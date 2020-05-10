With various places slowly starting to open up after COVID–19 stay-at-home orders, it’s time to reflect on our quaran-complishments.
Say what?
What did you accomplish during your quarantine time or, what was your favorite pastime during quarantine?
I’ve discovered an entirely new vocabulary that originates from simply adding the prefix “quaran” to any pre-existing verb or noun. While these hyphenated words are far from candidates for Webster’s next dictionary update, it’s fun to see what kind of tongue-twisters we can create. My spellcheck, however, keeps throwing out red flags in the effort to correct “quaran” to “quart.”
Here are a few off the top of my head:
Quaran-cleaning: How big were the dust bunnies?
Quaran-gardening: Got the garden plowed and the veggies planted?
Quaran-purging: You finally tossed out the 1970s sport coat collection?
Quaran-reading: Read all seven books in the Harry Potter series, “War and Peace” and “Gone with the Wind?”
Quaran-walking: Our dog’s favorite.
Quaran-writing: Did you finish that novel you’ve been wanting to pen?
Quaran-bingeing: Netflix says that by the third week of April there were 64,000,000 views of the “Tiger King” docu-series.
Quaran-dining/quaran-cooking/quaran-eating: The scales don’t lie.
Quaran-sporting: Simulated Colorado Rockies games are downright realistic — except for the fans in the stands. Kind of creepy.
Quaran-educating: Besides the remote schooling for the kiddos, did you take a virtual class? Earn a degree?
Quaran-arting: Painting, music, sculpture? Stick figure sidewalk chalk art?
So, now that quarantining is quaran-waning, drop me a line and tell me about your favorite quaran-(fill in blank).
P.S. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, including my mom, the reigning quaran-queen! Stay safe and healthy.
n
A food drive for veterans, hosted by Western Slope VFW Post 3891 and VFW Auxiliary 3981, is happening from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday at the Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road.
It is a drive-thru and drop-off event. Remember social distancing and a face mask, an event flyer said.
Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted, along with individually wrapped hygienic items such as soap, shampoo, etc., and dish soap, toilet paper, etc.
Cash donations are gladly accepted.
n
The Redlands Lions Club members and volunteers will place flags for Armed Forces Day on Saturday.
With COVID–19 safety practices in place, members and volunteers will place the flags in the early morning and will pick them up later the same day in the afternoon. The areas/subdivisions served are Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, Village Way, Vineyards and others. Flags will also be displayed at some Redlands-area businesses.
“Besides honoring the Armed Forces, we wish to also include all essential workers, especially medical providers, public safety personnel and all those who provide services so we can get through these very tough times,” a news release said.
The Redlands Lions Club flag service honors nine holidays throughout the year and displays more than 700 flags. The cost for residents is a $35 donation. For information, to subscribe to this service or to volunteer to help, call Lion Lance Wade at 270-4658 or Lion Dave McIlnay at 433-7961.
n
Colorado Canyons Association has posted some upcoming events at coloradocanyonsassociation.org/events.
A virtual Earth Science Lecture Series, with science writer and paleontologist Riley Black, is planned for Friday on Facebook. Black will tell you everything you need to know about the great allosaurus and might even be able to convince you why it’s the coolest dinosaur, according to the website.
Tune in at 11 a.m. to find a video of the lecture posted on facebook.com/ColoradoCanyons/. At noon, there will be a live Q&A with Black on the Facebook page.
Saturday, May 16 is Colorado Public Lands Day and CCA encourages the public to celebrate Colorado’s abundance of public land from 9 a.m.–9 p.m.
Some celebration ideas from Colorado Canyons Association include:
Recreating responsibly on your local public lands.
Enjoying Colorado Public Lands Day from home with webinars, film, and community discussion.
Giving back to the land by picking up trash in your neighborhood or on your local trails.
Donating to CCA to help achieve its mission of promoting stewardship within the National Conservation Areas.
If you are planning to go to the national conservation areas, keep your eyes out for the association team.
“We’ll be tabling at some of our local trail heads to help educate visitors on how they can recreate responsibly during Colorado Public Lands Day,” the website says.
n
Community members continue to look out for one another in the most heartwarming ways. Here are some examples of what’s happened in the Grand Valley recently and beyond:
The Mutual Aid Distribution Day happens every Tuesday at 536 Ouray Ave. Drop off your aid donations from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; pick up needed items from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Follow directions when you arrive. Best practices are used for patron and volunteer safety. Limit donations to items that can be disinfected such as dry goods and packaged items.
Emergency baby supplies were donated to families in need.
Haircuts happened.
Someone gave away meat, eggs, milk, bread, veggies, fruit and “a few other things.”
Pay-it-forward events happened at coffee shops and fast food restaurant drive-thrus.
People gave on Giving Tuesday.
Senior residents, teachers and graduates were treated to parades in their honor.
Some parishoners changed out of their pajamas and went to church (wearing a mask).
People went outside at 8 p.m. and howled.
Michael Rosen celebrated his 74th birthday. The author of “Going on a Bear Hunt,” which inspired the masses to put teddy bears in their windows for scavenger hunts during stay-at-home orders, has been hospitalized for weeks after falling ill with suspected COVID-19. He is still “poorly,” but stable, his wife Emma tweeted on his birthday, May 7.
n
Submit Your Town and community news items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Is your group meeting again soon? Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/calendar.