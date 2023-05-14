Mother’s Day 2022 brought with it bullying winds that envied anything the prairies of Kansas might produce this time of year. The relentless blowing had lap dogs flying like kites on their leashes and a layer of haze, from the kicked up dust, hung over the valley.

I remember this well because I was trying to avoid being blown off Mount Garfield while hiking that day. Along with the gnarly climbing and scrambling spots on the hike, open drop-off are a common occurrence. Add angry winds to the mix and it can be unnerving. We had trained with easier hikes to build strength and stamina — Mica Mine trail in Bangs Canyon, lower Palisade Rim Trail to see the petroglyphs, Independence Monument Loop Trail and the lower Liberty Cap Trail.