I realize we haven’t had much opportunity to use a snow shovel this winter but, some of the biggest storms do their dumping in March and April. Spring is notoriously all over the place, weather-wise, so it’s anybody’s guess what type of shovel the next few weeks will call for.
Mark Twain once said “In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.”
But, this is Colorado, Mr. Twain —it might be closer to 200 different kinds of weather. I’ll never know because the stiff March winds blew away the paper on which I was keeping tally.
Mesa County Libraries locations will host a Spring Seed Exchange on Saturday, inviting gardeners to bring portioned seeds and take seeds left by others.
“Please divide your seeds into individual-sized, labeled packets before arriving at the exchange,” a news release said.
Times and locations are:
Discovery Garden, Fifth Street and Chipeta Avenue, 10–11:30 a.m.
Collbran Branch, 111 Main St., 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Fruita Branch, 324 N. Coulson St., 1:30–3 p.m.
Orchard Mesa Branch, 230 Lynwood St., 1:30-3 p.m.
There is no charge. Social distancing is requested, and masks are required in close proximity to others.
Visit mesacountylibraries.org for information.
The Youth Garden Project, a garden-based education nonprofit in Moab, Utah, will host its 11th annual online auction fundraiser from 8 a.m. March 18 through 9 p.m. March 24.
The event is one of YGP’s largest fundraisers of the year, with proceeds supporting its youth and community programming. YGP’s goal is to bring in $14,000 from the auction that includes gift certificates and experiences from around the region.
“The auction is a tangible way to save money on items and services you may already spend money on as well as find great deals on unique experiences or one-time events,” a news release said.
The auction features more than 500 items donated by businesses and individuals from Utah and Colorado. Items and experiences range from $10 restaurant gift certificates to guided adventure experiences valued at up to $1,000. Other items include hotel stays, event registrations, auto services, books, toys, yoga studio and gym memberships, wine tastings, fine art, and more.
Bidding on items starts at or around 50% of the original value. The auction takes place on the platform Bidding for Good, online at biddingforgood.com/youthgardenproject.
The Youth Garden Project is a 1.5 acre organic, education garden in the heart of Moab.
“Our mission is to cultivate healthy food, kids, and community through education programs and the profound act of connecting people with food from seed to table,” the release said.
Go to youthgardenproject.org or call 435.259.2326 for information, or if in the Moab area, swing by the garden at 530 S. 400 E.
In recognition of its 10th anniversary this year, Colorado Canyons Association each month is introducing a new way to help the organization celebrate.
This month’s wish is “Cash for Catalpa.”
“Catalpa speciosa, also known as the Western Catalpa tree, isn’t a native to our desert canyons,” a news release said.
“In the case of CCA’s Catalpa, the namesake of our river education camp, it is a volunteer in addition to being an introduced species. The seeds likely floated down river during spring runoff and took root in the riparian zone. While we appreciate the beautiful tree at our camp, there are other non-native species that are less welcome. Tamarisk, cheat grass and knapweed are all established on the camp parcel,” the release said.
“As we work to improve Catalpa Camp and make it ever safer for our visitors, we are planning for the removal of some non-native species to reduce the risk of wildfire on the property. We have worked with fire professionals from the Bureau of Land Management to develop a mitigation plan and will being implementing that plan this spring,”
And that’s where you come in.
CCA’s birthday wish this month is for donations to buy Pulaskies, McCleods, Mattocks and other tools for volunteers and staff in the effort to reduce wildfire risk and encourage the growth of native riparian species. Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org for information and to donate, or mail a check to 543 Main St. #4, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Girl Scouts of Colorado is offering a new opportunity for Coloradans to honor hometown heroes in the community while supporting Girl Scouts in Focus on Abilities.
Go to girlscoutsofcolorado.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html and purchase packages of cookies to be donated to educators, first responders, health care workers, food banks, and military personnel. After the Cookie Program ends, Girl Scouts of Colorado will deliver a mix of Girl Scout Cookies to these hometown heroes on your behalf.
The deadline to purchase cookies for the hometown heroes event is March 21.
Girl Scouts in the Focus on Abilities program are children with multiple disabilities (learning, behavioral, mental, and physical disabilities) who have used the money raised through the Cookie Program to fund field trips and other experiences, such as adaptive horseback riding.
Visit girlscoutsofcolorado.org for information.
An online symposium for veterans with Parkinson’s disease will take place Saturday, March 20 offering information on the latest treatment advances and personal experiences from veterans who are now living with Parkinson’s disease.
“Veterans and Parkinson’s: What You Need to Know” will feature VA Consortium Center and Parkinson’s Foundation experts, as well as a panel of veterans who are living with PD.
“The VA estimates that there are 110,000 veterans living with PD,” a news release said.
“Our goal is to reach as many of these individuals as possible to ensure they know about resources and services that can help them live well with PD and improve their quality of life.”
Go to Parkinson.org/SEVets for information and to register.
