Long beforecell phones were invented … years before cable TV was born … in an era when a hoola hoop was the closest thing to Hulu and a rain forest was all we knew about the Amazon, my little sister Sheri and I would spend hours playing with paper dolls.
These “dolls” were simply photos of models wearing various garments available to purchase though the latest Montgomery Ward mail order catalog. We would carefully cut the images out of the women’s clothing section in the catalog, creating a village of well-dressed — albeit flat — people.
We would line hundreds of these paper “dolls” on the staircase, naming them and marrying them off to paper “dudes” we’d clipped from the men’s clothing section. They even had families, their kids coming from the kid’s clothing pages of the catalog and there were little cut-out dogs and cats, too.
It’s amazing what one can do with an imagination, a pair of scissors and hours spent indoors during the cold winter months of our childhood. Ah, but when spring rolled around, and the deep snows melted, outdoors we went, cutting tire tracks through the muddy streets instead with our scooters and bike tires.
There is a season to be indoors and a season to get out. This is the “get out” season, so go! Shooo! Outside you go. Put your scissors down and go outside and play.
n A paper doll Teacher Appreciation Promotion is underway to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.
School District 51 is the largest school district in Colorado to remain open during the 2020–21 school year, and it’s because of the hard work of the many D51 staff members, a news release said.
“Of all years, this is a year we want to celebrate our D51 teachers,” the release said.
Parents and community members can purchase a virtual paper doll in honor of a teacher. Anyone who buys a paper doll can select a message for the teacher of their choice, which will be written on the paper doll. Dolls will be delivered to teachers during the week of May 3–7.
Cost is $10 for each paper doll. Funds will go to technology for students and professional learning for D51 staff. Go d51foundation.org for information and to purchase.
n The Two Rivers Cribbage Club is once again meeting 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
“We are thrilled to be playing again,” a news release said.
All cribbage players are welcome. Call 261-1670 for information.
Here are the April 29 Two Rivers Cribbage Club results:
First place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction
Second place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction
Third place: Tom Treiber, Grand Junction
n The women’s Mesa County Giving Club will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday, at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St., and anticipates giving funds in the $18,000 range, to a local nonprofit organization.
There are more than 180 current members and new members are always welcome — they can simply show up at SpringHill Suites to join in the fun. At each quarterly meeting, the club considers three nonprofit organizations with members voting to determine one agency to receive all contributions. Club members pledge to make four, $100 tax-deductible contributions each year, and also kick in for food and drink at each meeting.
Since beginning in 2014, the group has donated more than $470,000 to 27 Mesa County organizations.
Call Judy Vanderleest at 260-6140 or email jjvan6@gmail.com for information.
n The city of Grand Junction issued a proclamation recently designating May as National Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month in Grand Junction.
Brown’s Cycle Shop on Main Street will feature information about Huntington’s Disease in its window during May. There is also a Western Slope Support Group for Huntington’s Disease families that meets regularly. The next meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
Email Marie Nemec at rmnemec@gmail.com or call 250-2557 for information.
n The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is updating the Children’s Resource Directory in partnership with Western Colorado 2-1-1.
The directory provides information on parenting resources and services that focus on the care and well-being of children in Mesa County.
“This directory is a great example of how Kiwanis demonstrates a commitment to the children of Mesa County,” said club president Toni Heiden-Moran, in a news release.
The directory has been published for more than 18 years as a service project for the community. It will be published in English and in Spanish and will be distributed to several locations in Mesa County including preschools and day care centers, community programs that serve families, hospitals and health care providers, public libraries and area Chambers of Commerce.
Organizations wanting to support the publication can purchase advertising. Go to kiwanis-gj.org for the advertising rate schedule and information.
n A curbside Native American food drive is set for 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave.
Donations will go to Dennehotso, Arizona, on the Navajo reservation near Kayenta, and to Bluff, Utah, where a distribution center is getting supplies to Navajo, Hopi and Ute nations, a news release said.
Volunteers are needed for an hour or more, anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, to get boxes, box up, or load donations, or help clean up, Email braidedstory@gmail.com to RSVP.
Canned food needs (with future expiration dates) are SPAM, Vienna sausage, corned beef hash, beef stew/other stew, soups, vegetables, canned/dry pinto beans, canned peaches/fruits.
Also needed is Emergency-C, Alka Seltzer Cold, Vicks Vapo Rub, cough drops, kids’ vitamins, Vitamins C, D and E, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes/spray, multi-purpose cleaner/household cleaner, liquid/bar soap, laundry soap, Bounce, washcloths, dish towels, hand/body lotion and material and cloth masks.
n
Submit community news items and paper doll cut-outs by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.