term Care Resources for Veterans
July 21: Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Research Update, VHA Geriatric Services and Palliative Care
July 28: Legal and Financial Planning, VCA and State End of Life Benefits/Services, VHA Advanced Care Planning.
Aug. 4: Healthy Living for our Brain and Body, State Outdoor Recreation Benefits
Register at https://bit.ly/alz_va_caregiver_2022. Classes can also be viewed in person from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road.
Call Dan at 970-257-3760 for information.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab in Moab, Utah, received a $10,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love at the Grand Junction Petco, in recognition of Underdog’s lifesaving work for animals in the Four Corners region.
Since 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in pet adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
“Our investment in Underdog is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” a news release said.
“Underdog is very grateful to Petco Love for their support of Indigenous groups,” the release said.
The grant increases Underdog’s lifesaving capacity and helps provide monthly spay/neuter and vaccination clinics on the Navajo Nation. Through transport, vet care and adoption services, Underdog focuses mainly on the Navajo Nation, the closest tribal reserve to its Moab headquarters.
Staff and volunteers care for most of the “rez dogs” at the Rescue Ranch in Moab while utilizing foster homes for animals in need of more care or socialization.
Go to underdogrescuemoab.org for information.
Girl Scouts of Colorado have announced its 2022 Western Slope Women of Distinction.
“These women have displayed exemplary leadership and a commitment to advancing the profile of women and girls in our community,” a news release said.
Selected women are Heidi Ragsdale, CEO of STEM is My Future; Morgan Bridge, PhD, associate vice president Academic Affairs, Colorado Mesa University; and JoAnne Virgilio, DO, medical oncologist, Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology.
“They serve as inspirations to our girls and exemplify the courage, confidence, and character that girls gain through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This year’s honorees were selected by a committee of their peers and chosen based on their contributions to the community, both professionally and personally,” the release said.
The Class of 2022 will be honored at a breakfast on Nov. 4 at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Tickets and sponsorships information is at girlscoutsofcolorado.org or email martha.johnson@gscolorado.org for information.
