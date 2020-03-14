Toilet paper — or the lack of — is trending on social media with a widespread panic that’s “tearing” across the globe. Sadly, it’s not trending because of the decade’s-long debate about how it should be properly hung.
Folks all across the world are emptying store shelves of the bathroom staple, all in the name of stockpiling. One psychologist suggested that, when the masses are stressed from fear of the unknown, stocking up on items that come in big packages — like toilet paper— gives folks a sense of being more in control.
Space is an issue when it comes to completely chronicling the evolution of toilet tissue so, instead, I’ll just provide a brief annal of its history in today’s Your Town.
(Note: “annal” with one “n” and means “a chronological account of events in successive years”).
Toilet paper has a relatively short history in the modern world, according to toiletpaperhistory.net.
Prior to its first use in the 14th century, a variety of materials obtained from nature were used to take care of the “duty.” Folks in Biblical times used handfuls of leaves and moss, the Romans used sea sponges on a stick and the Greeks used clay. Coastal dwellers used mussel shells and coconut husks, Eskimos used snow, Vikings used wool. Colonial Americans used corncobs and rural homesteaders used newspaper pages and the Sears Roebuck catalog pages.
The first modern toilet paper was made in 1391, the website says. Individual sheets were created for the needs of the Chinese Emperor family and each sheet was scented with perfume.
Mass manufacturing of modern toilet paper began in the late 19th century, the website says. Joseph C. Gayetty created the first commercially packaged toilet paper in 1857 featuring loose, flat, sheets of paper.
Other important dates in the T.P. timeline:
1879: British businessman Walter Alcock created toilet paper on a roll that was perforated instead of the flat sheets.
1920s: The Scott Paper Co. became the leading toilet paper company in the world.
Joke time: What do you call a bathroom with no toilet paper? Scott free.
1935: Northern Tissue invented “splinter free” toilet paper. A hallelujah moment indeed.
1942: St. Andrew’s Paper Mill in England began selling the first two-ply toilet paper.
1973: America’s first toilet paper shortage came in December 1973, when a joke by comedian Johnny Carson scared consumers into stockpiling supplies.
Each year, more than seven billion rolls of toilet paper are purchased. The bottom line is, we’re barely three months into 2020, and we’re close to flushing out that figure because common sense has fallen through the cracks.
A word of advice: Keep calm and roll on.
The nationally recognized, award-winning crime prevention seminar, Refuse To Be A Victim®, will be offered from 5:30–8:30pm. Tuesday by Pureland Security.
The seminar is open to the public at no charge. Preregistration is required. Email suzanne@gracefulguns.com to reserve a seat and for more information.
According to GJSentinel.com calendar post, the “seminar teaches the tips and techniques you need to be alerted to dangerous situations and to avoid becoming a victim. Participants are presented with a variety of common sense crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices they may integrate into their daily lives.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates will host a volunteer informational lunch at noon Tuesday at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St.
A free lunch will be provided. Reserve your spot by calling 242-4191 or email info@casamc.org.
Go to casamc.org to learn more about CASA.
The monthly meeting of the Pastel Society of Colorado will be from 1–3 p.m. Saturday at the Bray Education Center, 640 Belford Ave.
The program will be presented pastel artist by Barbara Kendrick, who lives and works in the San Juan Mountains.
“She is inspired by nature, and by hiking and exploring the mountain scenery around her home,” news release said.
Kendrick is a signature member of the Pastel Society of Colorado and an associate member of Women Artists of the West.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Go to pastelsocietyofcolorado.org for information.”
Western Slope Knitted Knockers will meet from 10 a.m. –noon Saturday at Spun Palisade, 237 S. Bower Ave. in Palisade.
“We are knitters and crocheters in western Colorado making Knitted Knockers,” says the online calendar post at GJSentinel.com.
Knitted Knockers are a soft, comfortable, light alternative to traditional breast prostheses and are free to anyone who requests them.
“Once a month, we meet to make Knockers for St. Mary’s Cancer Center and Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology Center. They can be worn with most regular bras and can be worn shortly after surgery. They are made by volunteers, and are adjustable for those going through reconstruction. Approved yarns are available for purchase.
Participants should bring US 4 dpns or a G hook.
Email Lynne Wolford at ChickenLadyFiberArts@gmail.com or call 216-0326 for information.
The Mesa County Historical Society and the Museums of Western Colorado will host the March Oral History presentation from noon–1 p.m. Thursday at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St.
The Plateau Valley Historical Preservation Society will present on “The History of Livestock Industry in the Plateau Valley.”
According to a news release, “Plateau Valley was settled by some of the first pioneers in Mesa County. They at once set about raising crops and filling their pastures with livestock.”
The program is free and open to the public. Take a lunch. Coffee will be served and there is usually cookies.
Call Priscilla Mangnall at 260-5226 or email Priscilla.Mangnall@gmail.com or call the Loyd Files Research Library 242-0971, ext. 209.
