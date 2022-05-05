Last year, my sister and I took our mom to lunch the Friday before Mother’s Day.
Mom loved this time of year, putting flowers in the ground and tending to them through the summer. To her delight, we both presented her with outdoor decor for her flower beds during the lunch. I gave her a solar fairy figurine with floral-painted butterfly wings and a crystal globe that would glow at night and my sister gave her some whimsical garden stakes.
Fast forward to this year’s Mother’s Day. The fairy figurine now sits among the flowers in my yard, a bittersweet reminder of Mom’s love for beautiful flowers, and the painful reality of her passing last fall.
I’m sure the flowers here on Earth pale in comparison to those that she now tends. I can only imagine their indescribable and radiant beauty. And, oh — the fragrance!
Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven, Mom! You were always an angel in my eyes.
The Mesa County 4H Leadership Council will host a Meat Smoke-Off Saturday, June 4, at Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Enter your best smoked meats to be judged by local connoisseurs for prizes, banners and bragging rights. Judging is at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. to purchase an all-you-can-eat ticket for $25. Cost is $10 for ages 8 and younger.
A street dance will be from 7–10 p.m. and a silent auction at 7:30 p.m.
The deadline to enter the competition is Friday. Email MesaCounty4hlLeadershipCouncil@gmail.com for information and an entry form.
Mesa County Partners will host a cornhole tournament Saturday, at the Fruita Civic Center.
The Little Pink Truck will serve a crawfish boil from 2–5 p.m. Crawfish tickets cost $25 at https://square.link/u/5omAUCmf. Other food will be available throughout the event. Fruita Rotary will serve beer and there will be live music from local duo, Tim + Richard, from 1–3 p.m.
Register for the tournament on the Scoreholio app — search “Partners Cornhole Tournament.” Registration is $100 for a team of two, with the winners taking home cash prizes.
Check-in is at noon and bags are provided. No professional bags are allowed. Call Blake Ammon at 970-730-2069 for information.
The Chinle Cactus and Succulent Society will have its regular meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave.
Club founder Don Campbell will present ”Gardening with Cold-Hardy Cacti, Succulents and Other Xeric Plants."
Topics to be covered are:
- Getting the garden started ... including designing, construction, plant acquisition, and maintenance
- Tools, techniques and tips for developing and maintaining a cactus, succulent and xeric garden
- Resources, how-to books and other helpful reference materials
The presentation will be followed by a refreshment break, plant drawing and a few business announcements. Guests are welcome.
A follow-up "in-garden" session will be from 8–10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the club's demonstration garden at the CSU Extension office. Learn about planting and maintenance best practices, special tools and their uses, pests and their control and various tips and tricks. Bring along any questions or issues that you have about your existing or planned cactus and succulent garden.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
Mount Garfield Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting on Saturday.
Peggy Ballard will present on the Somerset Colorado Immigrants, 1905–06.
The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Interested in DAR? Call 970-250-7401 for information.
The Fort Uncompahgre Visitor Center, at 440 N. Palmer St. in Delta, is now a Public Lands Information Center.
What does that mean?
It means that it is a centrally-located, one-stop information center for the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land management, National Park Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Visitors can buy maps, park passes and wood cutting permits.
Call 970-874-8349 for information.
Mesa County’s The Giving Club began in 2014 with a simple goal of bring women together to support local nonprofits in a fun, easy way.
Since then, members of The Giving Club have donated more than $545,700, $100 at a time, to 31 Mesa County nonprofits. Another nonprofit recipient will be selected at the next meeting, happening at 5:15 p.m. Monday, at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
After members vote and choose a deserving nonprofit, each of the 215-plus members will give a $100 donation, for a total contribution of more than $21,500.
Women interested in joining the philanthropic gathering are invited to join Monday’s meeting, or go to gjgivingclub.org learn more about the club and sign up. Membership requires only a commitment to donate $100 each quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee.
Call Judy Vanderleest at 970-260-6140 for information.
Western Slope Blue Star Mothers recognized military-bound graduates last week at three events.
More than 30 graduates from across the Western Slope were recognized and presented with red, white, and blue honor cords to wear at graduation to signify their commitment to service.
The Chapter honored military-bound graduates headed for the Army, Army National Guard, Marines, Navy, and Air Force at events at Fruita Monument High School, Grand Junction High School, and a community picnic.
The Military-Bound Graduate picnic drew new recruits and families from across the Western Slope and students from 11 high schools. Graduates and their families visited with Blue Star Mothers and recruiters, and connected with other recruits and families.
This is the second year that Fruita Monument High School has partnered with Western Slope Blue Star Mothers to host a dedicated brunch for graduates who have made their commitment to military service. FMHS and WSBSMA honored 12 students on Wednesday at the event.
Hot Tomato in Fruita will donate a portion of its sale proceeds during May to the Colorado National Monument Association.
Email johannavwaveren@coloradonma.org to learn more about the Pie for Parks fundraiser to help protect public lands.
Submit community news items and precious Mom momories to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.