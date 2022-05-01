May the first be with you.
I know, I know — it’s supposed to be “May the fourth be with you” on May 4, punning “Star Wars” fandom and the wish of “May the force be with you” as the Rebel troops set out to invade the Death Star.
But today is May 1 and I wanted to wish you a blessed May. Flowers are blooming brilliantly, graduations fill the calendar and bikes are eager to hit the trail.
Me: Why couldn’t the flower ride its bike?
May: It lost its petals.
n
May is Grand Valley Bike Month and there are a number of events happening, including the Bike to Work/School Day on Wednesday.
Pedal to you destination — be it work or school — on Wednesday and take advantage of local Bike to Business Deals. Riders can also stop for free “pop-up” treats on Bike to Work Day:
Octopus Coffee, 759 Horizon Drive: 6:45–11 a.m.
Fruita Civic Center, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita: 7–8 a.m.
Grand Junction City Hall: 250 N. Fifth St., 8–10 a.m.
Other Grand Valley Bike Month events include:
“American Flyers” screening: 5:30 p.m. May 2, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St. Watch the 1985 film that features the Tour of the Moon race at Colorado National Monument. Seating is limited and advanced registration is required at mesacountylibraries.org. Check out Mesa County Bicycling Alliance’s bike route planning, from 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Wolfpack Bike Park grand opening: 4–5:30 p.m. May 4, at Dos Rios Elementary, 265 Linden Ave. Take your bike and helmet and show off your skills at the official park opening.
A number of fun group rides are planned throughout May. Go to healthymesacounty.org/bike-month for Bike to Business Deals, biking tips, group ride schedules and more information.
Orchard Mesa Lions Club will host the 43rd annual Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast from 7–11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Building C.
Cost is $8 in advance or $9 at the door. The breakfast is free for kids ages 5 and younger and active military. Tickets can be purchased at any True Value Hardware store in the Grand Valley or from any Orchard Mesa Lions Club member.
Take used eyeglasses to donate. Proceeds benefit eye screenings for children, financial aid for eyeglasses, Rocky Mountain Eye Bank, Colorado Mesa University scholarships, the Junior College World Series and other local needs.
Mike “Tony” Arguello was recognized as the Knight of the Month for February, by the Knights of Columbus 1062, during the Knights’ March meeting. Carlos and Paz Ramirez were honored as Family of the Month for February.
Carl Malito was named Knight of the Month for March. Deacon Doug Van Houten and wife June were named Family of the Month for March.
The Knights host bingo nights at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Friday each month, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall at the northwest corner of Fourth Street and White Avenue. And, registration is now open for the Knight’s golf tournament, happening Aug. 6, at Adobe Creek Golf Course in Fruita.
Golf tournament registration is $100 per player and includes lunch and prizes. Sponsorships range from $100–$2,500. Call 970-640-8124 or 970-201-1393 or email tarubalcaba@yahoo.com or vlcordova55@gmail.com for golf tournament information.
Two AARP Driver Safety Classes will be offered this month:
May 18 in Grand Junction — call 970-243-2531 to register.
May 25 in Fruita — call 970-314-9843 to register.
After completion of the class you may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.
Mesa County Genealogical Society will offer an opportunity to discover how to get started (or restarted) on researching your family history.
Stop by the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., anytime from 1–4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, to chat with members and learn about the resources available during the “Introduction to Family History Days” event.
Call LaDawn Sexton at 970-756-5556 or email thebalancedlife17@gmail.com for information.
The next Mesa County Guys Giving Club meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.
The club is expecting to give away more than $10,000 to a deserving nonprofit organization at the meeting.
“Guests are free — our club will be providing free food and drink for your guests at this meeting,” a news release said. “But, there is a catch — we’d like (guests) to write a $100 check to that night’s chosen non-profit,” the release said.
“That will push our membership over the 100 mark and a donation of more than $10,000 can be made to a local charity,” the release said.
Membership for the 2022–23 year is open. Email GuysGivingClub@gmail.com or call Kevin VanGundy at 970-243-8829 or Frank Lindemann at 970-216-3879 for information.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans will have a community yard sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose.
Are you spring cleaning and need to sell your stuff? Reserve a table for a $25 donation.
Call 970-765-2210 for information.
The Rifle Union High School class of 1962 will have its 60-year reunion Aug. 13–14, in Rifle.
Classmates should call Ted at 970-379-6948, Jim at 970-618-6688 or Art 970-242-5040, for more information.
Canyonlands Field Institute will host a seminar on the “Eastern Book Cliffs Deep History,” from May 13–15.
Fremont Indian culture scholar Steven R. Simms and retired Utah State Parks manager Tim Smith will lead the field trips to cultural sites spanning Archaic through Anglo occupations on canyons towards the Utah/Colorado stateline. Small group accommodations are tent-base camping in a remote setting with meals and transportation provided.
Canyonlands Field Institute is a 501©3 not-for-profit educational organization established in 1984. Trip fees help support CFI youth programs. Registration deadline is May 5. Go to cfimoab.org/adult-adventure-field-seminars or call 435-259-7750 for information.
Submit community news and “Star Wars” lines to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.