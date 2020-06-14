The Lifestyle section photo essay in today’s paper is spectacular!
A Baltimore, Maryland native, Daily Sentinel photographer Christopher Tomlinson took the photos during a visit to his home state. I have visited Fort McHenry near Baltimore twice since the early ’80s and each time have gazed out onto the calm waters, wondering what it would have been like on that chaotic night when Francis Scott Key penned the poem that became our National Anthem.
A staple of sporting events, the National Anthem hasn’t been sung much this year since sports were abruptly put on hold when the pandemic hit. Hockey pucks stopped whizzing, basketballs ceased swishing and baseballs sat idle in the pitcher’s glove, never getting their crack at the bat.
We might not be hearing the National Anthem on a regular basis these days, but U.S. flags are sure to be waving across the country today.
When you put out your flag this morning, take a few minutes to listen to the “music” it makes as it begins to flap in the (hopefully) gentle breeze.
I must admit: I was today years-old when I learned that “The Star Spangled Banner” has more than the first stanza that we normally sing. It has four stanzas, and each stanza ends with “O’er the laaa-aand of the freeeeeee, and the hooooomme of the braaaaaaave!”
And no — “play ball!” — is not part of the song.
n
All AARP Driver Safety classes, that were scheduled for the remainder of the year, have been canceled.
According to an email from class instructor Bob Kline, the online course is still available at aarpdriversafety.org. Students can receive a 25% discount with the promo code DRIVINGSKILLS.
Call Kline at 243-2531 for more information.
n
The Western Slope Knitted Knockers are once again knocking out knitted knockers, and you are welcome to join them.
“We are knitters and crocheters in western Colorado making Knitted Knockers,” says the calendar post at GJSentinel.com.
“Knitted Knockers are free to anyone who requests them! Once a month, we meet to make Knockers for St. Mary’s Cancer Center and Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology Center,” the post says.
Knitted knockers are a soft, comfortable, light alternative to a traditional breast prosthesis.They can be worn with most regular bras and can be worn shortly after surgery. They are made by volunteers and are adjustable for those going through reconstruction. The approved yarns are available for purchase.
Meetings are from 10 a.m.–noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month through November. Bring a US 4 dpns or a G hook.
Call 216-0326 or go to KnittedKnockers.org for information.
n
While it may be the same market produce you’ve come to love year after year, Grand Valley farmers markets are taking on a different look this year.
The markets are working closely with the Mesa County Health Department to establish guidelines aimed at keeping vendors and customers healthy in this time of the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a news release.
Visitors are encouraged to keep a 6-foot distance and wear a mask while browsing these markets:
The Palisade Sunday Farmers Market goes from 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. on Sundays, beginning today, at Third and Main streets in downtown Palisade. The market will run until Sept. 20, offering fresh fruits, vegetables and other food products.
Online ordering and curbside pickup will be available.
Visit townofpalisade.org/market for information.
The Fruita Farmers Market will go from 8:30 a.m–noon Saturdays, June 20–Sept. 19, at Reed Park in Fruita. Online ordering with curbside pickup will be available.
The Cross Orchards Saturday Market goes from 8 a.m.–noon Saturdays, June 20–Oct. 10, at the Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road.
Call 242-0971 or go to https://museumofwesternco.com/cross-orchards/cross-orchards-market/ for information.
The farmers market in downtown Grand Junction is slated to go from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 9–Sept. 24.
Visit downtowngj.org for information.
n
Hellooooo ... is anybody out there? Is your club or organization planning to meet soon? Have you elected new officers? Meeting somewhere different? Meeting by Zoom?
I would love to hear from you. Submit Your Town and community news items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
Is your club or organization planning to meeting again soon? Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/calendar.