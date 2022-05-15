Congratulations graduates — there’s a big ol’ world out there, ready for you to conquer!
I cringe thinking about the lack of planning I had for myself after graduation. I had no clue what I wanted to be when I grew up. A year later, I came to Grand Junction with a resume listing part-time experience tending the concessions and box office at a movie theater and, there was a three-month gig as a Girl Friday in an office setting.
I am very thankful for the early morning phone call, 42 years ago, inviting me to interview for a job opening in The Daily Sentinel’s circulation department. And the rest, they say, is history.
I still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up, but until that happens, I have a pretty fun gig here, filling these pages.
Good luck, grads!
Q: Which dinosaur species loves to eat pancakes?
A: The tri-syrup-tops, of course!
The 54th annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Funfest — with a Jurassic Park theme — is set for 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, June 11, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
Tickets cost $6 for the all-you-can-eat breakfast that includes pancakes, eggs, coffee, juice, plus live entertainment, games for kids, and a silent auction. Ages 12 and younger eat free. Corporate sponsorships are still available. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., by calling 970-210-8133 or at the door.
Proceeds from Pancake Day benefit local nonprofit organizations that help children.
Free Child ID Kits are available through today at the Grand Valley Highland Games at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Kits are provided by the Grand Junction Consistory of Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Masons and the Western Colorado Shrine Club, the local chapter of the Shrine Hospital for Children. The kits contain biographical information, fingerprints, and a photo of your child to be used in the event of an emergency. None of the information gathered is kept by the Grand Junction Consistory or the Western Colorado Shrine Club.
Guardians of the West Inc., serving Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties, needs volunteers to case manage, help with grant writing or do limited monthly administrative work.
The nonprofit organization started in 2019 but is “slow to grow due to lack of volunteers and a sufficient board,” a news release said.
As the court-appointed legal guardian, its mission is to “provide companionship, make medical decisions and ensure safe residences for isolated adults in our community,” the release said.
The nonprofit’s vision is to “reduce isolation and neglect for the growing population of aging adults and adults with disabilities in residential facilities on the Western Slope.”
The organization is also seeking additional board members with a commitment of monthly, one-hour online meetings.
“We would prefer someone with a background in the area or knowledge of public services and public funding,” the release said.
Applications are available at guardianswest.com or call 970-438-6011 for information.
The next meeting of the Grand Valley Audubon Society will feature a presentation on a recent research project to resolve a long-standing mystery in Colorado ornithology.
The meeting will be Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road. Social time is from 6:30– 7 p.m., the program is at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be served at 8 p.m. Masks are suggested but not required.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife avian researcher Brett Walker will discuss the declining ‘sagebrush’ Brewer’s sparrow that breeds in sagebrush shrub lands of the western U.S. and southern Canada. A less well-known subspecies, the timberline sparrow, breeds at treeline in the Canadian Rockies from Alaska to northwestern Montana, the release said.
Brewer’s sparrows have also been reported in June–August in high-elevation alpine shrubs near treeline in other western states, including Colorado, for more than 100 years, the release said.
Much about these sparrows is poorly understood, but it’s suggested they might be southern populations of the timberline sparrow, sagebrush birds breeding in atypical habitat, or sagebrush birds that first nest in low-elevation sagebrush, then move up-slope to nest again later in the season in alpine willows.
“They could also be hybrids between the two subspecies, a third subspecies altogether, or maybe non-breeding birds,” the release said.
Mesa County Libraries will host a free Teen Self-Care Fair from noon–3 p.m. Saturday at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., showcasing free and low-cost options to support the physical and mental well-being of teens.
The fair will highlight traditional mental health services and activities that connect teens with their communities, a news release said. Board Fox Games will provide board games in the Central Library teen area, Half Moon Yoga will host a free, 30-minute yoga class for teens and Mind Springs will present a 30-minute talk on resiliency for teens.
Teens can earn a $7 food ticket by visiting resource tables or classes and can redeem it at onsite food vendors.
Palisade Historical Society’s monthly presentation will feature the history of the area’s grape growing and wine-making industry, and insights from the family of one of Colorado’s first modern commercial wineries.
“History of Wine in Palisade” will be at 6 p.m. Friday at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave. in Palisade. Children of Gerald and Mary Ivancie, who owned Ivancie Cellars in Denver, will discuss how their parents introduced western Colorado to its modern phase of vinifera grape growing, out of the desire to save shipping costs for grapes from California, a news release said.
The program will also detail the growth of the industry, in which Palisade has 31 of the state’s 170 wineries and the vast majority of the 800 acres of grapes in the state.
The Ordinary Fellow Winery tasting room opens at noon, and food will be available for purchase starting at 4:30 p.m.
Go to historicpalisade.org for information.
