Did you know there is a flock of flamingos nesting in Glenwood Canyon?
You can’t be serious! I’ve seen flamingos at the zoo and flamingos at The Flamingo in Las Vegas, but now you’re telling me there’s flamingos here in Colorado?
It’s true. A rare sight to behold, the fun pink plastic wading birds from the Phoenicopteridae scientific classification family can be found on Interstate 70, under the elevated roadway, as you travel eastward, just before the Hanging Lake Tunnel. They’ve been there a number of years, according to various posts that come up when you search “Glenwood Canyon Flamingos.”
You have to be quick on the look to see the flock of fake of fluorescent pink pretties, and I don’t condone drivers taking their eyes off the road for a look. Passenger peeking, though is perfectly permissible.
High schools, churches, clubs and more are invited to participate in a project that’s for the birds — flamingo birds, that is.
“Do you want to be part of kickstarting something that will have a happy ripple effect throughout the entire world for many years to come?” a news release asked.
A local philanthropist is looking for 680 or more volunteers on the Western Slope, ages 14 and older, to show up at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 10 in Parachute to help spread kindness and inspiration.
Mission Flamingo is a trendy pay-it-forward service challenge organized by Battlement Mesa dentist and philanthropist, Dr. Bruce Hoggan. An Amy veteran, Hoggan learned of this fun service idea through Army veterans, release said.
The event involves military dog tags, plastic yard flamingos “and accepting the challenge to carry out a planned act of kindness to whomever you feel inspired to serve within seven days, and then pass on the challenge and flamingo soldier to the person you served,” the release said.
According to missionflamingo.com, participants will go to the Rocky Mountain Combat, Inc. property, at 68 Cardinal Way, in Parachute, starting at 8 a.m. April 10. There, they will get instructions along with a flamingo and dog tag (while supplies last) to “deploy into the combat zone of humanity,” the release said.
Go to missionflamingo.com for more information.
Circle K Club at Colorado Mesa University is recruiting new members to work on service projects for children, including Project Linus, happening in April.
Now in its eighth year, the club has served the community via a canned food drive for Kids Aid Project Backpack, Trick-or-Treat street for people with disabilities, on campus Mav Rides, Habitat for Humanity build days and other projects.
And, for the eighth consecutive year, the club is making blankets for local hospitalized children.
The Project Linus blanket-making event will start at 6 p.m. April 22, in the University Center Ballroom at CMU. Upcoming club meetings are at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 24 and April 7, in Dominguez Hall Room 104 on the CMU campus.
Circle K members are also eligible to apply for scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction. The club is the collegiate level of Kiwanis International, which features volunteers in 80 countries. Kiwanis also includes K-Clubs for elementary school children, Builders Clubs for middle schools, Key Clubs for high schools, Golden K Clubs for seniors and Aktion Clubs for adults with disabilities.
Go to Kiwanis-gj.org, email coloradomesacki@gmail.com or call Circle K advisor, Mike Moran, at 270-6162 for information.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries continue this Friday, March 26, from 6–7:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall at Fourth Street and White Avenue.
Fish fries include side dishes and beverage, and will be available to dine-in, with social distancing, or to take out. Cost is $10 per dinner. Knights are needed to volunteer to prepare the meals.
Knights of Columbus are also accepting food donations for the needy during the 40 days of Lent. The Knights ask that you consider donating 40 cans of food through April 4 (Easter Sunday), or 40 pounds of food. Donations are accepted at St Joseph Catholic Church, Third Street and White Avenue in Grand Junction
The Knights of Columbus are looking for Knights to volunteer to cover four hours of Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament each week (hours may be divided among the Knights who volunteer). For more information and to volunteer, call Grand Knight Jim Pasterz at 970-234-7796 or email jpasterz6@gmail.com.
ShareFest is happening this year!
Faith-based organizations in the Grand Valley will participate in the event Saturday and Sunday, April 24–25, offering a helping hand with spring tasks to those in need.
This is the 14th year for ShareFest in Grand Junction with more than 50 faith-based organizations that have participated. There are many ways that they serve the community, a news release said.
Some adopt entire neighborhoods and help with yard clean-up. Others adopt a school and do such tasks as cleaning all the desks in the school.
“People help individuals in our community, especially the elderly, by washing windows, turning mattresses, raking and weeding yards, and starting swamp coolers,” the release said.
There is no charge and no strings attached. If you know someone who could use some help, or if you need some help yourself, go to gjsharefest.com and submit your need or call 970-778-4880. The deadline for submitting projects is April 9.
Mesa County invites you to get involved in your community as a volunteer on one of its Commissioner-appointed Advisory Boards, Panels, or Commissions.
The Board of Adjustment, Floodplain Board of Appeals, Noxious Weed Advisory Board, Planning Commission, and Tri River Advisory Committee (CSU Extension) are looking for volunteers.
For more information on Commissioner-appointed volunteer opportunities, or to apply, go to mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer.
