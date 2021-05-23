I have a fascination for cairns, a series of stacked rocks that are often found on hiking and biking trails or along the edge of a river.
There’s mystery in cairns: Who built it? When? How did they get it to balance so precariously?
Rocks in general fascinate me. The shinier the better. Oddly shaped and shiny — now that’s a winner. I like to arrange and glue little rocks in my fairy garden scenes or just watch them shimmer in the sun. I have a box of rocks that need to get glued somewhere. Yes, I realize I need to get out more often. I’m trying.
Summers in Silverton — many, many years ago — were spent selling rocks to tourists who would come to town on the train. We’d gather shiny specimens from the river rock bed, slap a price tag on them and could easily pocket $5 on a good day. That’s a lot of money for a 10-year-old. I’ll race you to the ice cream parlor!
“Would you like to buy a rock?” sounded so amateur. We were professional rock dealers, after all. One day we came up with a new sales pitch to boost the profit margin (two scoops of ice cream instead of one).
“Would you like to buy some ore?”
“Some more what?” the tourists would reply.
It was back to “rocks” after that.
Here’s some ’ore rock related items for you to peruse.
The Delta County Rock, Gem and Mineral Show will go from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Heddles Recreation Center in Delta. There will be gold panning, activities for children, door prizes, grab bags, a silent auction, and a wheel of rocks.
Twenty-nine vendors will show gemstones, jewelry, mineral specimens, cabochons, slabs, fossils, and other types of rocks for sale and on display. The event is free.
Call 856-3861 or email masinton@tds.net for information.
The Grand Mesa Jeep Club’s Rock Junction 2021 is set for June 3–6, featuring three days of non-competitive four-wheel drive family-friendly group trail rides near Fruita and the surrounding area.
Trail rides range from mild and scenic to extreme rock crawling. Trail descriptions can be found at gmjc.org/trails. Nightly barbecue will be hosted by the club with an optional check-in/vehicle inspection barbecue on June 2.
Event registration is at eventbrite.com. The early registration deadline has passed and late registrations fee will apply.
The club’s Rocky Mountain Off-Road Expo is June 5, at 2070 U.S. Highway 6 & 50, in Fruita. The expo is free and no registration is needed to browse vendors, enter your vehicle in the show and shine or participate in the swap meet.
Go to gmjc.org or email grandmesajeepclub@gmail.com for information.
Fleet Reserve Association Colorado West Branch 244 will host its annual Wreath Floating Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day.
The ceremony is designed to pay honor to deceased military service members and will take place at the Blue Heron Boat Ramp on the Colorado River. The parking lot is off of Redlands Parkway, on the south side, just north of the Colorado River Bridge.
Anyone interested in floating a wreath, in memory of a deceased military, firefighter or law enforcement family member, can bring a wreath to the ceremony. Natural flower wreaths are recommended.
The Fleet Reserve Association is an organization of former, retired and active duty members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
A volunteer coach/manager, players, and volunteers are needed to help start a new baseball program this fall serving those with disabilities on the Western Slope.
The Alternative Baseball Organization is a 501c3 authentic baseball experience for teens and adults ages 15 and older with autism and other disabilities, a news release said. The organization must first find a coach/manager before it can move forward. Players can be of all experience levels.
Go to alternativebaseball.org for information.
The Plateau Valley Cancer Fund will have its annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 31 at the Collbran Auditorium.
American Legion Post 86 and Plateau Valley Historical Preservation Society are co-sponsoring the event that features a pancake breakfast from 7:30–10 a.m. Cost is $5 or free for veterans and active service members as well as children younger than 5.
Veterans will visit area cemeteries beginning at 9 a.m. The Veterans Ceremonial Wreath presentation will be at 11 a.m., at the Main Street bridge, followed by a ceremony at the American Service Women’s Memorial Site that will include a live butterfly release in honor or memory of a loved one.
The cost to purchase a butterfly ticket for the butterfly release is $20 or a second butterfly for $12.
Go to plateauvalleycancerfund.com/events to see an event schedule and to purchase a butterfly.
Grand Junction Lions Club presented the first of this year’s monetary pledges on Thursday using funds from the 92nd annual raffle that took place in February.
Through its Community Betterment Committee, the Lions Club has granted more than $91,000 to 12 organizations this year. Appleton Elementary School was presented a check on Thursday in the amount of $1,000, that will go toward books for the school’s library.
“This grant happened because a student took it upon himself to write a grant request to The Grand Junction Lions’ club,” a news release said.
The best part is the student was expecting $500, “but since we had such a successful raffle this year we have the opportunity to double that,” said Lions Club President Shawna Grieger in the release.
“Our motto is to ‘Do the most good for the most people,’ and thanks to a successful raffle season and the support from the community and our business sponsors, we get to partner with deserving projects just like this,” Grieger said.
The May 20 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club are: Carolyn Volpe, first place; Dan Vogel, second place; Heinz Park, third place; and Tom Anderson, fourth place.
Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. Call 261-1670 for information.
