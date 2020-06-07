Open, open, open ...
Lately it feels like we’re in an that old department store commercial that featured customers eagerly anticipating the opening of the store’s doors for the “big sale.”
We’ve turned our calendars to June and our hearts are full as we reflect on the good we’ve seen in the community these past few months. Yes, things are starting to opening up, but a few things are still put on hold.
French philosopher Jean-Jacque Rousseau (1712-1778) said “patience is bitter but its fruit is sweet.”
We will wait for the harvest.
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction announced earlier this year that, because of COVID-19, its Pancake Day and Fun Fest would not be happening, however, Kiwanis members are looking ahead to its return next year and have shared some of the history of the event, that would have taken place Saturday, June 6.
Pancake Day was born in 1967 and “it all began when the club pursued a fundraiser to help its mission of contributing to local charitable organizations,” said the club’s unofficial historian, Larry Beckner, in a news release.
“The first event was staged on Main Street, with the city closing down the 500 block of Main for the June breakfast. Vic’s Pastry was the headquarters (Vic Colony was president in 1947, and his son, Bob Colony, would later serve as president and as Governor of the Kiwanis Rocky Mountain District),” the release said.
For that first event “club members picked up tables and chairs from local churches and set them up in the street. Kiwanians flipped pancakes on Army camp stoves — a far cry from the elaborate rotating flat-top cookers built by member Alden Spooner,” the release said.
“In the 21st century, member Ron Sherman installed metal plates to protect workers from the flames, another step in the evolution of an event that grew as the Mesa County population grew beyond 90,000 people in the 1990s, and to more than 150,000 today.”
The June date was no accident since it coincided with the Mesa County Rodeo. A rodeo parade happened during the week, and Pancake Day was scheduled a few days later, usually the third Friday of the month. In the early days, club members would raise money by selling tickets, one at a time.
“Orville Boge, a Mesa State College professor, was usually the highest seller, bringing in more than $2,000. In later years, Gordon Harbert would give Orville a run for his money,” said Beckner in the release.
Live entertainment was added to the event in 1978 and it moved in the 1980s from Main Street to Two Rivers Convention Center, where it was staged outdoors. Citing the late June temperatures as “uncomfortable” at times, the event was moved indoors in the 1990s.
Women were first admitted to the club in 1987 after Kiwanis International voted to allow women into the previously all-men’s club. Those first women included Jackie Chappell-Reid, Peggy Page and Velma Bilger. The increasing number of women, including Toni Heiden, helped expand Pancake Day to include a silent auction, a cake walk and corporate sponsors, the release said.
Five years ago, Pancake Day Chair Stewart Cruikshank urged the club to move the event from Friday to Saturday and that “decision proved to be a huge success, with more families able to attend on the weekend date,” the release said.
Renamed “Pancake Day and Fun Fest,” the event added games for children and, along with live music, the auction and the cake walk, nonprofit organizations were invited to set up information booths around the inside perimeter of the venue.
By 2019, the club was receiving most of its Pancake Day revenue from corporate sponsorships rather than through individual ticket sales. Last year’s Pancake Day raised more than $56,000, and the club awarded more than $39,000 to local organization that help young children.
2020 is the first year without the local Pancake Day since the event was founded in 1967. Corporate sponsors were already in place this year before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event and “all decided to forgo a refund, and generously allowed the club to keep the funds to help children’s organizations,” the release said.
The total from corporate sponsors for 2020 is $13,650.
“The club is very thankful for the sponsors who committed their resources during this unusual time,” the release said.
Sponsors include:
Platinum Sponsors/$1500+: Leonard Silence.
Silver Sponsors/$500+: First Street and Grand Avenue Shell Station; Advanced Skin Care and Laser Center; Avalanche Heating, Cooling and Plumbing; Barnes Electric; Blythe Group and Co.; Enstrom Candies; Grand Junction Subaru; Grand Valley Power; Home Loan Insurance; Mesa Jewelers; and Whitewater Building Materials Corp.
Bronze Sponsors/$250+: AirTech and Haining Home Services; Bechtel, Santo and Severn Law; Catherine C. Burkey, PC; Dalby, Wendland and Co., PC; Dufford Waldeck Law; EC Electric; Five Light’s Pet Crematory; Edward Jones Investments — Erick Field; GeoStabilization International; Julie M. Gillis DDS, PC; Grand Mesa Medical Supply; Impact Promotional Products; Hilltop; J. Dyer Construction Inc.; JG Management Systems; Kokopelli Animal Hospital; Office Outfitters and Planners; Monument Waste Services; Rider & Quesenberry, LLC/Attorneys at Law; Rocky Mountain Sanitation; Sooper Credit Union; State Farm — Seth Rockey; Storm’s Specialty Services; and Weichert, Realtors — Heiden Homes Realty.
$100+ Sponsors: Burton Orthodontics; Tom Burwell; and Grand Mesa Mechanical/Plumbing, Heating, Cooling.
Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers will place flags, weather permitting, the morning of Sunday, June 14, for Flag Day and will pick them later that same afternoon.
The areas served are around Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, and Redlands Village subdivisions. Flags will also be displayed at Community Hospital and some Redlands-area businesses.
The Redlands Lions Club flag service honors nine patriotic holidays annually, from spring to autumn. Cost for residents is a $35 donation. Those interested in subscribing to this service, or volunteering to help place the flags should call Lance Wade at 270-4658 (leave message) or Dave McIlnay at 433-7961.
Will your club or organization be meeting again soon? Upload calendar events at GJSentinel.com/calendar. Email Your Town and community news items to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, fax 244-8578, or mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.