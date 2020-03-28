Because of stay-at-home orders, area clubs and organizations are prohibited from meeting in person.
This can be quite frustrating and challenging, but it can also be the perfect time to try something different. Are you meeting virtually? The Colorado Symphony posted a fun video on YouTube this week of its musicians virtually performing Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” through Google Hangouts. Would something like that work for your group?
Shoot me an email and let me know what creative ways you’ve discovered to meet.
And, if you have previously uploaded a reoccurring meeting calendar at GJSentinel.com, please check its status and add the word “postponed” to any ongoing meetings.
The Alzheimer’s Association Western Slope support groups are hosting virtual meetings for family or friends who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia at any stage of the disease.
The groups are facilitated by volunteers who are screened, trained and supervised by the Alzheimer’s Association. These virtual support groups meet using an app on your computer or smartphone. A call-in option from a landline is also available, a news release said.
Since using new technology may be a barrier for some, assistance is provided to those who need it, the release said. If you are new to virtual platforms, you will be invited to participate in a brief orientation session before you join your first group.
Call Debra Bianchi at 970-714-2875 or email debianchi@alz.org to receive the necessary information to participate in one or more of these virtual support groups.
Dementia Caregiver Support Groups: for family members or friends who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia: 2–3:30 p.m. on the third Friday; 1:30–3 p.m. second Tuesday; 1–3 p.m. fourth Friday; noon–1 p.m. fourth Tuesday.
Veterans Dementia Caregiver Support Group: for family members who serve as caregivers of veterans who are living with dementia and veterans who serve as caregivers to persons living with dementia: 9:30–10:30 a.m. first Tuesday.
Calvary Chapel Christian Church Faith-based Dementia Caregiver Support Group: for family members who serve as caregivers of persons who are living with dementia who are interested in a faith-based support group: 10–11:30 a.m. second and fourth Tuesday.
Call 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org for information.
Are you feeling caged up at home?
Things are a bit wild now with all the closures, but it doesn’t get any wilder than going to the zoo — the virtual Denver Zoo.
“Denver Zoo may not be open to guests, but its animal care team is still busy at work caring for its nearly 3,000 animals. And now the Zoo is reaching out to the community with a new resource to help families stay connected to its animals and stave off cabin fever during this difficult time,” a news release said.
Zoo to You: Virtual Safari — at denverzoo.org/zootoyou/ — will be updated daily with new animal videos, wildlife-themed activities and other ideas that families can do at home.
Highlights include:
Live streams and DZTV Videos: New animal and area of the zoo at 1 p.m. daily on Facebook. New animal videos posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube and Zoo to You: Virtual Safari.
Family activities: Daily nature play and wildlife-themed activities to help parents keep their kids busy, entertained and engaged.
Conservation from Home: Families can become citizen scientists by taking part in the zoo’s Colorado Corridors Project. Identify local wildlife in photos captured by remote cameras along Interstate 70 and participate in other conservation projects around the world.
Visitors are encouraged to donate to the zoo’s Emergency Support Fund during its closure to help cover the costs of caring for the animals.
The Caring for All Creatures ministry at Church of the Nativity was in the process of organizing a towel and blanket drive for local area animal rescue groups before COVID-19 hit and is asking the public to help even more in anticipation of the needs.
“At the present, Mesa County Animal Services and CLAWS are requesting blankets and towels,” a news release said.
If your spring cleaning has discovered excess blankets and towels to donate, let the church know by emailing terishecter12@gmail.com.
In an abundance of caution and preparation, Roice-Hurst Humane Society is preparing for emergency foster home placements of its shelter animals in the event the facility needs cleared to quickly move shelter pets into foster homes as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the community. You do not need to be a current volunteer or foster.
To be added to the Emergency Foster List, complete an application at rhhumanesociety.org/foster-care-program/ or call at 434-7337 ext. 108 for information.
The Whitewater Cemetery Association elected new officers and discussed projects recently at its annual meeting.
Cammi Hodson, a longtime member of the association who is very knowledgeable of the cemetery, was elected president. Other officers are vice president Miriam Sanche, treasurer Rich Phillips, and secretary Sandy Graves. Stephen Cowgill and Jacob Cowgill were elected to serve on the board.
Projects discussed included the need to repair or reconstruct the entrance to the historic cemetery and the possibility of acquiring a grant for ground-penetrating X-ray.
The Historic Whitewater Cemetery is located on an adobe hill southwest of Whitewater. An American flag and some of the graves can be seen from U.S. Highway 50, a little south of Whitewater.
The cemetery is the final resting place of 13 U.S. veterans including four Civil War veterans, two Confederate and two Union.
“This original forty acres was officially presented to the community on October 21, 1909, under a land patent signed by President William H. Taft. The first burial took place years earlier in 1888. The wife of one of the Civil War Veterans had taken ill and died, she was the first recorded burial,” a news release said.
