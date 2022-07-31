Time’s fun when you’re having flies, said one frog to another as they lounged on the lily pad, killing time on a lazy summer afternoon.
And flies — they were killing and munching on flies. Eww — it’s high time for a diet change.
There are many cliches and idioms about time:
Only time will tell. (Why? Is he the only one who knows?)
In the nick of time. If you’ve nicked yourself shaving, you know it takes a lot of time and toilet paper to stop the bleeding.
I lost track of time. Oh, you misplaced your watch?
A waste of time. Ah, you found your watch in the trash can?
Time itself is a mystery. My sister is visiting her daughter — my niece — who is serving with the Air Force overseas (thank you for your service, Camille). We could both be reading today’s Your Town at the same time online, at GJSentinel.com, yet, I’m still trying to wake up and she’s having dinner at a sidewalk cafe in France. Already up for eight hours, she’s gotten an Eiffel (eye full) while mine are barely open.
And lastly, if time is defined as the progression of events from the past to the present into the future and, my sister is eight hours ahead of me in time, does that mean I am living in the past?
If time is measured by my antiquated wardrobe, then the answer is yes. I am definitely living in the past.
Compassionate Friends Mesa County Chapter will have its annual balloon memorial and dinner on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Glade Park Community Center.
Dinner, note paper and balloons will be provided. The recommended arrival time is 6:15–6:30 p.m., and dinner is at 7 p.m. Notes will be written and placed on the balloons at 7:45 p.m., and the balloons will be released at sunset — 8:12 p.m., with the chanter of a bagpipe playing while the balloons drift upward.
“This special opportunity honors our children, siblings and grandchildren who died too soon,” says the chapter’s August newsletter. “It is a quiet, safe place to say “we love you” in a tangible beautiful way.
Call or text Alice at 970-250-7202 for information.
Dress in all white and plan to attend Grand Junction Rockies’ “White Out” fundraiser for Special Olympics Colorado’s Western Region during the game on Aug. 5.
A portion of each ticket will benefit Western Region Special Olympics Colorado Athletes. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.gjrockies.com/#/event-details/34-rockies-vs-raptors.
The second Midday with New Dimensions lecture, “U.S. Supreme Court — Impartial Umpire or Political Entity” will be presented at noon Aug. 11 at Mesa County Libraries, Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
Retired lawyer Glenn Whitaker will look at the history of the U.S. Supreme Court and how politics have influenced its decisions. Whitaker has 44 years of law experience, included serving as special litigation counsel for the civil division of the U. S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and as a litigator in private practice.
Midday with New Dimensions is a partnership between Mesa County Libraries and New Dimension Lifelong Learning, offering free, public, one-hour lectures the second Thursday of every other month.
Seating is limited. Register at the event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org or by calling the library at 970-243-4442.
New Dimensions is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that provides a variety of classes for those ages 50 and older. Go to newdimensionsgj.org.for information.
A number of volunteer opportunities are available on Mesa County boards.
Agricultural Advisory Panel; application deadline is Aug. 12
Advisory Board Animal Services; application deadline is Sept. 23
Citizen Review Panel; application deadline is Aug. 12
Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Tri River Area Advisory Board
Community Services Block Grant Tri-Partite Advisory Committee (Low Income Representative)
Emergency Medical Services Council (Representative of a city/town in Mesa County, i.e., Town Councilmember)
Executive Fair Board; application deadline is Aug. 26
Noxious Weed Advisory Board
Go to mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer for information and to apply.
The Grand Junction Police Department is gearing up for its annual National Night Out events Tuesday.
“The night is designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, heighten crime prevention awareness, and send a message to criminals by letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime,” a news release said.
Neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, potlucks, ice cream socials, or just a few activities together at their neighborhood park.
“Nosey neighbors make safer neighborhoods! Join us in our mission of building a strong and safe community for everyone,” the release said.
Knight of Columbus 1062 is still seeking individuals and teams to participate in its fundraising golf tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at Adobe Creek Golf Course.
Registration for the scramble tournament is $100 per player or $400 per four-person team and covers 18 holes, a cart and prizes. There is a limited number of openings. Proceeds will go toward Knights of Columbus projects.
Call Frank Rubalcaba at 970-640-8124 or Vince Cordova, 970-201-1393, or email tarubalcaba@yahoo.com or vlcordova55@gmail.com for information.
The first meeting of the Mesa County Guys Giving Club’s 2022–23 giving cycle is at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
Members can renew their membershi, and new members are invited to sign up. The club meets four times a year, nominating and voting on a local charity to receive that quarter’s donations.
Each member is asked to write a $100 check to the nonprofit. The money is collected and given to that charity.
Email GuysGivingClub@gmail.com for information.
