I have been waiting for this day for a very, very long time ... the day when clubs and organizations have meeting news and information that I can pass along.
It’s a banner day in my book.
n
Members of Fleet Reserve Association Branch 244 recently elected Richard Reno to serve as branch president for the coming year.
Shipmate Reno has previously served in other branch positions/chaired various committees/other leadership roles, according to a news release. As president, he will preside at the branch’s monthly meetings and appoint other branch members, called shipmates, to lead committees and organize community service projects.
Daniel Palmer was elected as branch first vice-president, Shipmate Bud Johnson as second vice-president and Shipmate Chuck Watkins will continue the responsibilities of branch secretary/treasurer.
Branch 244 meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at VFW Post 3981 Hall, 503½ Florence Road. Current and former enlisted members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are invited to attend.
FRA is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit organization representing the interests of current and former enlisted members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Along with its advocacy work on Capitol Hill in support of enlisted personnel, FRA aids its members with career issues by maintaining close relationships with government agencies and by educating lawmakers about the challenges facing those who serve in the armed forces.
The association also awards scholarships totaling nearly $100,000 annually, sponsors a national essay contest, and assists its members with disaster relief grants.
Call Watkins at 434-0868 for information.
n
If this time off at home these past few weeks has prompted you to develop or improve your public speaking, communication and leadership skills, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.
Western Colorado Toastmaster Area Clubs have transitioned to online club meetings, and you are invited to visit the next meeting at no cost. Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club will host an open house Zoom meeting from noon–1 p.m. Thursday. Email Debra at tommytoastmaster2013@gmail.com for access information.
Email these club for meeting access information on other upcoming virtual meetings that are taking place:
Morning Virtual Clubs
Grand Junction, 6:45–7:45 a.m. Tuesdays, email gjtoastmasters@gmail.com
Earlybird Club, 7–8:30 a.m. Fridays, email earlybirdtm@gmail.com
Afternoon Virtual Clubs
Talk of the Town, noon–1 p.m. Thursdays, email tommytoastmaster2013@gmail.com
La Plata County Luminaries, noon–1 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month, email bygeldl@co.laplata.co.us
Evening Virtual Clubs
Durango Speakers Lab (new), 5:30–7 p.m. Mondays, email katrina.toastmasters@gmail.com
Western Slope Liberty, 6:30–8 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month, email WSLibertyToastmasters@gmail.com or kaedo4@aol.com
Roaring Colorado Toastmasters, 6–8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, email Claire@clearhearthealingarts.com or montanajones85@gmail.com
Toastmasters Clubs are made up of area residents who can help you build your skills in a supportive, self-paced environment, according to an email. All you will need to join any of the meetings is a computer, tablet or smartphone with a microphone and camera. It’s recommended you join a few minutes early if you would like help getting set up.
n
The Fruita Monument High School Class of 1980 will have its 40-year reunion Sept. 11–12 and is searching for classmates.
Call Carol Clark at 210-5832 or email rickmiller777@bresnan.net if you are, or know the whereabouts of: Jerry Martin, Nancy Martinez-Abila, Johnnie McBride, Mark McDermott, Jim Merkel, Mike Moore, Ginger Nelson, David Olsen, Diane Pesman, Robin Pixler-O’Conner, Joe Purser, Lorry Raine, Mary Roadifer-Kuehster, Michael Rupp, Chris Short, Don Simpson, Colin Stemple, Cynthia Sturm, Peggy White, Kelly Williams-Bremner, or Byron Wilson.
n
The PAWS Ministry will have its Caring for All Creation Lecture on “Getting Political for Animals” using the Zoom meeting format.
The lecture will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Login information will be posted on the Facebook event page and website when it is available.
“Getting Political for Animals” looks at how the legislative process works and how individuals can become powerful advocates for improving laws that protect animals.
The Rev. Roland Halpern, an ordained animal chaplain, and director of Legislative Affairs for Colorado Voters for Animals, will facilitate.
The Caring for All Creation Lecture Series is hosted by the PAWS Ministry of Church of the Nativity. The lectures, on a variety of subjects and presented by experts in their field, are free and open to all.
Go to facebook.com/events/2768916580019196 or call 462-6892 for information.
n
While the Veterans Art Center, at 307 S. 12th St., is still closed, it is continuing to do what it can to reach out to veterans with art projects and other needs, according to an email newsletter from President/CEO Wendy Hoffman.
During the closure, staff and volunteers are working on much needed deep cleaning, sorting and reorganizing, Hoffman wrote.
Volunteers are needed for a wide range of tasks — from helping with sorting or assembling craft kits to sorting out storage lockers and hauling metal to the scrapyard. The Veterans Art Center will not open for any in-house services or classes until it has gone through deep cleaning, sorting and organizing, she said.
Hoffman is also looking for volunteers to make masks (fabric available). Volunteers are asked to wear masks, and masks are mandatory during transportation. Email admin@operationrevamp.org or call or text 424-2312 if you would like to volunteer or make masks.
Also, with the Veterans Art Center being closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, there has been “little to no income since mid-March — but regular monthly expenses did not take a break,” Hoffman said in the email.
“Our sales have been non-existent (even the Coke machine) and no donations in the jug. Online donations are very low, too.”
Anyone who can help with online fundraising can go to facebook.com/fund/VeteransArtCenter for information.
n
