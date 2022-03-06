My mom and dad invested in their first ever computer in the mid-1990s and Mom put it to work immediately as a tool for researching her family tree.
Countless hours of scouring census sheets, scanning old photos, and corresponding with county historians were celebrated in the discovery of our extended lineage to ancestors in Ireland, Germany, England and beyond. Mom crafted and bound custom lineage books for my sisters and I and for her numerous “cuddins” (kinfolk) in Tennessee and Oklahoma. What a treasure to learn of those who immigrated to North America and whose bloodline I share.
Those bound books take up a small space on a book shelf at home, but after Mom’s passing last fall, my sister and I discovered her tubs and tubs and files upon files of research. If anyone ever asks me, “who are you?” I can just point at the stacked tubs and smile.
I am my Mom’s daughter, and so much more.
n
In celebration of Genealogy Month, the Delta County Museum will host Family Heritage Day on Saturday at the museum, 251 Meeker St. in Delta.
As part of the Family Heritage Day celebration, the museum’s volunteer archive team and curator will assist visitors in researching local family heritage. A written request can be made to research those records for families raised in the local area. There will be no museum entry fee charged on Saturday at the museum.
Available are a multitude of resources including individual, family and business files, phone and yearbooks, newspapers, 5,000 photographs, obituary and funeral announcements and cemetery records as well as numerous history books, a news release said.
The Delta Library will provide forms to map one’s family tree including those members in the United States and a second from foreign countries. The library has access to genealogy research tool, Ancestry.com, for library card holders.
The Delta Genealogy Society meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the museum, for anyone wanting assistance with research at that time.
Genealogy Month will also be celebrated on Saturday at the Hotchkiss-Crawford Museum.
Call 970-874-8721 or 970-874-9630 for information.
n
The Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting on Saturday, featuring the DAR Good Citizen Awards program, presented by Kathy Selover.
The card and game party returns after a two-year absence and will take place from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Moose Lodge 270, 567 25½ Road. Tickets are $20 per person and include door prizes and a light lunch. Proceeds will go toward the NSDAR student scholarships.
The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Interested in DAR? Call 970-243-6006 for information.
n
The Whitewater Cemetery Association will have its spring meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lands End Fire Department building on U.S. Highway 50, south of Whitewater.
The public is welcome. The volunteer group takes care of the “boot hill”-type cemetery located off Reeder Mesa Road in Whitewater.
Call 970-216-0365, 970-261-0155, or 970-261-7715, or go to whitewatercemetery.org for information.
n
AARP/TaxAide Foundation volunteers are elbow deep in free tax preparation at the Wells Fargo Bank Annex, 359 Main St.
Appointments are required. Spaces are still available but are filling up quickly. Taxpayers should bring last year’s return, a photo ID for the principals on the return, Social Security cards for all individuals on the return, all documents (out of envelopes) necessary to complete the return and a bank routing number and account number for a direct deposit for the refunds.
Masks must be worn indoors while returns are prepared. To schedule an appointment, call 970-958-3789 or 970-210-5705 go to cotaxaide.org/appt/.
n
Fruita Monument High School Bands will host the annual chili dinner from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Fruita Monument High School.
The public is invited to support the music programs and enjoy chili and performances by band, orchestra and choir groups. There will also be a silent auction. Cost is $5 per person.
n
After nine years of meeting at its previous church location, The Compassionate Friends now meet at Messiah Lutheran Church, 840 N. 11th St.
Meetings are at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month with the mission to support and encourage families who face the tragic loss of a child.
The Compassionate Friends’ March newsletter explains that TCF is not a faith-based support group, but that “churches offer us a safe, comfortable place to meet. We greatly respect the privilege we have been given.”
To learn more about TCF, call Betty at 970-434-3822 or Brenna, at 970-261-5017.
n
Building off the success of last year’s “Ticket to Taste” coupon book, United Way of Mesa County has announced that the Home Loan Taste of the Grand Valley will take the shape of an app this year, offering a coupon card on iOS and Android phones.
The app will be available for purchase next month and will “feature tons of amazing deals and discounts to local restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, delis, and more,” according to the Home Loan Taste of the Grand Valley Facebook page.
The Facebook post encourages folks to “support local business right here in Mesa County while also supporting 43 nonprofit programs run by 27 local agencies.”
App sale proceeds will directly benefit the vital human service programs that United Way of Mesa County helps fund, the page says.
Information will be posted at facebook.com/HomeLoanTasteOfTheGrandValley in the coming weeks.
n
The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System invites veterans to the Veterans Recourse Tour from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29½ Road.
The event will offer health care enrollment, benefits administration, Vet Center information, programs and support and veteran-centric community organizations.
Call 970-314-6597 for information or to participate.
Submit community news items and kinfolk tales to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.