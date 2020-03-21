I detest painting my toenails. I always manage to make a mess and spend more time cleaning up polish where it shouldn’t be.
But this was a special occasion: We were going to Arizona to catch some spring training baseball games. I packed my flip-flops, sleeveless tops and shorts, and smiled as I tossed my swimsuit in the bag. The hotel’s pool looked amazing in the website photos, and I imagined dipping my red toenails in the warm water.
It was hard to contain the excitement of getting away from the Colorado chill and basking in the sun. We’d studied the vast spring training schedule and selected the games we wanted to attend during the extended weekend in Phoenix.
We were well aware of the precautions being taken as coronavirus cases were popping up across the country. We planned to get tickets for the outfield grassy areas because, not only were they cheaper, we could spread out our blanket and keep a safe distance from others as we took off our shoes and lounged in the warm sun.
We checked Sadie, the dog, in at the boarder a little after 8 on the morning of Thursday, March 12, and headed west on Interstate 70.
I’d slapped together some sandwiches and threw them in the cooler along with some fruit and trail mix, with plans to stop down the road for a picnic lunch.
As we traveled south on U.S. Highway 163, the cloud cover played peek-a-boo with the sun during the uneventful drive.
Around 1 p.m. we turned into the Monument Valley Visitor Center parking lot, just north of the Arizona border and found a number of empty picnic tables with breathtaking views of the stately monuments for which the area is named. A brisk wind swirled around me as I took photos and settled in for lunch.
And then all hell broke loose when a breaking news alert blasted from Allen’s phone app: Spring training baseball — along with the hockey and basketball seasons — had been cancelled.
It then occurred to me that nothing would ever be the same again.
Still sitting at the picnic table, Allen called the hotel to cancel our four-night reservations and he was instructed to call the chain’s 1-877 number. But, because the lines were jammed with callers, all he heard was “all of our agents are busy … your call will be taken in the order it was received.”
We finished our lunch while on hold and weighed our options. We could visit the Grand Canyon or go to other national parks in the area or just go home. Still on hold 30 minutes later, we packed up the cooler and began the drive back home, me at the wheel while Allen waited for a break in the recording, “all the agents are busy” …
Finally, 45 minutes into the call, he got a live person.
Name? Confirmation number? You want to cancel? … “hello? … Hellooooo?”
The call was dropped as we drove into a canyon.
We prayed the agent had enough information to complete the request. It was bad enough that we’d already driven 258 miles, just to have lunch and then turn around to head back.
Our week’s vacation plans had not only included the now scrapped three-day baseball trip, but we were also needing to travel to Divide, near Woodland Park, for Allen’s annual ministry license renewal interview. It was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
When we arrived back in Grand Junction, we picked up Sadie, who was happy to see us after only one night. Until the day arrived to go to the interview, we “staycationed.” We also kept up with the ever-changing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and updates, including the closing of dine-in restaurants and churches.
The interview
The fastest way to get to Divide is via Interstate 70 to Frisco, through Breckenridge, and up and over Hoosier Pass. Days earlier, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had “strongly recommended” that anyone who lived in or had visited those mountain resort communities should “minimize their contact with other people, in order to reduce the spread of the virus.”
As we drove through the ski resort towns, it broke my heart to see such stillness in the normally bustling communities. The perfectly groomed runs at Vail, Copper Mountain and Breckenridge had no skiers and the normally packed lots were empty of cars.
In previous years, Allen would take the bypass around downtown Breckenridge to avoid the stop-and-go traffic caused by the chaos of the ski season.
But on this day, it was like an eerie ghost town … no cars, no people, just dirty, dusty roads and a stillness beyond comprehension.
At the ministry license interview, the pastors greeted one another with a laugh as they awkwardly touched elbows. Their discussions about the new guidelines to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people had a lot of them pondering different ways to reach parishioners.
On our return trip, the reality of the “new order” was beginning to appear. We stopped in Rifle for lunch and, when we opened the door at Subway, one of the employees announced loudly from behind the counter that only five people were allowed in the store at one time.
We stepped back outside, discussed what we wanted and when a customer came out, I went in to order for both of us. On the floor was a line of masking tape and five large X’s — 6 feet apart — marking where each of the five customers were allowed to stand.We were banished to the car where we ate our sandwiches and reflected on what would be forever known as our strangest “vacation” ever.
In spite of all the disruption, people were really, really nice everywhere we went. There was an attitude of “we’re in this together — let’s make the best of it” that carried throughout.
Gas prices were at record lows and, at the few place we did stop — the gas stations, restaurants and the visitor center — there was plenty of toilet paper.
Since our return to Grand Junction last Wednesday, I’ve had to adjust to many new norms. My work in the newsroom has shifted since most entertainment and club/organization events have been cancelled or postponed.
Much has changed in a week’s time, and this is only the beginning.
But, my toenails are still a bright, bright red and that is a constant reminder that when we get through this — and we will — there will be baseball again. There will be concerts and gatherings, and churches will re-open their doors.
We’ll look back at this terrible, terrible thing and realize it’s what brought us together as a community, as a nation and as a world.
Be well, and be healthy.
