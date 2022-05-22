The wind this spring has been relentless — comparable to some crazy winds that inspired a column I wrote here 10 years ago.
In that column, I described a visit to the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado with my mom and sister to place a wreath on my dad’s grave. It was our first Memorial Day without Dad, and the three of us had gone together to mark the occasion. The wind gusts that day were expected to hit upwards of 60 mph.
We’ve had some rather gusty days, this year, too. A Mother’s Day hike, two weeks ago on Mount Garfield, was quite nerve-wracking and I was rather relieved when we were back at the trail head parking lot. Mount Garfield is unforgiving in some places, especially when it’s windy.
In 2012, the Memorial Day weekend winds were comparably blusterous. During our time at the cemetery that year, the wind was steadily whipping the hundreds of smaller flags that had been placed at the gravestones, as well as the numerous larger flags that lined the fence along D Road.
But there was something beautiful about the merciless gusts at the cemetery that day. I was in complete awe of the sound that the larger flags made as they flapped loudly in the insistent wind. What I heard was likened to an audience, clapping after a rousing performance — or a heroic sacrifice — and the setting was so appropriate.
I closed my eyes and, for a moment, could imagine the sound coming from the enthusiastic audience, clapping in deep appreciation and regard for the service given by the many veterans buried there.
It was a standing ovation from the Ol’ Glories that lined the street.
n
Mesa County Libraries and New Dimensions Lifelong Learning Institute are partnering to offer “Midday with New Dimensions,” a free, open to the public, one-hour lecture given at noon the second Thursday of every other month.
The lectures are short versions of past classes given by New Dimensions and cover topics reflecting the variety of classes offered in the fall and spring. Ken Mabery will give the first lecture, “A Brief History of National Parks: Here and Around the World,” at noon June 9 at the Central Library meeting room, 443 N. Sixth St.
Mabery retired as park ranger/superintendent at Colorado National Monument, ending a 43-year career with the U.S. Park Service. He served in 14 National Park Service units, the central NPS in Washington, and on international programs as team leader to the country of Georgia.
Seating is limited. Register online at the Mesa County Libraries event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org.
New Dimensions is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that provides classes for older adults ages 50 years and older. Go to newdimensionsgj.org for information. Email info@newdimensionsgj.org to be placed on a mailing list to be notified of future Midday lectures and New Dimensions term schedules and classes.
n
Replica, scale-model “warbirds” will be flown by members of the Grand Junction Modeleers, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, at its flying field, 3320 Whitewater Hill.
The event is free. Many Grand Junction Modeleers members have planes and helicopters representing WWI, WWII and other aircraft. Dozens of radio-controlled) models are expected, with acrobatics and 3D demonstrations.
Go to gjmodeleers.com for information.
The Warbirds Fly-in coincides with the appearance of an actual B-17, the Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade. The exhibit of the two warbirds will be from May 23–31 at the Rocky Mountain Wing, Commemorative Air Force Museum and Hangar, 780 Heritage Way.
Tours are available for both aircraft, and rides will also be offered.
Information on these historic airplanes is at azcaf.org/location/grand-junction-co-tour-stop.
n
The Whitewater Cemetery will open its gate once again for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
The gate will be open from approximately 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, until early evening on Monday, May 30. Flags will be placed on the gravesites of the veterans on Friday morning.
“We ask that visitors stay on the gravel road; sandals are not advised, as it is desert terrain,” a news release said.
“Also be aware there is now a second gate just off Reeder Mesa Road, installed by the landowner. Please be respectful of gate etiquette, ‘leave it like you found it,’ ” the release said.
Whitewater Cemetery is one of the valley’s oldest cemeteries, located off U.S. Highway 50 on Reeder Mesa Road. Graves date from the late 1880s to current day, in an Old West atmosphere of sage brush and cactus.
“We also have a veterans memorial area, and several of our older wooden gravesites were restored in 2016 by Jacob Cowgill as his Eagle Scout project. We invite anyone interested to visit,” the release said.
Go to whitewatercemetery.org for information.
n
The Gift of Love is a new aspiring nonprofit with aims to provide gifts of comfort, care and time to people living in institutions or shelters, such as nursing homes.
A grand opening fundraiser will be from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St. The fun, family-friendly event will have a carnival theme and a chili cook-off, as well as a silent auction and other fun events.
Call Brittney at 970-270-9079 for information.
n
Teens ages 14–18 are invited to volunteer to help with Summer Reading at Mesa County Libraries.
Summer Reading goes from June 1–July 16. Teen volunteers will help sign up participants, assist with summer library events, distribute prizes, and help with additional library tasks.
Teens interested should go to the library’s Volunteer Portal at mcpld.galaxydigital.com to create a profile and indicate your interest.
Email volunteer@mcpld.org for information. Applications should be submitted no later than June 24.
n
Submit community news and veteran accolades to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.