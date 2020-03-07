So, if I bank that hour and use it for fall leaf cleanup, then it should all come out in the wash, right?
The Prom Dress and Men’s Wear Giveaway is set for noon–4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and from noon–3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St.
Parking is on Third Street and Ute Avenue.
The dress giveaway started several years ago by the original “prom dress fairy,” said Cheryl Whitehurst, who also does some of the minor alterations if needed, in a news release.
Grand Junction Elks member Terri Carter submitted a grant request from the Elks about four years ago to increase the program to include men’s wear.
“With that initial $2,000 grant, we were able to provide suits, shoes, shirts, ties, etc., that a young man would need for prom and even after. We have been able to apply for that grant each year since,” the release said.
Shoes and jewelry are also available, and there will be a raffle for salon services.
“Girls tend to not wear the same dress again so that helps contribute to our excellent dress ‘bank.’ Boys may wear that suit for as long as it fits, so we need to use the funds to replenish our supplies, as donations of men’s wear is not as frequent.”
Go to the event page at facebook.com/GrandJunctionAreaAnnualPromDressGiveaway for information.
Grand Junction Golden K Kiwanis is a group for ages 50 and older that meets at 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, in the downstairs meeting room.
Visitors are welcome. Coffee and doughnuts and a program about the community are featured each week.
Mike Calabro will talk about homes on Seventh Street and the people who built them at the March 12 program.
The March meeting of the Chinle Cactus ad Succulent Society, scheduled from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave., will feature photo tours through “two stunning and very different botanical treasures.”
According to the GJSentinel.com calendar post, Helen Kempenich and Loren Benoit will present on the Royal Botanic Kew Gardens in Richmond, United Kingdom and the Electric Desert at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org or email kate@chinlecactusclub.org for information.
Mesa County Genealogical Society will introduce a series of educational programs this year based on “The Genealogy Do-Over Workbook” by Thomas MacEntee.
The GJSentinel.com calendar post notes that the series “should be helpful for beginning through experienced genealogists.”
Meetings are at:
7 p.m. March 12 in the Garden Room at the Commons of Hilltop, 625 27½ Road. The program includes The Genealogy Do-Over™ introduction with a question/answer session.
noon March 25 in the lower level of the Museum of the West, 462 Ute Ave. The sack lunch meeting offers a review of the Thomas MacEntee webinar, a question/answer session and an Overview of RootsTech 2020. Go to mesacountygenealogy.org for information.
The Western Colorado Astronomy Club’s monthly meeting is at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Central Library, Mesa County Library 443 N. Sixth St., in the Community Room.
The GJSentinel.com calendar post says the meetings begin with a presentation by a guest speaker, club member, or video(s). Food and drinks are provided and there is no cost to attend.
Go to wcacastronomy.org for information.
“It’s raining cats and dogs” takes on a whole new meaning on Saturday at the Kitten Shower, happening from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., at Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road.
It’s kitten season and Roice-Hurst is in need of supplies to care for the new arrivals, says the GJSentinel.com calendar post.
Refreshments, fostering information and tours of the shelter will be provided.
Items needed include: KMR Kitten Milk Replacement (12 and 28 ounces), nursing bottles, Miracle Nipple (regular size, 2-pack), Snuggle Safe heating disks, super soft receiving blankets (small), Rescue Disinfectant Wipes (160-count), Sports Blender Water Bottles, Unflavored Pedialyte (1 liter), fragrance-free baby wipes (80-ct packs), digital kitchen scale, cat litter (non-clumping, unscented), canned kitten food (any brand) and dry food (Earthborn Holistics preferred).
Items can also be ordered at SmileAmazon.com. Go to rhhumanesociety.org for information
The annual “Maggie & Jiggs” dinner — named after an old comic strip character who loved corned beef and cabbage — will be from 4–6 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen, in Fruita.
The dinner has been offered for more than 60 years in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, a news release said. The comic, “Bringing Up Father,” featured Jiggs, who loved the dish, and Maggie, his long-suffering wife. When the United Methodist women started this event, members dressed like the characters, and Maggie chased Jiggs all around the room with a rolling pin, re-enacting the comic strip, the release said.
“Sadly, we won’t have Maggie chasing Jiggs, but what we will have is delicious corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, dessert and beverage for $9 for adults, and $5 for children 10 and younger.”
Knights of Columbus 1062 will continue its bingo nights during Lent at 6:30 p.m. March 13 and March 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 330 White Ave.
Bingo nights are the second and fourth Friday of each month. There will be no bingo on Good Friday, April 10, resuming on April 24. Cost is $10 for the first bingo card.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish dinners are offered at 6 p.m. Fridays through April 3, at the Parish Center.
Call Carl Malito at 243-9871 for information.
