Happy Father’s Day greetings to all who proudly wear the “Dad” title.
Put your feet up and relax or head outside to play, whatever makes your day.
It’s a fun pastime to plant vegetable gardens, and reaping the rewards can be quite tasty. Homeward- Bound of the Grand Valley sent a story about one of its guests and the “growing” impact she’s had on the shelter.
“One of our guests — a single mother of three — came to us a few weeks ago and asked if she could plant a vegetable garden at the shelter,” begins the story in a recent HomewardBound of the Grand Valley newsletter.
“She explained that she wanted a fun, engaging and educational activity she could do across the summer with her children (and she wanted to make fresh salsa). We loved the idea but had to figure out an appropriate space where the garden could flourish,” the newsletter said.
Staff and guests worked to identify a small outdoor plot, and Mays Concrete generously donated the supplies, soil and labor to build three small raised beds. Guests came together to buy the plants and other needed supplies.
“Now, Pathways Family Shelter has an amazing little vegetable garden filled with tomatoes, zucchinis, sweet peppers and jalapenos,” the newsletter said.
“The sense of community and camaraderie fostered by these three little beds and watching our guests tend to their garden with love and enthusiasm is such a great reminder of the personal growth that happens at Pathways Family Shelter.”
It’s amazing what can grow when ideas — and seeds — are planted.
Go to homewardboundgv.org for information and a list of ongoing donation needs.
The Brownson Memorial Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations that address substance use education, prevention and treatment in Mesa County.
“Colorado continues to rank higher than the nation in overdose deaths, and Mesa County lost 39 individuals to drug intoxication with an additional eight individuals who completed suicide through drug ingestion,” a news release said.
The application can be found at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking and the deadline to apply is July 15.
Since 1985, the Brownson Memorial Fund has granted more $430,000 in Mesa County and is the only local funding source directed solely toward this issue, the release said.
Parachute resident and U.S. Navy veteran Nick Crandell lost a friend and fellow vet last year, and this loss inspired Crandell to create an event to help raise awareness about PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).
In memory of his friend, Josh Rew of Silt, Crandell has organized the “Ride2Zero” motorcycle ride from Fruita to Rifle on Saturday, June 25. The event also raises awareness during June — which is PTSD Awareness Month — to put an end to 22 suicides a day.
“Twenty-two veterans a day take their own lives. The event is a fundraiser for Smiling Goat Ranch, a local healing place that does not charge veterans or their families for therapeutic services,” a news release said.
The ranch offers the no-cost healing effects of horses, movement, nature and supportive community for veterans with PTSD, as well as autism families, children and adults with anxiety, depression and related conditions, and people in recovery.
The ride starts at the Vietnam War Memorial in Fruita. A ceremony for the Rew family will start at 9:30 a.m., and kickstands up (cars welcome, too) at 10 a.m. Riders will travel east on Interstate 70, exiting at De Beque. The ride follows U.S. Highway 6 east to the Colorado Highway 13 bypass in Rifle, with the final destination and post-ride reception at the Veterans Memorial Park, north of Rifle by Deerfield Park. There will be a food truck, a raffle for prizes and partner information booths.
Pre-registration is $20, at westernsloperide2zero.com, or $25 the day of the ride from 8:30–9:30 a.m. Participants will receive a Ride2Zero patch. Fruita’s Best Slope Coffee will provide free coffee and homemade donuts during registration.
Go to smilinggoatranch.com or call 970-379-1383 for information.
Community Arts Partners will host listening sessions seeking input from creatives around the valley for a centrally located arts position.
The group is a committee within the Grand Valley Creative Alliance, which includes creative organizations in the Grand Valley, a news release said. One of the goals is to advocate for the arts in the valley.
“There has been much discussion about having a centrally located position whose sole function would be the arts; that position does not currently exist.”
The partners group is researching cities similar to Grand Junction, which have arts and culture coordinators.
“We hope to present a case study to Grand Junction City Council in the coming months, which will provide them with important information and support for this position.”
Listening sessions are from:
6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, Central Library Meeting Room
5–7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, Fruita Branch Library
5–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, The Art Center
2–3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Palisade Branch Library
Unable to attend? Go to gvcreates.org/listening-sessions to fill out the survey.
The Palisade Historical Society’s June history talk will highlight the history of Palisade’s Riverbend Park.
The talk is at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade. The Ordinary Fellow Winery tasting room opens at noon, and Le Snack Fine Foods will serve food starting at 4 p.m.
Riverbend Park is the home of Palisade’s many festivals, a news release said, but “it has a fascinating history.”
The talk will include photos of the inside of the CCC Camp barracks in 1938, which is where German prisoners of war stayed for peach harvest in 1944.
It will also include details of the Migrant Labor Camp more than a mile west of the CCC Camp in Riverbend Park, which had 200 cabins for families and operated during fruit harvests from 1941 to 1961.
Go to historicpalisade.org for more information.
Submit community news and salsa recipes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.