Springing forward — as we have this weekend — always puts a spring in my step, a smile heart and a little giggle in my wiggle.
Our backyard is begging for me to come out an play, to trim the shrubs and spruce up the yard. Months of darkness and wintry weather has me yearning to open the windows and let in fresh warm air.
Except its raining/snowing/blowing outside and, that spring in my step and yard clean-up will have to wait a bit longer. After taking time to change all the clocks Saturday night for Daylight Savings Time, it occurred to me that one of the hardest clocks to change is a sundial. I know some folks in our subdivision who have one of those in their front yard. What a pain.
(Did you just slap your forehead?)
Keep reading if you like fun puns (stolen from funkidsjokes.com/daylight-saving-time-jokes):
Time travel is easy. Every fall I go back an hour and every spring I go ahead an hour.
My watch told me that the kitchen clock set itself back an hour … but that’s second hand information.
My clock was really tense about falling back for Daylight Savings … I guess you could say he was all wound up.
Congress finally had a meeting about daylight savings … it was about time!
Maybe if daytime were more careful, it wouldn’t have to be saved all the time.
A good pet should be able to set the Daylight Saving Time for you … that’s why I’m looking for a watch dog.
I was going to set all my clocks back for Daylight Saving, but I couldn’t find the time.
One of the best things about Daylight Saving Time is that the clock in my car will finally be correct again.
Colorado Canyons Association has upcoming events that will get you outside or, at least get you thinking about getting outside:
March 21, 5:30–6:30 p.m., free online lecture “The Listed Bird in Our Backyard — The Gunnison Sage-grouse” features wildlife biologist Whit Blair discussing the bird listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and found only in western Colorado.
April 18, 5:30–7:30 p.m., Volunteer Re-Orientation and Training, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave. The training is not required to be a CCA volunteer, but is a helpful tool.
April 22, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Earth Day trail work on Sidewinder Trail in Gunnison Gorge: This trail is due for much needed care and maintenance. The project will be led by CCA’s partners at the Bureau of Land Management. Bring work gloves (if you have them), layers for different weather conditions, a lunch, and water. A cooler will be available to refill water bottles. Tools and eye protection will be provided.
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org/events for information and to sign up for these events
The Mesa County Historical Society will host long-time community activist and writer Jacob Richards speaking on the Grand Valley’s Progressive Era from noon–1 p.m. Thursday, in the Central Library Community Room, 443 N. Sixth St.
“People’s Power in the Grand Valley 1885-1919 and its Legacy” will explore a period of social activism and political reform in the Grand Valley. The free presentation is open to the public. Register online at mesacountylibraries.org or call 970-243-4442.
The Palisade Lions Club will host an indoor and outdoor yard sale from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, at the Palisade Veteran’s Memorial Park Community Center.
Proceeds from the sale will support Palisade community projects, Palisade parks, eye care and scholarships.
Club members will be at the Community Center from 1–5 p.m. Friday to accept donations of gently used items for the Saturday sale or call 970-464-5388 or 970-260-7490 to donate earlier.
The Western Colorado Writers’ Forum received a large grant recently to fund ways to show how the arts can be used to further social justice in the community.
The first part of the grant will be a series of four Community Conversations, starting on Tuesday.
“The American Dream” will be from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., with a discussion on what this might mean coming from teens, the eldery, immigrants and others, a news release said. The discussion will be conducted with trained facilitators in small groups so everyone has a chance to be heard.
WCWF hopes to get a variety of people attending to add their voice to the conversation about what the American dream could be or, what it is not. At the end of the discussion there will be an art/writing session as a ”right brain reflection on the experience.”
Additional sessions and themes are “Ageism” on April 11, “Belonging” on May 9, and “Hope” on June 13.
The second part of the grant will be series of art workshops for teens taking place this summer around the same themes. WCWF will share the art (writing, performance, and visual arts) at a community showcase on Aug. 14.
To sign up for these free events, go to westerncoloradowriters.org.
Get your geek on with Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, a Colorado non-profit, that is a loosely associated group of geeks who throw fandom parties for the general public.
Geek Parties Show and Tell happens from 2–5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month, March through December. Because of Easter and Mother’s Day, the event will be the third Sunday in April and May. The group meets at Gemini Beer Company, 310 N. Seventh St., in the the Lowell School Building.
“Join us for craft time and show off your cool, geeky collection, cosplay, or items, or brag about something awesomely geeky that you’ve done lately ... or just hang out with other geeks and make new friends,” a news release said!
“We celebrate the geek within everyone, regardless of identity, culture, belief, or ability. We will do our best to accommodate our participants’ needs. You can email or message confidential accommodation requests.
Go to sites.google.com/view/geekpartiesevents/event-pages/show-tell or email GeekPartiesOfTheGrandValley@gmail.com for information.
