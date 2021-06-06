It was 10 years ago this month that I saw my first eagle. Never mind that I had to go all the way to Alaska to see it.
My dad always had a keen eye for wildlife. He could spot a deer 300 yards away, up on a hill, driving at 75 mph, in the dark. I’d stare off in the direction he pointed and still not see it. I just didn’t know what to look for. When I finally spotted an eagle in Colorado, my eyes were opened and now I see them everywhere.
So, it’s only fitting that I would have to go all the way to Tennessee to see my first bear.
“You’ve never seen a bear?” people would ask in disbelief, as if it’s as common as a housefly.
“Nope … not until last week.”
I saw a lot of bears and cubs during a weeklong vacation at The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Apparently they’re as common as a housefly there but still fascinating to watch, at a safe distance.
My eyes are open now and I’ll be on the lookout for bears in Colorado. Preferably 300 yards away, up on a hill, driving at 75 mph, in the dark.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 595 will present the Bikers Against Diabetes (BAD) Ride Poker Run on Saturday starting at the Eagles Lodge, 1674 U.S. Highway 50.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. with coffee and donuts and the last one heads out at 11 a.m. Stops include the Wagon Wheel in Mesa, Wild Horse Roadhouse in De Beque, Triple Tree Tavern in Clifton and the Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge in Grand Junction.
There will be a cookout following the ride with prizes for the top three poker hands and music by Walker-Goodman Blues.
All vehicles are welcome. Cost is $20 for drivers, $10 for passengers and each additional poker hand is $5. Proceeds will benefit Diabetes Education at Community Hospital.
Email eagleriders595@gmail.com for information.
Former and current residents of Nucla, Naturita, Uravan, Paradox, Redvale and Norwood are invited to the 10th annual West End potluck picnic happening from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, at Lincoln Park/Oak Shelter in Grand Junction.
Take a potluck dish to share.
Call 434-7963 for information.
Swedes of the Grand Valley will host a traditional Midsummer Celebration from 2–6 p.m. June 13, at Hawthorne Park, South Shelter, between Gunnison and Hill avenues and North Fourth and North Fifth streets.
Take a dish to share. Lemonade and water will be provided.
RSVP to Jeanette at 241-2945.
Because of the pandemic, Friendship Force International had to cancel all travel in 2020, “but hope has turned a corner” as FFI clubs worldwide are looking forward to traveling again in 2022.
FFI is a travel exchange club and nonprofit that has existed more than 44 years. It “believes one of the best ways to achieve World Peace is through individual friendships,” a news release said.
The local club, Friendship Force of Western Colorado, has been meeting to plan social activities as well as monthly day trips to places in western Colorado. Founded in 1982, the local club has hosted more than 40 in-coming journeys and more than 50 out-going journeys to other countries all over the world.
Want to learn more? Email membership coordinator, Rebekah McDermott at rebekahmcdermott@gmail.com, call Sue Palmer, at 260-4653 or go to ffwcolo.com or friendshipforce.org for information.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation announced a new funding opportunity to help youth regain skills and build resilience coming out of a year of isolation and loss, due to the pandemic.
The Community Grants for Recovery and Resilience for Youth Fund targets after-school and school break programs that provide academic support while offering coping and confidence building activities. Programs that offer parents and teaching staff resources to help youth build back up skills, focus and self-regulation will also be eligible.
Organizations in Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan County and Rio Blanco counties are encouraged to apply. Application deadline is July 15.
Go to wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking for information and to apply.
Two Rivers Cribbage Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome.
Here are recent results:
May 27: Virginia Simonetti, first place; Bill Richardson, second place; Sue Gager, third place.
June 3: Gager, first place; Richardson, second place; Teresa MarQuardt, third place.
Call 261-1670 for information.
CASA of Mesa County, which provides court appointed advocacy for children in the foster care system, is one of more than 400 youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of $10 million in grants presented this year by the Taco Bell Foundation.
The $2,840 grant will provide advocacy and resources that educate and inspire that next generation of leaders, a news release said.
Go to casamc.org for information.
Pillowcases for a Cause is reaching out to local organizations that serve to youth and teens in foster care or homeless shelter situations.
A lot of pillowcases are available for donation but roadblocks have made it difficult to distribute, according to a email. Some youth organizations are unable to take the donations because of COVID, HIPPA laws don’t allow organizations to provide the number of youth served and often, government agencies require going through the proper channels to donate, the email said.
The quilter has accumulated a lot of fabric with the goal of making one pillowcase a day to donate. Her goal is to get them in the hands of teens. She has donated some pillowcases to organizations in other cities and states but would like to keep it local.
Area organizations that serve youth are encouraged to call Lorraine, at 250-3203 for information.
Submit community news and bear sightings by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.