Taking your dad for a round of golf?
Why do fathers take an extra pair of socks when they go golfing? In case they get a hole in one!
Going fishing?
What’s the best way to watch a fly-fishing tournament? Live stream of course.
Hiking on the Grand Mesa?
Dad, can you put my shoes on? No, I don’t think they’ll fit me.
Hanging out at home? “
Dad, can you put the cat out? I didn’t know it was on fire.
Dinner delivery-style?
I could tell a joke about pizza, but it’s a little cheesy.
That’s all I’ve got, except this shout out to all dads — I hope you have an awesome Father’s Day — and that’s no joke.
The Montrose Amateur Radio Club will participate in the nationwide Field Day happening Saturday and Sunday, June 26 –27, 2021 on Sunset Mesa in Montrose.
Sponsored by the American Amateur Relay League, the event is open to the public and features a display of ham radio’s ability to provide communications completely independent of infrastructure such as power lines, cell phones or internet.
“This ability to provide communications can be extremely important during emergencies and disasters,” said club president Kathy Joslin, in a news release.
“This has been demonstrated in the past when Hams provided essential communications following disastrous storms that made normal communications inoperable. When all else fails, ham radio can get the message through.”
To reach Field Day, drive west on West Main Street, turn left on Chipeta Drive and then turn left again onto Sunset Mesa. Climb the hill and look for the antennas on the north end of the Mesa. For hams visiting the site, the talk-in frequency is the Cedaredge Repeater of 147.195+, tone: 107.
“We will be ready to operate by noon on Saturday and will continue to operate until noon on Sunday,” Joslin said.
“Saturday afternoon would be a great time to pay us a visit and see ham radio in action. There will even be an opportunity for non-hams to get on the air,” Joslin said.
Founded in 1956, the Montrose Amateur Radio Club is affiliated with the American Radio Relay League, the national organization for amateur radio.
Call Lew French at 970-417-6142, go to arrl.org/field-day, or search the Montrose Amateur Radio on Facebook for information.
The Journey of Hope Adult Children of Alcoholics meeting takes place from 4–5:15 p.m. Sundays and from 10:15–11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, at New Life Church, 1350 N. Seventh St.
Call 314-0857 or 201-2446 for information.
Are you ready to volunteer but aren’t quite sure how or where? Are you age 55 or older?
Mesa County RSVP will host a volunteer information session from 1–2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the RSVP offices, 422 White Ave., in the basement level of the US Bank Building.
Visitors should park in the US Bank customer parking lot, enter through the south entrance and take the elevator to the basement.
The brief information session will discuss the many volunteer positions open in Mesa County with 60 nonprofits. You can find a volunteer position that fits your schedule and abilities — whether it’s several days per week or one day a year.
Individuals, age 55 and older who want to volunteer and make a difference for others living in our community, can get involved by calling RSVP at 243-9839 ext. 5 or go to rsvpgrandjunction.org to apply.
The July 15 Oral History Programming, hosted by the Mesa County Historical Society, will feature a presentation on “The History of Ute Water,” presented by Ute Water representative, Andrea Lopez.
The program is presented at noon on the third Thursday of each month in the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries Community Room, 443 N. Sixth St.
The Aug. 19 program, “The Bison Project,” will be presented by archeologist Holly Shelton and the Sept. 16 program, “Chipeta’s Life after Ouray’s Death” will be presented by Bob Silbernagel.
Want to join the Mesa County Historical Society? Yearly rates are $15 for an individual membership; $20 for a family membership; $50 for supporting membership; $100 for patron; or $500 for a lifetime membership.
Call the Museum of the West at 242-0971, ext. 210 for information.
Colorado Canyons Association is continuing its 10th-year celebration and the June birthday wish is to get more kids on the river to experience nature’s delights while learning through STEAM-based curriculum.
“With your help we can teach kids the scientific names of lots of the species in western Colorado and instill a life-long thirst for knowledge about the world around us,” a newsletter said.
“Many of the students we reach wouldn’t have this opportunity without your support.”
This time of year, the salmonfly or giant salmon fly — aka know by their scientific name pteronarcys californica — are showing up in Gunnison Gorge NCA “to the delight of trout, birds, anglers and numerous other critters. Colorado Canyons Association is all about sharing the delights of the natural world in or NCAs with our community,” the newsletter said.
To donate, view a list of upcoming events and learn more about CCA, go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org.
The Walk to End Epilepsy, a 5K walk and celebration, is happening Sunday, June 27 at Canyon View Park.
In-person walker registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m.
A virtual walk is also available and participants can spread awareness walking in a local park, a neighborhood, or even in another state. Those doing the virtual walk are encouraged to share photos of your walk and those walking with you.
Anyone that raises $100 will receive an official 2021 Walk to End Epilepsy prize shirt. Each person who registers for the Walk and indicates he or she lives with epilepsy will receive a free T-shirt.
Participant centers and more information is online at runsignup.com/Race/CO/GrandJunction/2021WesternSlopeWalktoENDEPILEPSY.
