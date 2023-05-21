Out of pure frustration and constant dead ends in some research I was doing the other day, I regretfully turned to Artificial Intelligence in hopes of getting useful information.
“Hal” — I named the AI after the computer in “2001: A Space Odyssey” (and we know what Hal did, in that movie) — sent me on a wild goose chase in the deep depths of internet rabbit holes. At first I thought he was onto something and I was thrilled to have leads. Then, I felt like a dog chasing its tail — round and round and round ... going nowhere. Hal was confident in his answers then suddenly back-peddled on me when I challenged his information.
While I emerged physically unscathed, the whole process was mentally draining. In the future, when I need intelligent answers I will instead talk to my imaginary friend. At least I can see her.
The Whitewater Cemetery will open its gate for Memorial Day weekend at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26. It will remain open until the early evening of Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
Visitors are asked be respectful of the grounds and other visitors, and to be aware of the desert terrain, a news release said. Open-toed shoes are not recommended.
Vestafjell Lodge, the local Sons of Norway group, will host a Kids Orienteering Day from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Matchett Park’s disc golf course area.
“Our lodge encourages outdoor activities, especially for kids (like a good Norwegian),” a news release said.
“In the past we’ve hosted XC skiing races, ice skating lessons and now we want to show kids the fun of hiking with a short orienteering course.”
Kids should be accompanied by an adult. Participants will get a quick explanation of map/compass reading and the course will take about 30 minutes. Those who complete the course will receive a medallion. To access the disc golf area, enter the parking lot (with the portable restrooms), off of Patterson Road to the north.
Call Linda at 970-433-4113 for information.
Grand Valley Audubon Society will present a fundraising event June 14, with “Super-Birder” Tiffany Kersten, who set out to break a national birding record, and found herself along the way.
The event is from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road. A social is from 6–7 p.m. with appetizers and refreshments. The program, from 7–8 p.m., is an “amazing story about her ‘Big Year’ recording 776 different birds,” a news release said.
Kersten describes her life as “lost and lonely” when she began her yearlong bird-spotting adventure. She had lost her job at the McAllen Nature Center, was dealing with emotional trauma and felt adrift — personally and professionally. While guiding a small birdwatching tour in South Texas to help pay the bills, one of her first clients — an avid birder — lead her to do something crazy.
Cost is $30 and registration is due by June 7. Go to audubongv.org/events for information and to register.
“Doo” Colorado Right will come to Fruita next weekend to encourage visitors and locals to recreate responsibly in Colorado’s outdoors.
In an effort to reduce human waste left behind by hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts in Colorado’s wilderness areas, over 3,500 PACT Kits (bathroom kits for outdoor adventures) will be distributed and available for free beginning Friday, May 26, at visitors’ centers and trail organizations that interact with backcountry visitors across the state.
The Colorado Welcome Center at Fruita, off of Interstate 70 on Colorado Highway 340 in Fruita, is one of the distribution locations that will have an assortment of free PACT Kits on hand.
A local special-needs kitten is a finalist in a nationwide contest and the public is invited to vote in the effort to raise money for Grand Valley Pets Alive and Loma Cat House.
Carole Chowen has entered Chris — a special-needs kitten who survived a painful birth defect — in the Shelter Challenge Pawsitively Picture Perfect contest. Of more than 130 entries, Chris is one of 25 finalists.
Chris was from a litter of four kittens who were approximately 5-weeks-old, when they came to Chowen to foster on June 19, 2022.
The kitten was diagnosed with a birth defect in her colon which made it painfully difficult for her to eliminate, Chowen wrote.
Enemas, baths, laxatives, massages, many trips to the clinic and much clean up was needed around the house.
“Marie at Loma Cat House and the staff at Monument View Veterinary Hospital worked to save her. She could not have made it without her Big Boys, senior cats Simonlli (15) and Milo (14) who were her groomers and playmates.”
It took a while, but “Chris went from being the most pathetic — and stinky — kitten I’ve ever worked with, to a beauty,” Chowen wrote.
“Not only did she survive, she is thriving at 11 months. Her skinny rat like tail is now a plume as long as her body, with silver highlights. Her medium length black fur is glossy and her eyes are golden, round with curiosity, She brings joy to our home and to all who meet her.”
To vote, go to shelterchallenge.com, click on “Contests” and find the “Pawsitively Picture Perfect” contest. Photos of the 25 finalists shuffle daily. Search for Chris by name and vote through June 1. You can also support a shelter of your choice in the Summer Sunshine Shelter Challenge.
Chris represents Loma Cat House. Three winning shelters will get $1,000, plus $1,000 in supplies. If Chris is chosen, Chowen will receive $500 which will be donated to Grand Valley Pets Alive.