Mother’s Day 2022 brought with it bullying winds that envied anything the prairies of Kansas might produce this time of year. The relentless blowing had lap dogs flying like kites on their leashes and a layer of haze, from the kicked up dust, hung over the valley.
I remember this well because I was trying to avoid being blown off Mount Garfield while hiking that day. Along with the gnarly climbing and scrambling spots on the hike, open drop-off are a common occurrence. Add angry winds to the mix and it can be unnerving. We had trained with easier hikes to build strength and stamina — Mica Mine trail in Bangs Canyon, lower Palisade Rim Trail to see the petroglyphs, Independence Monument Loop Trail and the lower Liberty Cap Trail.
Mother’s Day last year dawned pleasant but turned blustery. After church, we shoved lunch and snacks in our backpacks, filled our water pouches and headed to the Mount Garfield trailhead at the base. We fought winds the entire way — cutting the hike short near the top when keeping upright was downright impossible.
I first hiked Mount Garfield 17 years ago and was mesmerized by each level of the strenuous and “insane”-labeled hike. At the top, we admired the 360 degree views, ate our lunch and rested on the edge looking out across the valley. A helicopter approached from the distance at our level — 2,000 feet above the valley floor. When the whirlybird was directly in front of us, it hovered for a few seconds before dipping its blades in greeting, then flew away. That was fun.
I could barely climb stairs for a few days after that first hike. My leg muscles screamed so loudly the neighbors could hear — but my smile was fixed and permanent.
Like sore muscles after an insane hike, I’d like to give a loud shout out to all the mothers today — Happy Mother’s Day! May your day be fun and your smiles be permanent.
n
Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting Saturday.
The program will be “Military Officers of America,” presented by Joanne Anderson. Installation of 2023–25 executive board will also take place.
The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Colorado Canyons Association reported in a recent newsletter that April was a busy month for its volunteers.
28 volunteers attended CCA’s annual volunteer training
Seven volunteers helped prep the Catalpa Camp for the river season
21 volunteers completed trail maintenance on the Sidewinder trail for Earth Day
16 volunteers led education stations at Nature Knowledge Days
River and land programs this spring have included a fifth grade trip on the Gunnison River in Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area and a birding adventure trip on Ruby-Horsethief for adults. Land programs include the above mentioned Nature Knowledge Days, with more than 250 third graders in McInnis Canyons NCA and, a field trip showcasing paleontological resources of McInnis Canyons.
Want to learn more about the Geology and Hydrology of Western Colorado? A lecture is planned for 6:30–8 p.m. May 25, at the Escalante Boat Ramp in Dominguez-Escalante NCA, with local hydro-geologist, Mitch Dorsk who will discuss the “geologic history, setting, and hydrology that create the beautiful landscapes in our backyard,” according to coloradocanyonsassociation.org/events.
Go to the website to see upcoming events and to sign up.
Mesa County Women’s Network will host an after-hours mixer from 5:30–7:30 p.m. May 23, at Foam & Folly Brewery, 330 S. Second St.
MCWN is a local nonprofit dedicated to facilitating women’s professional development. This event is a great way to meet new people, learn about new businesses and grown your professional network, a news release said. You can expect to mingle with other professionals, learn about new businesses, exchange business cards, make new contacts, build relationships and have fun.
Go to mcwn.us for information on this and other MCWN events.
Operation Interdependence will host a parking lot sale — along with baked goodies and crafts — from 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, at 2944 Interstate 70 Business Loop.
OI is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization that sends care packages to deployed military around the world, land and sea. All proceeds will go to support the military.
Call 970-523-4217 for information
Colorado Ceasefire will present on “Understanding Colorado’s Red Flag Law” at 7 p.m. May 22, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
The presentation is hosted by League of Women Voters and Grand Valley Interfaith Network.
Colorado Ceasefire is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that seeks to reduce gun violence through education, outreach and promotion of legislation.
The annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Funfest is rapidly approaching.
Now in its 55th year, the event is from 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, June 10, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, coffee and juice. There will be live entertainment, games for kids and a silent auction.
Tickets cost $6. Ages younger than 12 are free. Proceeds from Pancake Day are donated to local non-profit organizations that help children. Purchase tickets at Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., by calling 970-250-7525, or at the door.
Center for Spiritual Living Grand Junction will host a full-day seminar on The Enneagram, a model of personality types that helps people understand themselves, what motivates them and how they relate to others.
“Turbocharge your self-understanding and break through barriers to happiness in a fun-filled day of learning, laughs and growth,” a news release said.
The seminar takes place from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. June 3, at 730 25 Road and is facilitated by new-thought ministers, Melissa and Z. Cost is $49 and all are welcome. Refreshments will be provided and a sack lunch will be available for purchase.