Yard sale season is in bloom, along with those pretty purple lilac bushes that always make me sneeze.
Atch-ooooo!
After almost six months of going through stuff at my Mom’s house, my sister and I hosted a massive indoor and outdoor yard sale recently. It was a big success and a lot of the items were hauled away at rock bottom prices but, there were also a lot of items left behind.
A number of charities in the Grand Valley came to mind as we were going through the leftover items. These charities often accept items for their clients or to sell to benefit their mission. Here are a few charities we’ve considered, and I know Mom would be tickled to know some of her belongings were donated to help others.
Catholic Outreach’s Clothing Bank: 245 S. First St. According to catholicoutreach.org, it accepts clothing, shoes, bedding, household items and books for men, women and children.
“Clean, seasonal clothing in good condition and household items in good repair are accepted, as are small kitchen appliances (such as toasters) in good working order. Catholic Outreach does not accept child car seats, computers, televisions, printers or other electronics.
Furniture and other large items are sometimes accepted on an “as needed” basis. To donate furniture, bicycles or cars, call 970-241-3658 in advance. Hours for donation are 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Habitat ReStore: 2936 North Ave. Habitat ReStore accepts new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials, household goods and more from individuals and companies. According to the ReStore link at habitatmesa.org, the Habitat ReStore is a home improvement thrift store accepting small and large donations of gently used furniture, appliances, building materials and housewares. The ReStore offers free pickup for larger donations.
Proceeds help support Habitat for Humanity Mesa County’s affordable Homeownership Program. Call 970-263-0858 or go to the website for information.
The Friends of Mesa County Libraries: Books, books, and more books — oh, my! Mom had lots of books!
Donations for the Friends of Mesa County Libraries weekly book sales are received at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., across from Grand Junction High School. A weatherproof container is located on the northwest corner of the parking lot for all-hours donations or, volunteers staff the donation center from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Mondays. No encyclopedias or magazines are accepted. Call Betty at 970-623-9255 or go to mesacountylibraries.org/aboutus/supportus/friends for information.
The Arc Store: 2830 North Ave. According to arcthrift.com, the thrift store is one of “Colorado’s largest employers of people with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and many other intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
“When you donate to arc, you are helping people in your community access opportunities to live independently or have jobs; helping kids and their parents maximize the benefits of special education assistance; and supporting training and education for families of people with disabilities,” the website says.
Call the local store at 970-360-6616 for information.
Special Olympics Colorado is seeking volunteers to provide support for more than 1,000 athletes traveling to Grand Junction to compete in the State Summer Games, happening Friday through Sunday, June 17–19.
“We are still in need of volunteers for various roles including support services, soccer, swimming, and track and field,” a news release said.
The State Summer Games will be at Colorado Mesa University. Highlights of the games include aquatics, track and field, powerlifting and soccer. The opening ceremony is June 17; competition, Olympic Town, Healthy Athletes Screening and a Victory Dance are June 18; and additional competitions take place June 19.
Volunteer registration is required online at classy.org/event/2022-state-summer-games-presented-by-spectrum-volunteer-registration/e398215.
Former and current residents of Nucla, Naturita, Uravan, Paradox, Redvale and Norwood are invited to the 11th annual West End Picnic from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lincoln Park’s Oak Shelter.
Take a side dish to share with others. Water and tableware will be provided. Call 970-434-7963 for more information.
Two AARP Driver Safety Classes will be offered this month.
The first one is scheduled for June 15 in Fruita. Call 970-243-2531 to register. The second is June 29 in Grand Junction. Call 970-314-9843 to register.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. After completion of the class, you may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance.
The annual Jeep Raffle fundraising event, organized by the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, features a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Edition, valued at $58,000.
Tickets cost $100 each and only 1,199 raffle tickets will be sold for this drawing. Discounted tickets are offered for purchases of three and five tickets.
“This year’s new and improved 2022 Grand Cherokee boasts the 2022 Editors’ Choice Award by Car & Driver in the midsize SUV category with noteworthy accolades that it ‘pairs impressive off-road capability with on-road refinement, offers lots of available luxury appointments and features, and has the rugged, outdoorsy look Jeep buyers love,’ ” a news release said.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, June 30, at a Jeep Raffle Drawing Party during the Market on Main event downtown. The drawing will take place in the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra offices, 414 Main St. The winner need not be present to win.
Net proceeds go toward musical education and performances in western Colorado.
Go to gjso.org/jeepraffle to order tickets or call 970-243-6787 for information. Online ticket sales will end at noon June 30; phone ticket sales will end at 3 p.m. June 30; and in-person ticket sales will end at 6:30 p.m. June 30.
Swedes of the Grand Valley will host its Midsummer Celebration from 4–7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Hawthorne Park, .
The event features music, dancing, and a potluck of Swedish foods. Pre-register by calling 970-241-2945.
