Happy Memorial Day! Congratulations graduates! Let’s play ball!
Sigh.
Yes, it’s true, things are rather amiss this year and, to that end, there’s a lot that I miss.
I miss the GJSentinel.com graduation photo galleries, that show each of the four high school ceremonies, the turning of the tassels and tossing of the decorated caps. I miss photos of proud graduation smiles, goofy grins and joyful tears.
I miss JUCO. Today is Day Two of the annual Junior College World Series, if it were happening. Today’s front page would have featured a rail of photos and teasers of game stories appearing in the sport’s section. Those stories would talk about winners and losers and how the catcher made that amazing play at home plate.
I miss the ping of the bat, the scent of tropical sunscreen in the stands and the excitement of young fans waiting for an autograph. I miss watching the athletes as they look around the stadium for the first time, taking it all in. I even miss the “hot dog is loaded” cheer.
Of course, I can watch the classic “Who’s on First?” dialogue on YouTube and laugh again at its timeless word play, but I prefer its delivery, broadcast through the speakers at Suplizio Field, while sitting in the stands, peanut shells crunching underfoot and nachos dripping in gooey cheese.
I miss the early morning shrill of the bagpipers practicing before the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery, and I miss gathering for picnics with family and friends — endless pans of smoked pulled pork, baked beans, watermelon, yard games, hugs and the sound of folks just getting together.
Even though we’re apart, the sentiments are still the same:
Congratulations graduates!
Thank you to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
And lastly, I don’t know when life will get back to normal, but I do know that “I don’t know” is still on third base.
Grand Junction Girl Scout Kyra TerLouw was among 44 Colorado Girl Scouts this spring to receive the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts are making the world a better place,” a news release said.
“They’ve completed a large-scale project that solves a community problem not only in the short-term but for years into the future. By doing so, they’ve gained extraordinary skills that mark them as valuable contributors to their communities and world,” the release said.
After experimenting with container gardening, TerLouw, who is a Grand Junction High School student, partnered with Community Food Bank to create vegetable container garden kits that are available to members of the community. They included soil, seeds, nutritional information, and a bilingual “how-to” brochure.
Palisade Altrusa will host its annual yard sale from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday at two locations in Palisade: 503 Logan and 564 W. First St.
The sales will feature treasures from about 25 households, with completely different items at each sale. Altrusa members will be adhering to COVID-19 safe practices with masks and hand sanitizers.
“We hope that shoppers will respect the safety of everyone and also wear masks. We will even have masks for sale that you will be happy to wear,” a news release said.
Yard sale proceeds will go toward the charitable service projects the club does to benefit the Palisade community.
“We think that some Palisade residents will need help more than ever this year,” the release said.
The endeavors include the communitywide combined Christmas project for local families that features a canned food drive, an Angel Tree and monetary donations for food and clothing and gifts for the children.
The effort provides food and a “merrier” Christmas for around 40 local families every year, according to the release.
Before the Palisade Olde Fashioned Christmas Parade in December, the club hosts “A Cup of Warmth,” selling cups of homemade soups.
Other service projects include the distribution of “I Like Me” books to local kindergarteners every spring to get each students excited about learning to read. Each book is personalized for the student with his or her name, the name of their friends, their school, teacher and principal.
The club has placed and maintains the Free Little Library in the gazebo in Independence Park “for anyone who needs a book to read” and organizes the October “Make a Difference Day” book giveaway in the Town Plaza.
Altrusa sponsors scholarships for the three local schools for sports and music programs and stocks a cupboard at Taylor Elementary with food for hungry learners.
Along with its annual yard sale, other fundraisers include the sales of peach parfaits at the Palisade farmers market in late July and August, and fresh pecan sales during the holidays.
If you would like to learn more about Altrusa’s mission to “make our communities better through leadership, partnership and service,” plan to visit the yard sale(s) on Saturday and ask one of the members how you can become an Altrusan.
CASA of Mesa County received a $2,000 grant from the Grand Junction Rotary Club to support youth in Mesa County. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The funding will go toward advocacy services for child victims of abuse and neglect and a new Guardianship Advocacy Program.
CASA of Mesa County was one of seven agencies selected to receive funding from the Grand Junction Rotary Club’s Robin Hood Grant.
CASA of Mesa County serves 295 children and just launched a program that will provide information to the court in child guardianship cases, according to a news release from CASA.
“With this grant we will be able to train volunteers to work on guardianship cases in a quick and effective manner to ensure that the judge can have all the facts upon granting guardianship of children.”
