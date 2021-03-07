We had you trained on a daily basis to look for the COVID-19 numbers, published at the top of page one, on the right-hand side, and then suddenly poof! They weren’t there anymore.
Where are the numbers? Many of you called asking, after flipping through the newspaper several times, searching but not finding.
When Mesa County Health Department stopped sending its daily report at the end of February, The Daily Sentinel followed suit and stopped publishing daily updates.
No, that doesn’t mean COVID has “stopped.” Not by any means.
It’s still out there and protocols are still in place: wear a mask, social distance and stay home if you don’t feel well.
Instead of the daily updates, The Daily Sentinel is now posting Mesa County’s updates on Wednesdays and Sundays, detailing the numbers as they (hopefully) slow down.
Thank you for reading and calling and watching out for each other. Believe me — we’re all eager for the day when the headline across the top of page one reads: “COVID-19 has stopped.”
It can’t come soon enough.
Are you ready to replenish and reset?
If you’re like many people this year, you’re craving some peace of mind and emotional strength. Counseling and Education Center is hosting “Head Up, Heart Strong: Resilience 2021,” featuring two Zoom sessions to rejuvenate your perspectives and help you understand your mental and physical responses to stress, a news release said.
“Keep Your Head Up” will be from 4–5 p.m. Thursday, March 18. It will address coping with anxiety, loss and depression, while building optimism.
“Keep Your Heart Strong” will be from 4–5 p.m. Thursday, April 15. It will address strengthening your self-compassion and self-care.
“We encourage you to register for both sessions,” the release said.
“As a unique feature, you will also have access to personal coaching sessions with one of our therapists. All that’s needed is a donation (no matter how small) and your willing attendance at Sessions 1 & 2,” the release said.
Those interested in the personal coaching opportunity, can mark the box that appears below the payment section of the registration.
Go to head-heart.eventbrite.com for information and to register.
Go ahead — give yourself a pat on the back — you done good.
Sandy Dorr posted last week on the Nextdoor app, summarizing the success of the Navajo Nation food drive that took place Tuesday, March 2.
“A bazillion thanks to all of you who came with bags and boxes and sacks of food and clothes and blankets and sanitizer and dog food and so much!” she wrote.
“This was staggering. We have three sets of vehicles that will go south — the most we’ve ever collected ... and so many of you came in and helped us as well ... our heartfelt thanks for all the good everyone’s done for our Indian neighbors.”
The Grand Junction Geological Society and Colorado Mesa University will host a webinar at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, discussing the under-appreciated importance of soil for the future of civilization.
“Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life” will be presented by David R. Montgomery, PhD, from the University of Washington.
“Soil may be the least sexy resource upon which civilization depends, yet soil erosion and degradation have plagued societies in the past and pose challenges for feeding the future,” a news release said.
“‘Growing a Revolution’ relates visits to farmers around the world at the heart of a brewing soil health revolution that cuts through standard debates about conventional and organic farming.”
Suggested profitable ways to rebuild the fertility of the soil and reduce dependence on fossil fuels and agrochemicals include the adoption of transformational farming practices such as ditching the plow or minimizing soil disturbance, planting cover crops, and growing diverse crop rotations, the release said.
A combining of ancient wisdom with modern science, “these regenerative practices can be good for farmers and the environment, translating into farms that use less water, generate less pollution, lower carbon emissions — and stash carbon underground.”
To join the March 17 Zoom meeting, go to coloradomesa.zoom.us/j/91355867800?pwd=MUg0WlVaM2Y1cStuc2cxbFVjS1VRZz09.
Meeting ID is 913 5586 7800, and the pass code is 29587
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts a monthly drive-through distribution of food boxes for low-income adults, ages 60 and older, who are in need of food assistance.
The event takes place from 11 a.m.–noon on the third Thursday of each month, at the Little Salt Wash Park in Fruita. Eligible seniors receive a monthly food box comprising non-perishable protein, milk (powdered or UHT), juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables, and refrigerated cheese.
Nutrition education and recipes are also included in the food boxes.
Call 464-1138 to sign up.
Downtown Vineyard Church also hosts a food distribution from 4–5 p.m. the second Monday of each month, at 402 Grand Ave.
Volunteers are needed to help from 3–5:15 p.m. Volunteers can sign up is online at dtvchurch.org/events.
The next Local Love Community Market is set for 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
The outdoor community market happens “rain, snow, or shine,” according to the Facebook event page. Visitors can “get some great treats and treasures while supporting local businesses,” the page says.
The public is invited to browse local vendors Ghost Rock Farms, Anita’s Pantry & Produce, Bake Sale Bread Company, Lily Purrl’s Kitchen, Roth’s Pretzels, Darc Moon Creations, and Bestslope Coffee Company. Underdog Cheese will serving brunch and its full menu.
Appropriate social distancing, mask, and sanitation protocols will be in place. Customers must wear a mask when visiting vendor tables, and can remove masks when seated at customer tables.
n
Submit Your Town and community news items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Club and organization meeting information can be uploaded to the online calendar at GJSentinel.com/local-events.