Grand Junction’s annual spring clean-up begins north of North Avenue on April 3 and south of North Avenue on April 10.
The city has conducted annual clean-ups since the early 1900s to help residents get rid of yard waste and unusable household items, a news release said. The first Sentinel documented “Clean Up Day” took place June 23, 1905. The “Civic Improvement League and the City Government” invited merchants in the city “to sweep the half of the street in front of their place of business. The city will furnish teams to take up the sweeping that have been swept to the center of the streets,” the story said.
Throughout the residential areas, property owners were invited to “join the movement to sweep to the center of the street and to cut down weeds, whitewash trees, clean up back yards and perform such other work as will tend to make the city clean and inviting,” the story said.
Wagons were used to haul the sweepings and rubbish away back then. While the methods and means have progressed through the years, the original concept is unchanged: to make the city clean and inviting.
It’s time to get busy sweeping, pruning, plucking, mucking, tossing and hauling (and don’t forget pile perusing). Go to gjcity.org/springcleanup for guidelines and the list of prohibited items.
The Grand Junction Promwear Giveaway happens from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25–26, at the Career Center Building D, 2935 North Ave.
Presented by the Career Center’s Career and Technical Student Organization, Alternative Cooperative Education, in conjunction with Grand Junction Free Promwear, the giveaway helps students get ready for prom with community-donated samples or discounts on beauty goods and services. The giveaway offers tuxedos, dresses, shirts, shoes, jewelry and suits and is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the event.
The Rainbow Closet, for LBGTQ teens only, will be open from 3–5 p.m. Saturday.
The Palisade Historical Society’s monthly history talk will feature “Legends of the Grand Mesa,” the Grand Valley Magazine film and video program produced in 2015.
Directed by David Bailey, formerly with Museums of the West, the film features the iconic Thunderbird symbol and other stories from interviews with Palisade resident John Lindstrom and Ute Indian Museum director C. J. Brafford.
The talk is at 6 p.m. March 23, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave. and is open to the public. The winery’s tasting room opens at noon, and Le Snack Food truck will have food available for purchase.
The Freemasons in the Grand Valley will host an open house from 1–4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Grand Junction Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
The open house will feature tours of the Masonic Lodge and questions answered about Freemasonry. Emergency Child ID Kits (Amber Alert ID Kits) will be offered to parents and refreshments will be provided.
Orchard Mesa Lions will host an accessible egg hunt for blind and low-vision kids from 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, April 1, at Lions Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
The Easter Egg-venture is open to registered families with a child that is visually impaired and their siblings, with a separate event for the sighted siblings. Both groups of children will hunt eggs in designated age groups.
Grand Valley Pets Alive remains the “Small Non-profit Making a Big Difference” with all-volunteer and home-based members, according to its recent newsletter.
Meetings are open to all who would like to join from 2–3:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Church of the Nativity. GVPA’s mission, posted at grandvalleypetsalive.org, is to reduce the population of homeless cats and dogs in Mesa County through the humane methods of spay/neuter and Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR).
GVPA loans traps and carriers with instructions on how to use them to “romantically repair” colonies. GVPA does not offer a shelter but relies on volunteers who foster “guest cats” in their homes. Spay and neuters for 2022 were 579 cats (352 feral, 227 pets) and 53 dogs, for a nine-year total of 3,863 (dogs, cats and rabbits).
Whit Blair will give a talk about the Gunnison Sage-grouse, at the next meeting of the Grand Valley Audubon Society happening at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.
Blair will discuss the background, life stages and habits of the Gunnison Sage-grouse, then will address the status of its populations and conservation efforts to save it. There will be a power point presentation to accompany his discussion.
Grand Valley Audubon Society meets the third Monday of each month. Go to gvaudubon.org for information.
Alpine Archaeological Consultants archeologist Matt Landt is the guest speaker at the March 29 meeting of the Colorado Archaeology Society — Grand Junction Chapter.
The chapter meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., usually in the Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way. Meetings include presentations on some phase of archaeology or historical subject. At the meeting, Landt will discuss moradas on the Western Slope — an important archaeological aspect of the Hispano Catholic heritage and its direct association to past events that are not retained in any other form or any other place.
Visitors and non-members are welcome and are encouraged to attend.