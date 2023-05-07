The flowering of pink blossoms on our ornamental crab apple trees did not disappoint — it was stunning.
I was quickly reminded, however, that the beauty is short lived. Spring winds have scattered the tiny petals, carpeting everything with a layer of pink.
Spring is gorgeous, and messy all in the same breath.
n
The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happens Saturday, at your mailbox.
The National Association of Letter Carriers invites you to bag healthy, non-perishable food items and place by your mailbox for your letter carrier to pick up and deliver to local food banks and pantries.
Suggested items include pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods such as beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat and sauce. Avoid glass containers.
Go to facebook.com/StampOutHunger for information.
Wheels West Car Club will host a swap meet from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, at the Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road.
Swap automotive related items, hear music and visit food trucks. Cost is $35 for vendors with free entry for browsers. Go to wheelswestcarclub.org, email wheelswestgjco@yahoo.com or call 720-473-3621 or 970-549-4212 for information.
Colorado Native Plant Society will host a Gardens and Trail Restoration Plant Walk from 9–11 a.m. Monday, at the Lunch Loop Native Garden Beds, presented by Kenton Seth, owner of Paintbrush Gardens and Libby Collins, project manager at Colorado West Land Trust.
There will be presentations on the Colorado native plants at the gardens, the build/design process of the beds and shelters and about the new bike/walking path restoration project that connects to Lunch Loops trails.
Go to go to conps.org for information and to register. Click the “Events” tab and “event listing” in the drop down menu.
The Palisade Historical Society’s May history talk celebrates the 100th birthday of the Colorado River Siphon — a vital tool that gets irrigation water to Orchard Mesa.
“The siphon was completed in May 1923 and today, conveys water from the Government Highline Canal under the railroad tracks, Colorado River, and Interstate I-70 to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District’s power canal near Rapid Creek,” a news release said.
The talk includes historical photos of siphon construction and information from Michelle Urbach, with Orchard Mesa Irrigation District, about past and current operations.
The talk is at 6 p.m. Thursday, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave. in Palisade. The tasting room opens at noon and Le Snack Fine Foods will have food available for purchase.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
Colorado National Monument Association has upcoming events:
CNMA at the Hot Tomato, 5–7 p.m. Thursday at the pizzeria in Fruita. The “Desert Varnish: Those Rocks are ALIVE!” talk at 6 p.m. by Tim Beagley, will focus on how desert varnish forms, what it comprises and how it fits the definition of a biofilm, as well as some of the controversy that has surrounded the biology of desert varnish.
Geology Chit Chat and Book Signing, 10–11 a.m. Friday with Amy Ellwein, author of “Geology Underfoot on Colorado’s Western Slope,” on the back porch of the Monument’s Visitor Center.
Ramblebine Beer Release, June 1, this special beer release is a collaboration between CNMA and Ramblebine Brewing Co.
Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host an open house from noon–4 p.m. Saturday, showing off its newly restored Grumman Avenger TBM-3E Torpedo Bomber.
After almost 40 years of flying from the hangar, the CAF is ready to show off the bomber’s “$100,000 like-factory-new, 14 cylinder, 1900 horsepower radial engine,” a news release said.
The public can meet some of the CAF colonels who donate their time and effort to make this possible, touch and feel “309” and maybe even take a ride in a CAF companion Warbird, the RMW’s Navy NE-1 Piper J-3 Cub, weather permitting.
“The TBM is the largest, heaviest single engine aircraft of WWII and the NE-1 J-3 is the smallest, lightest, piloted Navy aircraft of WWII,” the release said.
“TBM ‘309’ is not only just a living example of the Navy Carrier based Avenger, but the Only Certified Colorado Historic Aircraft — and one of a very few still flying Certified National Historic Aircraft.”
The CAF Museum and Hangar are near the airport, on Navigator’s Way, Gate 10. Go to rockymountainwingcaf.org for information.
Orchard Mesa Lions Club’s Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast is from 7:30–11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Building C, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
Treat mom to pancakes with eggs and sausage and try your luck with a spin of the cake wheel. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $9 at the door. Active military and ages 5 and younger are free. Purchased tickets at any True Value Hardware store or call Reenie Veach at 970-270-9623.
The next Community Connection Conversation, “Belonging,” will be from 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Western Colorado Writers’ Forum and Arts in Society host the free discussion event that asks: What creates a sense of belonging for you? What creates a sense of belonging to you?
“When people feel they don’t belong, it affects their self-concept and ability to experience fulfillment,” a news release said.
“People experience belonging in families, clubs, neighborhoods, faith communities, interest groups, schools and so many more places. We will discuss inclusive spaces and how we can create more places of belonging.”
A writing activity will follow. An additional free art activity will be from 5:30–7 p.m. Thursday, facilitated by Joni Becker at ArtLight Therapy Studios, 310 N. Seventh St.
All are welcome. No preparation is required. Refreshments will be available. RSVP online at westerncoloradowriters.org.
School District 51 Foundation, the D51 School Board, and the Mesa Valley Education Association are conducting a Teacher Appreciation Promotion, celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8–12.
Paper dolls with a message can be purchased at d51foundation.org for $10. You can also add a $10 coffee gift card. Proceeds will go to technology for students and professional learning for D51 staff.
Submit community news items and spring pet peeves to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.