Are you making a pie in celebration of Monday being Pi Day?
Because pi’s mathematical constant is approximately equal to 3.14159265359, I calculate that true pi will be March 14 at 1:59 (a.m. and p.m.) and 26 seconds, give or take a few microseconds.
True pie can only be achieved though, if you sprung your clock forward Saturday before going to bed. Otherwise, the whole pi/time continuum thing is out of whack and chaos ensues. Not unlike the chaos that ensues all over the kitchen after I make pie.
n
The Grand Junction Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will present Sue Conry with the “Women Who Make History” award during a luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Venue at Fishers, 625 24½ Road.
The annual award recognizes women who have made a significant difference to the Grand Valley community and coincides with national Women’s History Month.
Conry is a volunteer with more than 35 years of experience in not-for-profit leadership and management. She is the director of Hilltop Community Family Resource Center and enjoys her position, meeting her commitment to healthy children and families and her goal of improvement for the lives of all people of all ages and abilities, a news release said.
“Impacted throughout her life by female mentors, Sue has a passion for girls’ and women’s issues on all scales and uses her own leadership and services to give back to others,” the release said.
Luncheon reservations are $25 and can be made at grandjunction-co.aauw.net/events or by calling Kathy at 970-261-2112 or Jane, 970-241-9684. Space is limited.
n
RiversEdge West will host the Wellspring Project summer program for middle school students June 27—July 1.
The free summer program addresses the complexities of the Colorado River and provides students the opportunity to respond artistically to that experience, a news release said.
The project agenda is:
June 27, field tours with stakeholders
June 28, field tours and art
June 29–30, overnight river trip on the Ruby Horsethief section of the Colorado River with Colorado Canyons Association
July 1, Art Day and Celebration
Applications are accepted until May 10. Email Cara Kukuraitis at Ckukuraitis@riversedgewest.org to apply. Include applicant name; parent/guardian name; school that applicant attends; phone; email; and answer this question with a paragraph (three to five sentences): Why do you want to attend the Wellspring Project?
Go to riversedgewest.org/events/wellspring-project for information.
n
The public is invited to Palisade Historical Society’s monthly history talk at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, featuring “Railroad History of Palisade.”
The program begins at 6 p.m. March 24 at the winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade. GJ Fusion Food Truck will be onsite starting at 4:30 p.m.
Presenter Matt Darling is a fourth-generation, self-described rail fan who has extensively researched the fascinating history of railroads that faced enormous difficulty building through Colorado’s mountains.
Darling will explain how that struggle brought the Rio Grande & Colorado Midland railroads to Palisade and their importance in the agriculture and coal mining history, a news release said.
Autographed copies of his book, “The History of Railroads in Palisade, Colorado,” will be available for a donation at the event.
Go to historicpalisade.org for information.
n
Friday fish fries, hosted by area Knights of Columbus, are planned through Lent.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1210 17½ Road in Fruita: Stations of the Cross ceremony is at 6 p.m. with dinners immediately afterward. Cost is $13 for battered fish, green beans, baked potato and coleslaw. Desserts are available from the Catholic Daughters. Take-out meals are also available. For information, call 970-261-6986.
St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 330 White Ave: Dinners follow after Stations of the Cross at 5:15 p.m. and include fish and three side dishes. Cost is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. For information, call 970-217-8600.
n
The Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, at the Grand Junction Airport, will fly its World War II TBM torpedo bomber to air shows at Air Force bases in New Mexico, Utah, South Dakota, and Wyoming as well as areas closer to home.
The all-volunteer nonprofit celebrates the aircraft and the deeds of men and women of WWII from combat pilots to “Rosie the Riveters” working in aircraft plants, a news release said. The Wing also maintains a museum at its airport hangar and offers rides in the TBM and a J3 Piper Cub.
The TBM and Cub were the largest and smallest single-engine aircraft in WWII. The TBM’s history includes flying as the lead aircraft in a flyover for Queen Elizabeth during her coronation and an appearance in the first scene of the film, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
Go to rockymountainwingcaf.org or email ernie1933@gmail.com for information.
n
Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors will soon launch a second solar co-op in Mesa County and will host a meet and greet from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Kannah Creek Brewing Co., 1960 N 12th St.
Solar United Neighbors educates Colorado residents about the “benefits of distributed solar, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Colorado solar policies and its community of solar supporters,” a news release said.
Co-op members select a company to complete all of the installations. They then have the option to purchase panels individually based on their installer’s group rate.
By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save and have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.
The solar co-op is free to join, but joining is not a commitment to purchase panels. Once the group is large enough, Solar United Neighbors will help the co-op solicit competitive bids from area installers.
The first co-op helped 68 families install solar on their homes, investing $1.5 million in the community and educating hundreds of others about the benefits of solar, the release said.
Go to solarunitedneighbors.org/event/mesa-county-meet-greet or email snewmeyer@solarunitedneighbors.org to pre-register.
n
Submit community news and pie recipes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.