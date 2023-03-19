Grand Junction’s annual spring clean-up begins north of North Avenue on April 3 and south of North Avenue on April 10.

The city has conducted annual clean-ups since the early 1900s to help residents get rid of yard waste and unusable household items, a news release said. The first Sentinel documented “Clean Up Day” took place June 23, 1905. The “Civic Improvement League and the City Government” invited merchants in the city “to sweep the half of the street in front of their place of business. The city will furnish teams to take up the sweeping that have been swept to the center of the streets,” the story said.