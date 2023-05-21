Out of pure frustration and constant dead ends in some research I was doing the other day, I regretfully turned to Artificial Intelligence in hopes of getting useful information.

“Hal” — I named the AI after the computer in “2001: A Space Odyssey” (and we know what Hal did, in that movie) — sent me on a wild goose chase in the deep depths of internet rabbit holes. At first I thought he was onto something and I was thrilled to have leads. Then, I felt like a dog chasing its tail — round and round and round ... going nowhere. Hal was confident in his answers then suddenly back-peddled on me when I challenged his information.