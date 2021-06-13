The electrically charged drone was loud and continuous and it had me pausing, listening, then asking, “what is that noise?”
“Oh, that’s the cicadas,” our friend replied.
Stunned, I listened even closer, remembering the story published in early May, explaining the once-in-17-years event of nature that was occurring right in front of me.
I quickly pulled out my phone and recorded the other-worldly sound, knowing it was unlikely — as a Colorado resident — that I’d hear that sound again, unless I’d planned a return visit in the year 2038.
According to the Sentinel article, by AP Science Writer, Seth Borenstein, it’s likely that in the grove of trees I was observing, there were millions of the cicadas, with trillions of the red-eyed black bugs possible in the 15 states from Indiana to Georgia and as far north as New York.
The bugs were emerging after 17 years underground, looking to mate while steering clear of predators.
“When the entire brood emerges, backyards can look like undulating waves, and the bug chorus is lawnmower loud,” the AP story said.
(A wave of willies just wiggled through me).
I didn’t see them but I sure heard them. Close your eyes and imagine standing near massive overhead wires as they buzz loudly, nonstop.
The bugs spend 17 years isolated underground and sucking on plant sap, the AP story said, adding that in the 17th year, these “‘teenagers’ are going to come out of the earth by the billions if not trillions. They’re going to try to best everything on the planet that wants to eat them during this critical period of the nighttime when they’re just trying to grow up, they’re just trying to be adults, shed that skin, get their wings, go up into the treetops, escape their predators.”
Now, what’s a good bug story without a little romance?
The males take to singing in the attempt to woo the females, and convince “that special someone that she should be the mother of his nymphs.” If the female is charmed by his singing, she’ll click her wings and mating occurs.
She will lay eggs out in the smaller tree branches and “six weeks later the tiny nymphs are going to tumble 80 feet from the treetops, bounce twice, burrow down into the soil, (and) go and back underground for another 17 years,” the AP story says.
Rinse, repeat … in 2038, 2055, 2072 … and every 17 years before and after.
Scientists say the arrival of the cicadas this year “is a sign that despite pollution, climate change and dramatic biodiversity loss, something is still right with nature.”
And, that is good news.
The Colorado Wool Growers Association Convention happens Wednesday and Thursday, July 21–22 on Zoom.
“We’re disappointed not to gather in person and get to spend time together,” a news release said, but “on the positive side of the change, a virtual convention still delivers the quality education programs that we’ve always done, while greatly reducing registration fees and eliminating travel time and expense for everyone.”
The 93rd annual convention includes an online auction starting July 15, forums and presentations, award recognition for 2020 and 2021, raffle drawings, photo and recipe contests and more.
Registration cost is $25 for CWGA members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration closes July 16. Go to coloradosheep.org for registration and information.
The nonprofit organization, Friends of Highline Lake State Park is seeking funds to install bear-proof trash receptacles on the west side of the Highline Lake State Park, to eliminate trash debris going into Highline Lake and blowing around the area.
The organization was started in the effort to give back to a highly impacted community used State Park and, keeping the park in pristine condition is the main focus for the receptacles project, a news release said.
Funds will also help replace interpretive trail signs and “we have a list of potential events, activities, along with educational presentations we will be sponsoring for our schools, general public, new residents, and active outdoor enthusiasts,” the release said.
The organization is also seeking members from the local communities — and beyond — that use Highline Lake State Park.
Email friendshighlinelake@gmail.com for information or send checks, payable to Friends of Colorado State Parks, to P.O. Box 3, Fruita, Colorado, 81521. Include “Highline” in the memo area of your check.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction awarded $12,000 to eight local organizations at the its June 3 luncheon.
The funds were the result of last year’s Kiwanis Golf Tournament fundraiser and were awarded to:
Special Olympics of Colorado, for the Western Region competition
Hilltop Community Resources, for the Family First program, which provides early childhood services to vulnerable children and families
Grand Junction Imagination Library, to purchase 1,225 books for children through their 5th birthday
Imagination Library Lower Valley, for 1,225 books
Mesa County Libraries Foundation, for supplies for the Discovery Garden
Project 1.27, which trains and supports foster families
Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, to provide animal-assisted therapy
Grant A Wish Program, which provides a scholarship for children who otherwise could not participate in local programs.
Because the 1980 class of Grand Junction High School reunion was canceled last year, due to the pandemic, the 1980 and 1981 classes of GJHS will have a a joint 40-year reunion this summer.
The reunion is set for Aug. 6–7 and organizers are searching for classmates. Email your contact information to gjhsreunion@gmail.com, as well as any contact information of classmates you might have.
Two Rivers Cribbage Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Call 261-1670 for information.
At the June 10 meeting, Judy Spoerl took first place and Conny Lepper took second place.
