Happy Mother’s Day!
I think I’ve done a half-decent job as a mom. My youngest texted me the other day wondering what we were doing for Mother’s Day. At this writing, we’re still not sure but at least he asked. Well, he does have his hands full with an energetic 4-year old and a not so energetic, eight-months pregnant wife. Yes, it’s true — Grammy Tammy and Papa Allen are expecting a new grandbaby in June.
I’ll give Kevin a pass on Mother’s Day this year. Like I said, he has his hands full.
My oldest sent me a SnapChat on Friday, asking if we were going on a bike ride this weekend. You know, that sounds really nice.
It got me thinking about past Mother’s Days and what we’ve done through the years. My favorite still remains — I have written previously about it on these pages, but it’s worth running again with its timeless message.
I had a CD of beautiful Celtic flute music, ocean waves, seagulls and haunting mourning dove calls, and I wanted nothing more than to find a quiet paradise in the backyard, pop the CD in the portable player (iPods/iPhones weren’t invented yet) and relax on that warm and sunny Mother’s Day afternoon with my earphones.
With the soothing melody of flutes and delicate piano notes, gentle waves, bird song, and the warm sun rays, I succumbed to a relaxation in which no luxurious spa could compete. The best part of the afternoon though was my two young boys, one on each side of me with a squirt bottle, taking turns every few minutes, sending out a subtle mist of water to cool me off.
The memory of that special moment is still as clear as the blue sky that Mother’s Day, now almost 30 years ago.
Do you want to give your mom something special for Mother’s Day this year? Give her endearing memories — they last a lifetime.
CSU Extension started a modern day Victory Garden idea last year and will continue the Grow and Give effort this year, enlisting growers to help provide food to those in need.
The mission of the effort is to grow food, share the harvest and fight hunger in your community. You can give to a needy family member, neighbor, church effort or food pantry. When you sign up, you’ll get access to free CSU fact-based information on vegetable and fruit growing and receive an informative newsletter.
Go to growandgivecolorado.org, call 244-1850, or email susan.carter@colostate.edu for information.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 328 will host a recruitment drive open house and expo from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday in the Elks Lodge parking lot, 249 S. Fourth St.
The event will feature cooking tents including dutch oven cooking, doughnut making and pizza making, food dehydration for camping, camping demonstrations including backpacking, and hammock camping. There will be free tent washing (bring your dirty tent), displays for flag folding, water purification, camp craft and a flag retirement ceremony at 2 p.m.
Troop 328 is looking for 15 new Scouts and invites all interested boys ages 11–14 to come meet the scouts and the scoutmasters.
Call 640-6744 for information.
The Friends of St. Mary’s Hospital, in conjunction with the St. Mary’s Foundation, will host Highballs & Handbags, a girl’s night out vintage ’50s style fundraising event in June and are seeking new and gently used handbags that will be available for purchase and silent auction.
Take donations by May 28 to Bank of Colorado, 200 Grand Ave.; Crossroads Fitness, 2768 Compass Drive; Hormone Health and Wellness, 1190 Bookcliff #202; or Rivers End Dental, 532 Raptor Road in Fruita.
Call 298-2478 or email deanna.colaizzi@sclhealth.org for information. Event tickets can be purchased at https://smhf.cbo.io.
The Redlands Lions Club members and volunteers will place flags on Saturday for Armed Forces Day.
Flags will be placed in the morning and picked up later the same day. Areas and subdivisions served are Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, Village Way, Vineyards and others. Flags will also be displayed at some Redlands-area businesses.
The flag service honors nine holidays throughout the year and places more than 700 flags. Cost for residents is a $35 donation. Call Lion Lance Wade at 270-4658 or Lion Dave McIlnay at 433-7961 for information and to volunteer to help.
Girls on the Run of Western Colorado will host a Spring Virtual 5K from May 12–19 and community runners, family and friends of Girls on the Run Western Colorado are invited to participate.
The virtual 5K is in lieu of the two, in-person 5Ks hosted every spring across western Colorado. Participation is open to the public and proceeds will benefit GOTRWC.
“We will miss the energy in Fruita and Montrose, but we are so excited that girls can have in-person programming and “on-site” 5K after a challenging year,” a news release said.
The cost for the Spring Virtual 5K is $50 for a family of four, $15 for an individual and $10 for a canine. A finisher’s certificate will be emailed to all registered participants after May 19.
Go to https://www.gotrwesterncolorado.org for informatation and to sign up
The Parkinson’s Support Group is meeting again from 3:30–5 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St.
The next meeting is set for June 2. Call Nancy at 201-6952 for information.
Two Rivers Cribbage Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
All cribbage players are welcome. Call 261-1670 for information.
Here are the May 6 results:
First place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction
Second place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction
Third place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction
