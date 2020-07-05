What did one U.S. flag say to the other on Independence Day?
Nothing — it just waved … from across the street, no handshakes, no high-fives, at least 6 feet apart, wearing a mask, while flying safer at home, with no personal fireworks and away from any open flame.
Even the flags know how to play it safe.
The Grand Valley Paddle Club is raising funds for the 16th annual Colorado River Cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 1.
According to the Facebook donation page, proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward items such as T-shirts, screen-printing, advertising, waste disposal services, artwork, shuttle services, barbecue supplies, safety equipment and insurance. Unused funds will carry over to the next cleanup.
The river cleanup will be done in four sections, from the Palisade Riverbend Park to Fruita State Park, utilizing a shuttle service. During the “on-the-water” cleanup, trash collected on the banks is floated downriver to the takeout and disposed of.
Volunteers can register for the cleanup at GVpaddle.org.
“This is not only a time when we pull tires and couches from the river, but a time to raise awareness and stewardship for our rivers,” according to the event link on the website.
Go to the website or search “Grand Valley Paddling Club” on Facebook for information.
Orchard Mesa Lions Club members selected Hilltop’s Latimer House to be the recipient of its “Kindness is a Choice” initiative.
The club raised $1,000 for the women, men, and children affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in our community, according to a post on Hilltop’s Facebook page.
RiversEdge West will host its Dinner by the River event on Aug. 22
Formerly titled “Raft the River,” the event includes dinner, drinks, live music, an optional walking tour of riparian restoration work at Rimrock Adventures, and prizes.
Cost is $50 general admission and $43 for members. Proceeds go to RiversEdge West’s programs that are restoring rivers to a healthier, more vibrant state, according to the Facebook event page.
Call 256-7400, go to riversedgewest.org or search RiversEdgeWest on Facebook for information.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society recently added its Wine & Whiskers Gala to the online calendar at GJSentinel.com.
The event is set for 6–8:30 p.m. July 24 at Two Rivers Winery 2087 Broadway, and, according to the calendar post, it’s a “come-as-you-are-gala, even if that means you are covered in pet hair.”
“Browse our pet-themed (online) silent auction and meet some of our wonderful adoptable dogs and cats as we celebrate the many ways shelter pets enhance our lives,” the post says.
Proceeds from the ages 21-and-older event will benefit Roice-Hurst. A socially distanced, in-person ticket costs $45 and includes a glass of wine and heavy appetizers. A virtual attendance ticket cost $45 and includes a bottle of wine delivered from Two Rivers Winery.
Go to rhhumanesociety.org/wine-whiskers for tickets and information.
Also on the GJSentinel.com calendar is the fifth annual Wüffstock Music Festival — another event hosted by Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
The music festival is from 3–9 p.m. Aug. 8 at Las Colonias Amphitheater, featuring “live music, food and drink, and, of course, dogs,” according to the calendar post.
Tickets are $20 for ages 18 and older and $10 for ages 13-17. Kids younger than 12 and well-behaved, leashed dogs are free. VIP tickets cost $65 and include reserved parking, early entrance, reserved seating, drinks in the VIP tent from The Rockslide and Talbotts, a Wüffstock poster signed by the bands and a limited edition Wüffstock 2020 T-shirt.
Social distancing measures will be in place. Take chairs and/or blanket and your mask. Go to rhhumanesociety.org/wuffstock for tickets and information.
Call 434-7337 or visit the rhhumanesociety.org for information on these events.
Happy 10th birthday to Operation Revamp!
According to a post at operationrevamp.org, “Operation Revamp was founded early in 2010 and officially registered and incorporated as a 501©3 nonprofit on July 11, 2010.”
The Veterans Art Center, 307 S. 12th St., operates under the Operation Revamp mission that includes creating opportunities “for a variety of healing activities for veterans, military family members and others suffering from trauma- related mental injuries and to raise awareness of psychological scarring and traumatic brain injuries and benefits of artistic practices in healing.”
Because of COVID-19, the center is temporarily closed, but staff is cleaning and reorganizing in the effort to open again soon.
“We are also continuing to provide eligible transportation, with restrictions, art supplies if we have what you need (includes some tools and equipment) and our alternative healing sessions are starting or already started,” the website says.
In the effort to connect with veterans and military members and their families, The Western Region One Source at 482 28 Road, has reopened its facility to walk-ins at 50% capacity.
Anyone who enters the facility is required to complete a health survey and wear a mask in common areas, a news release said.
In addition, staff have clear partitions at their work stations to be able to meet people in person and still have a safety barrier. Staff include a state veterans service officer and a Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting (DEERS) technician.
Appointments are still encouraged or walk-ins can make appointments with the front desk reception.
The weekly coffee club for veterans will return at 8:30 a.m. July 8 at Western Regional One Source, taking place outside with coffee and donuts served by staff only. Weekly yoga led by Goose for veterans and their immediate family members will also return July 8, with a new time of noon.
Other events will slowly return to the calendar. Visit colorado.gov/pacific/dmva/wros for information.
The Western Colorado Veterans Memorial Cemetery’s quarterly honors ceremony is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway.
It is a public event with social distancing, masks and no handshaking.
