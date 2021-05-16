The bike ride my oldest and I took last weekend for Mother’s Day was the eight-mile round-trip section of the Riverfront Trail from Fruita to Loma.
It was the second time I’d ridden that section of the trail, his first. We had to pedal into some fairly strong winds heading west toward Loma, but knowing we’d have the breeze as a tail wind kept us pushing hard, up the final hill near the Kokopelli Trailhead.
But the spring weather did what spring weather does — the wind switched direction on us — and we had to pedal into the wind on the return trip, too. What’s up with that? In spite of the wind changing its mind, we agreed it was a “splendifferous” day.
I’ve ridden the entire Riverfront Trail — in sections — and each time I do, it’s a rewarding and refreshing adventure, seeing critters scurrying across the trail in front of us, spotting a blue heron posing for a photo in the river, or gazing up at eagles, osprey and other predators gently soaring overhead.
If you’re new to pedaling the trails or just want to know more about what’s out there, check out the detailed trail map at oneriverfront.org and start planning your own splendifferous day.
Handlebars for Health is from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, in the parking lot at Las Colonias Park, near the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.
St. Mary’s Wellness Committee is hosting the fun and free community event in partnership with Colorado Discover Ability. Visitors can load up on wellness knowledge, snacks, water, swag, prizes, free health and bike screenings, and try some of the adaptive bikes with CDA.
Bring your own bike to ride at your leisure. Those attending should park in the Las Colonias parking lot or near the botanical gardens, saving the street parking near CDA for those who need it most.
Go to facebook.com/CDAadaptivesports for information.
The Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance, an all volunteer bike advocacy non-profit in Montrose, is hosting an event in June that will pay Montrose citizens to bike to work.
Bucks for Biking will pay $2 per day to bike to work. Citizens must work within the city limits of Montrose to participate. Some local employers are also matching the payout, giving employees $4 per day. Montrose bike shops have donated a total of seven free bike tune ups for the cause, to be given away to participants.
Bikers will need to fill out the form at BucksForBiking.com every day in June that they bike to work. MABA will keep track of each rider’s days and miles. On July 15, bikers can go the July Bike to Work Day event at San Juan Brews in the morning or the Bucks for Biking Recap Party that night, to get their payment.
Go to montrosebicycle.org for information.
Mike Perry, a EUREKA! trip leader and Grand Junction community staple, is back on a bike to support science education on the Western Slope.
Last year, Perry biked 442 miles across Nebraska in seven days and raised $10,000 for Eureka! This year, he is continuing his trek across the United States to bike 487 miles across Iowa and Wisconsin to finish on the edge of Michigan.
His daughter, Allyson, will join him on the road again and their journey will begin June 14. Pledges per mile will help Eureka reach its goal of raising $12,000 to support scholarships for local youth enrolling in science camps at EUREKA! and its new Gear Up! mountain biking and science programs.
Gear Up! was created with the mission of connecting more learners to mountain biking and science experiences using the bicycle as a tool for self-discovery, education, exploration, and community-building, a news release said.
“Our vision is to create curious learners who make connections between biking, science, and life,” the release said.
Go to eurekasciencemuseum.org/mike-on-a-bike for information.
It was a close race, but the winner of Mesa County Guys Giving Club‘s most recent donation is School District 51 Foundation.
“The Foundation was created in 2010 to support our local public schools by providing private support for key education initiatives,” a news release said.
“As a 501©(3) organization, the Foundation provides an opportunity to make strategic investments, and is actively engaging parents, students, and the community to rally behind Mesa County Valley School District 51.”
The Guys Giving Club meets four times a year, nominating local charities to be considered. Three of those nominees are chosen at random and the person who placed the nomination will then speak briefly about “why” they chose that non-profit. A vote is taken and a winner chosen. Each Guys Giving Club member then writes a $100 check to that non-profit.
School District 51 Foundation will receive around $10,000 from the May meeting.
To learn more about the Guys Giving Club, call Kevin K. VanGundy at 243-8829 or Steve Doyle, 917-363-3719, or email GuysGivingClub@gmail.com.
Colorado Canyons Association’s 10th-year birthday wish for May is for you to become a Jr. Ranger.
The interactive, self-guided Jr. Ranger program is open to all ages and is a perfect summer activity to explore area National Conservation Areas, says the information at coloradocanyonsassociation.org.
“The Jr. Ranger program is meant to encourage children and adults of all ages to learn more about the land that surrounds us here in western Colorado. Similar to what the National Park Service offers, CCA’s program asks participants to become explorers of the land and seekers of knowledge,” the website says.
“Each NCA has its own Jr. Ranger program, with a set of general activities that can be completed anywhere within the given NCA, and site-specific activities for a more focused experience.”
A badge is awarded to those who complete the programs. Visit the website for information on the program as well as a list of upcoming CCA-hosted events.
Submit community news and bike trail suggestions by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.