Thursday, March 2 was an important date of note.
It was my 25th anniversary at The Daily Sentinel (plus 5 1/2 years in the early 1980s) but, more importantly, it was the 119th anniversary of the birth date of prolific author, illustrator and master wordcrafter, Theodore Geisel — aka, Dr. Seuss.
Dr. Seuss and I have a lot in common when it comes to making up words — oobleck, skritz and yekko — are a few of his. To the chagrin of my husband Allen, I too am notorious for throwing out words that make no sense. Allen used to write them down so he wouldn’t forget — elk-with-ladders, barbakrill and skrooshed — but the list kept growing.
Did you know that Dr. Seuss, in his zany wordlore, created the word “nerd?”
The first documented use of “nerd” was in his 1950 book, “If I Ran the Zoo,” in which young Gerald McGrew visits a zoo and describes the creatures he would exhibit if he ran the zoo: “It-Kutch, a Preep, a Proo, a Nerkle, a Nerd and a Seersucker, too.”
Be it gobbledygook, intelligible phrases or nerd words, I’m blessed to have such a fandupulous opportunity to share my thoughts and tidbits here each week. Thanks for reading!
Have you ever been to an Ice Hotel?
Armchair Travelers Newcomer’s Group and Mesa County Libraries will host a “chilling” presentation by freelance travel journalist, Dan Leeth and his visit to Quebec.
Leeth will describe the “romantic, cold-weather trip with his wife to this historic city in French-speaking Canada where they wandered the walled Old Town and spent a night sleeping on ice in Hotel de Grace, Canada’s igloo-inspired Ice Hotel,” according to gjnewcomers.org.
The free event is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
The monthly meeting of the Chinle Cactus & Succulent Society is from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave., featuring a special “Member Show and Share” event.
“Club members are an absolutely amazing reservoir of knowledge and experience about cactus and succulent gardening, including how to not hurt ourselves (too badly) in the process,” a news release said.
What is the best way to remove cactus spines? How should I water my indoor succulents, repot a cactus without perforating myself, or get weeds out of a clump of prickly pear? What are some good gardening gloves … and should I even be wearing them?
Along with a Q&A forum, members will share tool demos, mini talks and displays. Bring your plants, ideas, problems or questions. The meeting includes a social break, a plant raffle and a short business meeting. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests are welcome.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
Grand Mesa Nordic Council will host its inaugural Kids Winter Games from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, at SkywayTrailhead off of Colorado Highway 65.
The free event will will feature ski lending for kids provided by the Nature Connection, a kids’ ski lesson offered by the Grand Valley Nordic Ski Club, age-appropriate races, an obstacle course, and more.
The event allows kids to try skiing (or hone their skills), interact with other children, and create and reinforce positive habits of movement and staying healthy in the winter months.
Go to gmnc.org/event/kids-winter-games for information.
The Grand Junction Symphony Guild’s meeting on Friday will feature GJSO Music Director Charles Latshaw, guest conductor Renee Gilliland, and guest violinist Holly Mulcahy talking about the Symphony’s upcoming “Classical Goes West” concert.
The public is invited to “hear the inside scoop about music from movies ‘The Magnificent Seven’ and ‘The Mission,’ plus a western-themed violin concerto, ‘The Rose of Sonora,’ by Hollywood film composer George S. Clinton,” a news release said.
GJSO Executive Director Kelly Anderson will present what is ahead for the Symphony and Symphony Guild business will be discussed, including events and volunteer opportunities.
Social time and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road. Call the GJSO office at 970 243-6787 or Guild President Sherry Bright at 720-250-7172 for information.
The Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting Saturday featuring a program about Hilltop, presented by Mike Stahl, Hilltop’s chief executive officer.
Later this month, the DAR will host its popular Card & Games Benefit, featuring door prizes and fabulous finger foods, a news release said. The benefit is from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Moose Lodge 270, 567 25 1/2 Road. Cost is $20 per person. Call Dee Garrison 970-618-6883 or Bonnie Karp 970-243-7374 for information.
March is Seed Celebration Month at Mesa County Libraries featuring theses events:
Seed Saving 101: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St. Local seed-saving master and sustainable agriculture professor Bryan Reed will discuss crops that are easy to save seeds from, techniques for maintaining genetic uniformity, seed-harvesting techniques, and labeling and storing seeds. Registration is required at the Event Calendar at mesacountylibraries.org or by calling 970-243-4442.
Spring Seed Exchanges: Gardeners of all ages and skill levels can take seeds, give seeds, trade seeds, and talk gardening. Bring seeds labeled and divided into individual packets. Times and locations are noon-2 p.m. March 16, Gateway Branch; 10 a.m.-noon March 18, Collbran Branch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 18, De Beque Branch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 18, Discovery Garden, 517 Chipeta Ave.; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 18, Fruita Branch; 10 a.m.-noon March 18, Orchard Mesa Branch; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 18, Palisade Branch.
Opening of the Mesa County Libraries Seed Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, March 24, at the Central Library: The Seed Library’s goal is to promote food security, encourage gardening knowledge and create awareness around seed saving. Visitors are welcome to browse during the Central Library’s open hours, donate and take as many as three seed packets per month.
Call 970-243-4442 for information.
Submit community news and floofiefliffs to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.