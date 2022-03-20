Today is the first day of spring.
Today is the first day of spring. That’s not a typo — I meant to type it twice. It has such a pleasant flow on the keyboard beneath my fingertips, a spring in my finger strokes, so to speak. I really like spring. Scratch that. I really love spring. I love the buds that burst forth from winter’s sleep; I love the warmer days; the sun rays on my face; rain giving color to the straw-hued lawn; and yes, even the occasional spring snow.
And, I even like spring cleaning. Like, not love.
What do you love about spring?
Colorado National Monument Association will host a hike in its Walks and Talks Series, featuring the “hidden gem” and “seldom visited” Kodels Canyon.
The guided Geology Hike with geologist and former ranger, Don Regan, will be offered twice — at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
Hikers will see spectacular geology, an old mine and mining claims, and hopefully early wildflowers and bighorn sheep, a news release said. This hike is moderately strenuous, approximately six miles round-trip, and will take three to four hours, a news release said.
According to trail information at gjhikes.com, Kodels Canyon is the first major canyon west of the west entrance to the monument. It is named after a prospector who once had a cabin in the mouth of the canyon and worked a mine claim there until around 1930.
Preregistration for the hike is required. Hikers should take water, hiking shoes and poles, lunch or snacks, and be prepared for possible muddy going, the release said. The hike will be rescheduled if it has rained recently in Kodels Canyon or if rain is forecast.
Space is limited. Call 970-858-3617, ext 360 to register. Programs are open to the public at no charge. Participants on hikes will be required to sign an acknowledgment of Risk Liability Waiver.
Members and guests of Friendship Force of Western Colorado will enjoy a day trip on Friday to Canyonlands National Park, with lunch in Moab, Utah.
For information about the trip or to learn more about Friendship Force, call Rebekah McDermott at 214-536-2250.
The First United Methodist Church Mission and Outreach Team is accepting applications for its monthly Make-A-Change offerings.
Applicants should be nonprofit or benevolent organizations that are working in the community to help meet the needs of economically, physically, emotionally or spiritually impoverished people. Applicants would need to submit an application and, if selected, provide a short video of their work and send a representative to be introduced to the congregation during a church service and fellowship time.
Email Donna Jennings at donnajenningsrealestate@gmail.com for information and to request an application.
The Grand Junction Free Promwear Giveaway continues today from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St.
The annual event returns with new organizers and a huge inventory, a news release said. Anyone in need of tuxedos, dresses, shirts, shoes, jewelry, or suits for the big event is invited to come check out the spread, at no charge.
Grand Valley Audubon Society is meeting again in person and will meet on Monday, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road.
Larry Collins and Gloria Cox, from the local Wild Birds Unlimited Store, will answer questions about feeding. Come with questions you’ve always wanted to ask — why should we feed birds?
Social time is from 6:30–7 p.m., the program is at 7 p.m. and refreshments will follow at 8 p.m.
Go to audubongv.org for information.
The Joseph Center’s inaugural fundraiser will happen Friday, featuring fabulous family fun and food trucks, too.
The Fabulous Family Fun Food Truck Friday will go from 4:30–9:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Teller Arms Shopping Center, 2401 North Ave., between Planet Fitness and the old movie theater.
Information posted at josephcenter.gj.com invites the public to “come join us and help support The Joseph Center to continue assisting families in Mesa County.”
The event will include bump and jumps for the kids and outdoor movies for the whole family. There will be a variety of food trucks, ranging from barbecue to lemonade.
It’s a “great opportunity to support the amazing work we are blessed to do,” the website says. A portion of the proceeds will go toward The Joseph Center’s mission to “support families in the intersection of homelessness and parenting,” the website says.
Go to the website for information.
Mesa County Board of Commissioners invites the public to apply for volunteer openings on Mesa County Volunteer Boards:
Agricultural Advisory Board, application deadline March 31
Board of Public Health, application deadline March 31
Colorado State University Extension Tri River Area Advisory Board
Community Services Block Grant Tri-Partite Advisory Committee (Low Income Representative)
Elmwood Cemetery District, application deadline March 31
Emergency Medical Services, City/Town Representative (i.e. Town Council member)
Emergency Medical Services, Citizen Representative, application deadline March 31
Noxious Weed Advisory Board
Planning Commission, application deadline April 15
Go to https://bit.ly/3cDvp6A for information and to apply.
Community Resource Center and the Western Slope Regional Leadership Committee selected five Western Slope nonprofits for its Capacity Building Program, a part of the Rural Action Networks.
Comprising nonprofits in Delta, Eagle, Mesa, Pitkin and Garfield counties, the organizations selected are Aspen Strong, Counseling and Education Center, Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute, SpeakUp ReachOut, and Western Slope Conservation Center.
These organizations were selected based on their readiness to participate, their need for the program, and their ability to create an impact on the community, a news release said.
