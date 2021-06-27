We’d play cars and trucks in the dirt, run through the frog-eyed sprinkler, or — this doesn’t seem right — play school, during our summer break. Remember the game that involved searching for an object, where you’d shout “you’re getting warmer,” as the searcher approached the object or “you’re getting colder,” when they moved farther away from it?
“You’re so cold you’re freezing” meant they were so far away they might as well start over.
I think Mother Nature’s playing that game with us this summer and we must have gotten really, really close. A few weeks ago I heard a little voice in my head shouting “you’re so hot you’re burning up,” when I’d crawl into the car after it sat in the sun all day.
I have an idea — let’s play “Red Rover, Red Rover” going into July.
“Red Rover, Red Rover send some rain on over!”
Use your imagination ... it could happen.
Brown’s Cycles presented a check in the amount of $10,000 on Friday, to Karis, Inc. (aka as the House) to as part of a partnership that provides donated bicycles to homeless youth in the effort to keep them safe.
Brown’s Cycles has been supplying bikes and bike services to the Grand Valley for 20 years and has partnered with Karis for the last two years by providing homeless youth with bikes and hosting an annual fundraiser, a news release said.
“Brown’s Cycles accepts donated bicycles from the community, repairs the bikes, gives some to homeless youth and resells the others and donates the proceeds to Karis.”
“Youth homelessness in Mesa County is a serious problem. Last year, Karis, Inc. served 309 homeless youth ages 13–24 in Mesa County,” the release said.
Homeless youth are at increased risk of victimization and assault, the release said and, according to the National Sexual Violence Research Center, an estimated one out of every three youth on the street will be lured into prostitution within 48 hours of leaving home.
“Karis provides services to help these youth leave the street and transition to safe and stable housing and to futures of hope and promise. We are grateful to partner with Brown’s Cycles in serving this vulnerable population.”
Learn more about Karis, Inc., The House and its mission at thehousegj.org.
On Independence Day, Sunday, July 4, The Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers will place more than 700 American flags out for its customers.
Areas served are Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama and Redlands Village subdivisions, to name a few. Flags will also be displayed at Community Hospital and some Redlands-area businesses.
The Redlands Lion’s Club flag service honors nine patriotic holidays each year. The cost for residents is a $35 donation. If you are interested in subscribing to the service, or volunteering to help place the flags, call Lion’s Club member Lance Wade at 270-4658 (leave a message) or Dave McIlnay at 433-7961.
Are you looking for ways to get involved in your community?
Mesa County encourages you to apply for one of its volunteer positions on various Commissioner-appointed advisory boards, panels or commissions.
Boards that are looking for volunteers include the Board of Adjustment, Board of Public Health, Community Services Block Grant Tri-Partite Advisory Committee, Floodplain Board of Appeals, Noxious Weed Advisory Board and Tri-River Advisory Committee (CSU Extension).
For information on Commissioner-appointed opportunities or to apply, go to mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer.
Sunset Slope Quilters will have a new meeting location beginning July 14, at Canyon View Vineyard Chapel, 736 24 1/2 Road, at the south campus.
SSQ meetings take place at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. There is a brief business meeting followed by “show and tell” and a program. Everyone is welcome. Dues for 2021 are $15. A guest fee is $3, or $5 if a national speaker is in town to present the program.
SSQ is involved in many outreach programs for the community, a news release said.
“We make quilts for Habitat for Humanity, community members undergoing chemotherapy, several children’s ministries in town, the VA Hospital and more. As well, we provide Mesa County Social Services with 250 Christmas stockings each year to fill with goodies for area foster children, the release said.
Go to sunsetslopequilters.com for more information.
HOPE of the Grand Valley is hosting a Back to School Fundraiser to benefit the families it serves.
“It’s in these challenging times that our HOPE families need extra assistance since many are worried more about basic needs rather than budgeting for school supplies and school clothing,” a news release said.
“As such, it’s even more important this year that our students are prepared to start a new school year.”
Rather than the traditional school supply drive, HOPE of the Grand Valley is asking community members and organizations to donate funds to be used to purchase gift cards and pay school fees.
“If you would prefer you may also donate gift cards to office supply stores or retail vendors; these will be used to purchase needed supplies. To ensure all our young people have equal access to a great future, we must help them every step of the way.”
Go to hopegv.org for information.
The Two Rivers Cribbage Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court and all cribbage players are welcome.
At the June 17 meeting of the Two Rivers Cribbage Club, Grand Junction residents Bill Richardson first place, Tony Hober took second place and Susan Miller was third.
Call 261-1670 for information.
