Working from home last week, I was privy to seeing first-hand what the dog does all day when we’re gone.
Sadie, the seven-pound Yorkie, spends a good portion of her day sitting in the front windowsill, watching the world go by. She chews out passersby who mistakenly walk by her house and she scolds package delivery drivers who have the nerve to step onto her front porch — and don’t come back!
Never mind the fact that they are usually replenishing her dog food supply.
“Don’t bite the hand that feeds you — or delivers your food” is not her mantra.
When she’s not charging out the dog door and around to the front gate to yell at the loud garbage truck, she’s boasting to the German shepherd and Great Danes that live nearby that she’s the more ferocious one. No self-esteem problems there.
Oh, and she sleeps. And snores. Like a freight train. And, I know something about freight trains.
On a regular basis from the Sentinel newsroom, we often have conversations and phone calls drown out as freight trains approach Seventh Street, blaring, and blaring and b-l-a-r-i-n-g ... their horns, rattling the windows as they go by.
Sadie snores like that.
Back to the office on Monday, I’ll miss her “big little” snore but will think of her with a smile when the windows start to rattle and the horns begin to b-l-a-r-e ...
Sweet dreams little freight train — uhm — I mean sweet little Sadie.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society has resumed its low-cost vaccine clinics, and registration is available online at rhhumanesociety.org/low-cost-vaccination-clinic.
“Part of pet ownership is making sure your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, and appropriately licensed — and you can do all of that for a low cost at our low-cost vaccination clinics,” a news release said.
Being medically up-to-date protects pets from potentially fatal viruses and allows you and your pet to remain united if you were to face an unexpected hardship or if your pet becomes lost, the release said.
Go to the website for information and to sign up.
PEO Chapter DY will have a garage sale from 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, at 691 Tilman Drive, near G Road and 12th Street.
Philanthropic Educational Organization is a group in which women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship.
The fundraising sale will include antiques, furniture, appliances, yard equipment, household items, clothing and a myriad of other gently used or near-new items. Proceeds will help provide scholarships to young women who are pursuing educational opportunities.
Wine Country Inn will host the Edesia VIP Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, to benefit MarillacHealth.
Guests will be treated in the ballroom to an exquisite multi-course menu designed by Executive Chef Chad Griffith and built around new wines from local wineries, both new to the Grand Valley American Viticulture Area and established, a news release said.
“Wine Country Inn has hosted the Edesia VIP experience for nearly a decade. Those who have attended before return each year to enjoy new and interesting culinary delights with friends. And they do so knowing a portion of their tickets help provide high-quality, affordable medical, dental, and behavioral health care services for others who are in need of this support.”
Limited seating is available. Tables of eight cost $1,120 or individual tickets cost $140. To reserve tickets, call Martha at 970-200 1628 or email Martha.graf@marillachealth.org.
Mesa County Department of Human Services joins the nation in recognizing June as Adult Protection Awareness Month and reminds us all of our responsibility to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all disabled and older adults.
A Purple Ribbon ceremony is planned for 8 a.m. Wednesday in honor of Adult Protection Awareness Month and coinciding with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Human Services staff will tie purple ribbons around the trees on campus.
“The color purple represents the problem of elder abuse around the world. Wearing purple or decorating with it is one way to support our cause,” a news release said.
Older adults or persons with disabilities are vital members of our families, our community and our society. The Mesa County Department of Human Services is committed to advocating for the rights of these vulnerable populations, the release said.
Call the Adult Protection Hotline at 970-248-2888 or go to humanservices.mesacounty.us/adult-protection for information.
Colorado Canyons Association won the 2022 Bureau of Land Management “Making a Difference” Award in the “Group Excellence” category of its National Volunteer Awards competition.
“Thanks to our local BLM partners for nominating CCA and to our volunteers, board, supporters, staff and partners for making us excellent at our mission,” a newsletter said, noting that a celebration will be forthcoming.
The association was also awarded a grant in the first round of the new Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program, managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and governed by the Colorado Outdoor Equity Board. The program focuses on creating opportunities for underserved youth and their families to get involved in recreational activities and experience Colorado’s open spaces, state parks, public lands and other outdoor areas.
Recent generous support has also come from “Chevron, Conservation Lands Foundation, Western Colorado Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Grand Junction, Redlands Rotary Club, Alpine Bank, Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club, El Pomar Foundation and many individual, monthly and business donors who make our work possible,” the newsletter said.
“Thank you all for your steadfast support!”
June is Colorado Dark Sky month and Colorado Canyons Association will host an evening discovering the wonders of Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area’s night sky.
Aaron Watson, with the Colorado Chapter for the International Dark-Sky Association, will present an Intro to Stargazing from 9–11 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Gunnison Forks Overlook in Delta County.
Sign up at coloradocanyonsassociation.org.
